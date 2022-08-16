ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moraine, OH

Tip leads police to carnival ride stolen from Moraine business as search for thief continues

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago

MORAINE — Moraine police were able to track down a carnival ride a guy stole from the Mandalay Banquet Center on Sunday.

>>Newly released 911 calls detail moments following deadly shooting in Butler Twp. neighborhood

Matt McConnell owns the banquet center and he told News Center 7′s Molly Koweek his company hosted an event Saturday and then on Sunday, surveillance video caught someone stealing a 16-foot ride.

The same truck came back early Monday morning and tried taking golf carts, until giving up, and stole the Mandalay’s $4,000 Toro lawn mower.

“Anything that gets stolen from our property, we feel kind of responsible for, even if it’s not ours,” McConnell said.

Now, he is relieved because Moraine Police say Dayton Police tracked down the ride in parking lot on the corner of Xenia Avenue and Bowen Street.

“I was very excited,” McConnell said.

>>‘You never just think it’ll hit home;’ Clark Co. Deputy’s widow speaks about support after his death

A tip led investigators to the ride, according to Moraine Police Sergeant Andrew Parish.

“Had been covered with some tarps, trying to conceal it,” he said. “I’ve seen a lot over the course of 20-plus years, and people will steal anything.”

Moraine police are not just searching for the thief, they are also looking into two other theft reports from Monday.

One from Watson’s on Dryden Road where Parish said two box trucks went missing and another at Orbit where somebody broke into multiple vehicles.

Parish said the two robberies could be connected.

“The MOs that were involved were the same,” he added. “They’re getting into commercial vehicles, stealing property, and trying to steal vehicles themselves.”

>>Xenia man headed to prison at least 15 years in child sex assault case

Parish said his department has person on interest for these two cases but are still trying to identify who stole the mower and carnival ride.

Koweek spoke with the ride’s owner over the phone and he told her the ride is worth around $60,000 and he is excited to have it back.

The owner says there are only three in the country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C94bJ_0hJZ5poD00
Suspect vehicle (Courtesy of Mandalay Banquet Center)

©2022 Cox Media Group

