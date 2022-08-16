Read full article on original website
State Senate District 34 candidate profile: John Perez
The following is a Q&A with John Perez, candidate for the state’s 34th Senate District, which encompasses the east Bronx neighborhoods of City Island, Throggs Neck, Pelham Bay, Middletown, Country Club, Castle Hill, Parkchester, Clason Point and part of Morris Park, as well as the southern Westchester communities of Pelham, Pelham Manor and part of New Rochelle.
Hochul announces launch of historic $150 million tuition assistance program expansion
New York State Governor Kathy Hochul paid a visit to the Borough of Manhattan City College to hold a press conference announcing the launch of a historic $150 allow expansion of the New York State’s popular Tuition Assistance Program (TAP) which will provide 75,000 additional students pursuing a degree part-time.
