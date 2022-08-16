Read full article on original website
Related
decrypt.co
SBI Holdings to Cut Bitcoin Mining Operations in Russia Citing Sanctions Concerns
Japan’s largest online brokerage, SBI Holdings, will be shutting down its Bitcoin mining operations in Siberia. SBI Holdings, Japan’s leading financial service company, will close down its crypto mining operations in Russia, per a Bloomberg report. A spokesman for the firm said that one of the reasons behind...
decrypt.co
Huobi Bitcoin Exchange’s HUSD Stablecoin Loses Its Dollar Peg
HUSD, a stablecoin that is supposed to hold parity with the U.S. dollar, fell almost 15% from its intended $1 peg. HUSD has become the latest stablecoin to lose its parity with the U.S. dollar, tumbling by as much as 14.7% on Thursday, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Issued by...
China just ran into something that could be even more devastating for its supply chains than COVID-19 lockdowns: A record heat wave
COVID-19 lockdowns in China threw a wrench into global supply chains earlier this year, causing shipping and production delays worldwide, and hindering economic growth. Now, the country is facing another major threat—and this one could be even worse for the economy. China has been coping with its worst heat...
Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report
Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
RELATED PEOPLE
‘We realized that there’s no way we can return’: Russia’s best and brightest are leaving the country in record numbers. 6 young Russians explain why they left
"We realized that there's no way we can return to Russia anytime soon. Once we get in, we might not be able to get out."
decrypt.co
FTX CEO: US Crypto Derivatives Is What 'I'm Paying The Most Attention To Right Now'
Bringing crypto derivatives to U.S. traders has been "the single biggest ask of our customers as long as I can remember," said the CEO. In the same year in which he has spent hundreds of millions bailing out struggling crypto lenders and had his face plastered on billboards, FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried still says LedgerX—now renamed FTX US Derivatives—still commands the majority of his attention.
decrypt.co
Over $540M Liquidated as Bitcoin, Ethereum Plummet
Bitcoin and Ethereum have both dropped roughly 7% in the past 24 hours amid calls for further rate hikes in September. Bitcoin (BTC) continued its bearish price action for the third straight day, with the leading cryptocurrency dropping to a weekly low of $21,814 today, according to data from CoinMarketCap.
decrypt.co
This Week in Coins: Bitcoin and Ethereum Drop By Double Digits
Despite good news here and there, the crypto industry took a massive hit this week, with most of the major cryptocurrencies slumping. It was a very red week for crypto, with most leading cryptocurrencies depreciating over the seven days as heavyweights like Bitcoin and Ethereum posted double-digit percentage losses by the weekend.
IN THIS ARTICLE
decrypt.co
Mercado Libre Launches Its Own Ethereum Cashback Token
Online marketplace Mercado Libre, Latin America’s answer to Amazon, announced the launch of its own cryptocurrency today. The company has launched Mercado Coin for customers in Brazil as an ECR20 token—the implemented standard for tokens created using the Ethereum blockchain. Users of the marketplace will be able to use it to earn cashback rewards.
decrypt.co
South Korea to Block KuCoin, Poloniex in Crackdown on Unregistered Crypto Exchanges
Authorities in South Korea are cracking down on 16 crypto exchanges allegedly operating in the country without registration. South Korean customers could lose access to more than a dozen crypto exchanges, as local authorities clamp down on foreign businesses who they say are operating in the country without proper registration.
decrypt.co
Tether Hires Accounting Firm BDO Italia for Stablecoin Reserves, Adds Monthly Reports
Tether has signed up accounting firm BDO Italia to produce monthly attestation reports for its stablecoin USDT’s reserves. Ah, Tether—the most popular stablecoin, pegged to the U.S. Dollar and backed by cold, hard cash. Among other assets, as it was eventually forced to admit. Now, Tether Limited has...
Cut taxes to boost the UK's low birth rate: Campaigners attempt to reverse the falling number of Brits getting married and having children
Tax should be cut in an effort to boost birth rates, campaigners have said. The Marriage Foundation, a pro-family think-tank, is calling on the Government to overhaul the tax system in an attempt to reverse the fall in the number of people getting married and having children. Current figures indicate...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
decrypt.co
Tether Reveals 58% Decrease in Commercial Paper Holdings in Latest Attestation
Tether has just released its latest attestation report breaking down the reserves backing the USDT stablecoin. Tether, the issuer of the industry’s largest stablecoin USDT, today published its latest quarterly attestation report for the token’ reserves. The USDT stablecoin is reportedly backed by the U.S. dollar, meaning that...
decrypt.co
CME Group to Add ETH Options Ahead of the Ethereum Merge
The derivatives exchange wants to give its clients more ways to bet on the price of ETH as its network heads into a long-awaited upgrade. Chicago-based derivatives exchange CME Group plans to launch options on Ethereum futures next month—just days before the long-awaited “merge” upgrade to the Ethereum network completes.
decrypt.co
Crypto Lender Hodlnaut Announces Police Inquiry, 80% Staff Cut
The beleaguered crypto lender Hodlnaut has joined the long list of firms slashing its headcount amid a wider liquidity crisis. Hodlnaut, a Singapore-based crypto lender, updated the community on its judicial management filing as well as announced two troubling updates. First, the platform announced cutting 80% of its staff, roughly...
decrypt.co
Coinbase CEO: We'd Shut Down Ethereum Staking If Threatened by Regulators
Asked if he would choose to censor transactions or get out of the ETH staking business, Brian Armstrong said he'd choose the latter. Between the U.S. Treasury Department sanctioning coin mixer Tornado Cash earlier this month, and the long-awaited Ethereum merge quickly approaching, blockchain technologists are increasingly concerned that government regulations could impact the fundamental operation of Ethereum and its post-merge proof-of-stake consensus mechanism.
decrypt.co
Huobi Stablecoin HUSD Regains Dollar Peg After Tumbling Roughly 10%
A “short-term liquidity problem” led to the instability of Huobi’s dollar-backed stablecoin, says its issuer. A stablecoin’s price is climbing? Sounds like an oxymoron, but in the case of crypto exchange Huobi’s stablecoin HUSD, it’s back up to its $1 peg today after destabilizing Thursday, according to data from CoinMarketCap.
decrypt.co
Gnosis Safe To Airdrop 50 Million Ethereum Tokens to Wallets
At least 400 SAFE tokens will be sent to 21,935 of 45,000 eligible addresses. To ensure the successful launch of its DAO (decentralized autonomous organization), Gnosis Safe announced plans Thursday to airdrop 50 million SAFE tokens to thousands of Safe wallets. Gnosis Safe uses smart contracts to support its multi-signature...
Comments / 0