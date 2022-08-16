ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Author Salman Rushdie continues to recover in Erie hospital

By Scott Bremner
YourErie
YourErie
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ElpzH_0hJZ6NZQ00

Author Salman Rushdie continues to recover from what his son calls “life changing injuries.”

Rushdie remains hospitalized at UPMC Hamot in Erie after being stabbed multiple times at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York.

Salman Rushdie stabbed at NY lecture, airlifted to Erie hospital

Authorities say 24-year-old Hadi Matar from New Jersey is behind the pre-planned ambush, stabbing Rushdie at least 10 times before finally being tackled by several people attending the event.

Rushdie, who is likely to lose an eye as a result of the attack, also has severed nerves in his arm and a punctured liver.

Salman Rushdie ‘on the road to recovery’ after stabbing, agent says

The suspect is facing second-degree attempted murder and second-degree assault charges. He has pleaded not guilty and is expected to be back in court at the end of this week.

The Chautauqua Institution is making changes to its security system in reaction to the attack. Now visitors must show proof of ID and no bags bigger than a wristlet are allowed in the theatre.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourErie

Rushdie’s attacker indicted; judge denies bail

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — A grand jury has indicted the man who stabbed Salman Rushdie as the acclaimed author prepared to give a talk in western New York, county prosecutors said Thursday. Hadi Matar, 24, of Fairview, New Jersey, appeared on the charges at an afternoon court hearing in Chautauqua County. Matar was arrested Aug. […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
YourErie

Salman Rushdie attack suspect pleads not guilty in court appearance

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) – The man accused of stabbing Salman Rushdie was in court Thursday after being indicted by a Chautauqua County grand jury. Hadi Matar, 24, plead not guilty in Chautauqua County court on attempted murder and assault charges. Investigators said he tried to kill author Salman Rushdie on stage at the Chautauqua Institution on Friday, […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
YourErie

Police arrest wanted man in New York

A man wanted in New York was found and arrested on August 19, according to a police report. At about 6:40 a.m., Deputies responded to an unwanted person complaint on East Main St in Panama. The report states that when Deputies arrived a male, later identified as Steven Schrecengost, fled into a wooded area. Schrecengost […]
PANAMA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
New York State
Erie, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Erie, PA
News 4 Buffalo

Police investigating appeared targeted shooting in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown Police Chief Timothy Jackson confirmed Friday that one person was killed and one person was injured in what police believe to be a “targeted drive-by” shooting on Prendergast Avenue. Police say they received a call of shots fired at 839 Prendergast Avenue at 12:58 p.m. Friday. One male victim was […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

One Man Killed, Another Injured In Jamestown Drive-by Shooting

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – One man was killed, another injured, in an afternoon drive-by shooting in the City of Jamestown on Friday. Police were called to the area of 850 Prendergast Avenue just before 1 p.m. for reports of shots fired. Officers have since identified the victim...
JAMESTOWN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Salman Rushdie
chautauquatoday.com

Wanted Jamestown Man Arrested After Search in Panama

A Jamestown man was arrested after Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies were called to a complaint of an unwanted person Friday morning in the Village of Panama. Deputies arrived on scene at East Main Street shortly before 6:45 AM and saw a male, later identified as 28-year-old Steven Schrecengost, who was known to be wanted in the Town of Ellicott and the City of Jamestown for criminal mischief and two counts of disobeying an order of protection. Schrecengost fled into a wooded area, and a Sheriff's K-9 was deployed into the area. A short time later, deputies received a call indicating that a male who matched Schrecengost's description had entered an apartment complex on East Main Street. Deputies, with assistance from State Police, found him hiding in a utility room. Schrecengost was taken into custody and turned over to the Jamestown Police Department.
PANAMA, NY
explore venango

Police Continue Search for Missing Woman

MEADVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Meadville-based State Police are continuing to search for a missing 35-year-old Crawford County woman. According to police, 35-year-old Candace Caffas was last seen on July 16 on State Route 285, in Conneaut Lake, Crawford County. She is described as 4-foot-9, approximately 95 pounds, with dirty...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western New York#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc#Wjet
explore venango

Local Man Accused of DUI with 3 Juvenile Passengers

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing reckless endangerment and DUI-related charges for allegedly driving under the influence with three juvenile passengers in Cranberry Township. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 19-year-old Devin Scott Bell, of Venus, on Wednesday, August 17,...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
explore venango

Man Seriously Injured in Forest County Crash

BARNETT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police have released the details of an August 15 motor vehicle accident in Forest County that seriously injured a local man. Police said the accident happened around 9:18 p.m. as William Lamoreaux, 35, of Brookville, was traveling north on State Route 899...
FOREST COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
YourErie

31 Jack Russell Terriers removed from Erie County home

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Dozens of dogs have been removed from a bad situation at an Erie County home. The ANNA Shelter posted on its Facebook page on Wednesday that 31 Jack Russell Terriers that had fleas, skin infections, overgrown nails, and other neglect issues, were removed from a home in Erie County thanks to […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Missing Six-Year-Old Found Safe

FINDLEY LAKE, NY (WNY News Now) – An hours long search for a missing girl in Chautauqua County has ended, after she was located by first responders. Chautauqua County Sheriff Jim Quattrone confirmed the news just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. The search for the missing six-year-old began around 7:50...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
YourErie

Alleged machete-wielding Erie County man arrested

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie County man has been arrested after police say he threatened a victim with a machete. According to a Pennsylvania police report, the 62-year-old Wattsburg man allegedly “entered onto private property” (at the 8000 block of Page Road in Venango Township) with a machete at about 10:45 a.m. on Aug. 7. He […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

YourErie

12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy