FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’Zack LoveBeaufort County, SC
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Stimulus money available for renters and homeowners in DetroitJake WellsDetroit, MI
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in MichiganTravel MavenMichigan State
MetroTimes
Detroit’s 2022 Theatre Bizarre almost didn’t happen
When it became apparent in 2020 that the COVID-19 pandemic was going to cause Theatre Bizarre, Detroit’s long-running Halloween festival, to be canceled, event mastermind and artist John Dunivant says he was in a strange way glad. “Personally, it was a bit of a relief, because this event is...
MetroTimes
The bumps and burns return to Belle Isle: The top 10 Metro Times headlines
This week, our readers shared our excitement about the reopening of the giant slide on Belle Isle, while some others felt the bumps on the slide's opening day. Our readers were most interested in the Michigan man who wanted a race war and ended up sentenced to 20 years in prison. Readers were also interested in the ongoing fight within MIchigan's GOP, where one Republican is suing another.
MetroTimes
Detroit’s Belle Isle Aquarium finally has an octopus, and they need help naming him
The oldest aquarium in the country has a new eight-legged resident. Detroit’s Albert Kahn-designed Belle Isle Aquarium celebrated its 10th anniversary since reopening and its 118th birthday on Thursday by unveiling its new octopus tank. According to the Belle Isle Conservancy, it’s the only public aquarium in Michigan to have one.
MetroTimes
Belle Isle’s giant slide in Detroit is outta control
We were excited about Detroit’s giant slide on Belle Isle finally reopening Friday after being closed for several years — despite our painful childhood memories of getting our asses burned and feeling like we were going to die on it. But in a Facebook video showing kids literally...
Did You Know That The Giant Uniroyal Tire in Detroit Used To Be A Ferris Wheel?
Have you ever found yourself driving down I-94 in Detroit between Southfield Freeway and Outer Drive, only to spot a giant tire on the side of the road?. Okay, no, it's not the missing extra wheel of a semi-truck that has already passed... it's the Uniroyal Giant Tire, and it's got a pretty unique and fun history.
MetroTimes
All the fashionable people we saw at the Fash Bash 2022 at the Detroit Institute of Arts
On Thursday evening, Detroit's fashionistas strutted into the Detroit Institute of Arts for the 18th annual Founders Junior Council Fash Bash presented by Neiman Marcus. Here are all the fashionable people we saw while there.
Slate
In 1986, Detroit Was the “Murder Capital” of the U.S. An NBA Star Had an Audacious Plan to Change That.
In 1986, there were more violent crimes in the U.S. than had ever been recorded in a calendar year. The murder rates in Chicago, New York, Washington, D.C., and many other places spiked by double digits. But in newspapers and on TV news, it was Detroit that got branded the worst of the worst: “the murder capital of the United States.”
MetroTimes
Michigan State Fair celebrates 10th anniversary in Novi with expansion
It’s been 10 years since the Michigan State Fair was relocated to the ’burbs, following its 160-year-run in Detroit. (Former Governor Jennifer Granholm vetoed legislation to provide funding to the festival in 2009, citing other priorities, and the fair was reborn in Novi a few years later.) Apparently, things are going good with the festival’s new incarnation; last year, organizers say the fair drew a record 280,000 attendees, a 62% increase since 2019, the last time the fair was held before it was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
MetroTimes
PJ’s Lager House announces ‘End of an Era’ concert with performances by workers and their family
PJ’s Lager House has announced the details for its third “End of an Era” concert series show before it gets sold to new owners. The show is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 13 and will feature all performers who worked at the long-standing Corktown bar and music venue over the years, or their family, organizers say.
MetroTimes
Get ready to burn your ass on Belle Isle’s giant slide in Detroit again when it reopens Friday
If you didn’t burn your hands going down the giant slide on Belle Isle as a kid, then you didn’t grow up in Detroit. After being closed for several years during the pandemic, the slide will reopen on Friday, Aug. 19. It’s only open for a limited time...
Where is the Biggest Home in Michigan? Not Too Far and It’s Amazing!
We have some stunning homes here is West Michigan that most of us can only dream about. Multiple bedrooms, bathroom, rec rooms, pools, 5,8, 10,000 square feet of space, the whole nine yards. But, how would you like to live in a 32,000 square foot home? It's not for sale, but it is amazing.
Detroit Black-Owned Spots to Feast on Good Barbecue
From burnt ends to brisket and beyond, these are your best favorite Black-owned spots for barbecue in Detroit. The post Detroit Black-Owned Spots to Feast on Good Barbecue appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
Detroit News
LeDuff: Detroit a top city? Only for crime
Time magazine, whose journalistic geniuses once overpaid for a house in Detroit so their reporters could move here, stare at us and then tell us stuff about ourselves we apparently didn't know, is at it again. Of all the places to visit in America, they now say Detroit is one...
michiganradio.org
After 40 years, Detroit apartment building reopening for residents
Detroit officials have completed construction on an apartment building that has been vacant for more than 40 years. Half of these apartments will be rented at between 50% and 60% of the area median income. These apartment buildings have been renovated as part of the Neighborhood Strategic Fund. One building...
1051thebounce.com
Longtime Michigan Cider Mill Opening Under New Ownership
It’s sad when a local establishment that’s been part of the community for decades closes its doors, but sometimes, there’s a silver lining. A longtime Michigan cider mill recently closed its doors, but those doors are about to open again under new ownership. Side note: Is it...
fox2detroit.com
Ambulance collides with passenger car in Detroit
An ambulance tipped over after a crash with a vehicle in Detroit on the city's west side Thursday evening. The crash happened at McNichols and Greenfield.
Detroit to pay tribute to Sarah E. Ray, civil rights activist once kicked off Boblo Boat
Head to Detroit’s Palmer Park Saturday afternoon to celebrate the late civil rights activist who fought for Black people to ride the Boblo boat and changed the course of history for generations of Detroiters. Detroit Parks Coalition, in partnership with People for Palmer Park and the Sarah E. Ray Project, will be hosting a free event to honor Detroit’s late civil rights activist Sarah Elizabeth Ray. ...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Seafood lovers: Check out this Detroit restaurant with a rooftop patio
With their signature dish being seafood slathered in a deliciously buttery sauce, it’s no wonder how Sloppy Crab got its name. The dish, called a Sloppy Pot, is their take on a seafood boil. Traditionally the dish is made in a bag and is filled with a variety of shellfish, potatoes, and corn. While they like things sloppy, they didn’t want to be so sloppy, so they present their version piled elegantly in a giant pot, hence the name.
tmpresale.com
Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly & The Isley Brotherss concert in Detroit, MI Dec 31, 2022 – presale code
We have the Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly & The Isley Brothers presale code!! During this Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly & The Isley Brothers pre-sale everyone who has the password has a fantastic opportunity to buy presale tickets before the general public. Don’t miss this fantastic chance to go and see...
