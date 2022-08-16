ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

MetroTimes

Detroit’s 2022 Theatre Bizarre almost didn’t happen

When it became apparent in 2020 that the COVID-19 pandemic was going to cause Theatre Bizarre, Detroit’s long-running Halloween festival, to be canceled, event mastermind and artist John Dunivant says he was in a strange way glad. “Personally, it was a bit of a relief, because this event is...
DETROIT, MI
MetroTimes

The bumps and burns return to Belle Isle: The top 10 Metro Times headlines

This week, our readers shared our excitement about the reopening of the giant slide on Belle Isle, while some others felt the bumps on the slide's opening day. Our readers were most interested in the Michigan man who wanted a race war and ended up sentenced to 20 years in prison. Readers were also interested in the ongoing fight within MIchigan's GOP, where one Republican is suing another.
DETROIT, MI
MetroTimes

Belle Isle’s giant slide in Detroit is outta control

We were excited about Detroit’s giant slide on Belle Isle finally reopening Friday after being closed for several years — despite our painful childhood memories of getting our asses burned and feeling like we were going to die on it. But in a Facebook video showing kids literally...
DETROIT, MI
Michigan State Fair celebrates 10th anniversary in Novi with expansion

It’s been 10 years since the Michigan State Fair was relocated to the ’burbs, following its 160-year-run in Detroit. (Former Governor Jennifer Granholm vetoed legislation to provide funding to the festival in 2009, citing other priorities, and the fair was reborn in Novi a few years later.) Apparently, things are going good with the festival’s new incarnation; last year, organizers say the fair drew a record 280,000 attendees, a 62% increase since 2019, the last time the fair was held before it was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
NOVI, MI
Detroit News

LeDuff: Detroit a top city? Only for crime

Time magazine, whose journalistic geniuses once overpaid for a house in Detroit so their reporters could move here, stare at us and then tell us stuff about ourselves we apparently didn't know, is at it again. Of all the places to visit in America, they now say Detroit is one...
DETROIT, MI
michiganradio.org

After 40 years, Detroit apartment building reopening for residents

Detroit officials have completed construction on an apartment building that has been vacant for more than 40 years. Half of these apartments will be rented at between 50% and 60% of the area median income. These apartment buildings have been renovated as part of the Neighborhood Strategic Fund. One building...
DETROIT, MI
1051thebounce.com

Longtime Michigan Cider Mill Opening Under New Ownership

It’s sad when a local establishment that’s been part of the community for decades closes its doors, but sometimes, there’s a silver lining. A longtime Michigan cider mill recently closed its doors, but those doors are about to open again under new ownership. Side note: Is it...
SOUTH LYON, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit to pay tribute to Sarah E. Ray, civil rights activist once kicked off Boblo Boat

Head to Detroit’s Palmer Park Saturday afternoon to celebrate the late civil rights activist who fought for Black people to ride the Boblo boat and changed the course of history for generations of Detroiters. Detroit Parks Coalition, in partnership with People for Palmer Park and the Sarah E. Ray Project, will be hosting a free event to honor Detroit’s late civil rights activist Sarah Elizabeth Ray.  ...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Seafood lovers: Check out this Detroit restaurant with a rooftop patio

With their signature dish being seafood slathered in a deliciously buttery sauce, it’s no wonder how Sloppy Crab got its name. The dish, called a Sloppy Pot, is their take on a seafood boil. Traditionally the dish is made in a bag and is filled with a variety of shellfish, potatoes, and corn. While they like things sloppy, they didn’t want to be so sloppy, so they present their version piled elegantly in a giant pot, hence the name.
DETROIT, MI

