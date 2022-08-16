ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster misses practice with sore knee

San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

JuJu Smith-Schuster missed a soggy practice with the Kansas City Chiefs on Tuesday because of a sore knee, though the injury to the veteran wide receiver is not expected to keep him out long.

The Chiefs also waived defensive lineman Austin Edwards and wide receiver Devin Gray to get to the 85-man roster limit.

Smith-Schuster is being counted upon to help the Chiefs overcome the trade of wide receiver Tyreek Hill to Miami. The 25-year-old missed most of last season with the Steelers after he dislocated his shoulder in Week 5 against Denver, though he did return in time for the playoffs. He caught five passes for 26 yards in a blowout loss to the Chiefs.

In other injury news, kicker Harrison Butker was back on the field after missing Monday's practice because of a sore ankle, though punter Tommy Townsend remained absent while dealing with a family matter.

Tight end Blake Bell was still out with a hip flexor injury and safety Zayne Anderson with a shoulder injury.

The Associated Press

Tagovailoa makes preseason debut; Raiders top Dolphins 15-13

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Quarterback Jarrett Stidham led the Raiders on a touchdown drive on the team’s first possession and Las Vegas defeated the Miami Dolphins 15-13 in Saturday’s preseason game. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa played in just two series in his preseason debut. It was the first look at Tagovailoa in the Dolphins’ new system after the team brought in former 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel as the new head coach. Playing with most of his starters, Tagovailoa completed 6 of 8 passes for 58 yards. Stidham completed 7 of 10 passes for 80 yards and was sacked once.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
The Associated Press

Malik Willis throws 1st NFL TD pass, Titans beat Bucs 13-3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rookie Malik Willis threw the first touchdown of his NFL career and the Tennessee Titans beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 13-3 Saturday night in their exhibition home opener. The Titans (1-1) want to see if the third-round draft pick out of Liberty can develop quickly enough to back up veteran Ryan Tannehill this season. This was Willis’ second straight start, and he showed more patience by staying in and moving around the pocket. Willis still was sacked three times while playing a series into the third quarter. Willis also had nearly as many runs as completed passes yet again. He ran five times for 42 yards with a long of 24 yards to set up the first field goal and was 7 of 17 for 80 yards passing with a 75.6 passer rating. He capped Tennessee’s final drive of the first half by finding fellow rookie Chig Okonkwo with a 6-yard pass for the first TD of both their pro careers. Veteran Ryan Succop, trying to hold off Jose Borregales, sneaked a 52-yard field goal over the crossbar late in the third quarter for the Bucs (0-2).
NASHVILLE, TN
The Associated Press

Sudfeld, 49ers beat Vikings 17-7 in battle of backups

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Nate Sudfeld led a 14-play, 79-yard drive for a go-ahead touchdown early in the fourth quarter and the San Francisco 49ers beat the Minnesota Vikings 17-7 in a preseason game featuring mostly backups Saturday night. Sudfeld started and went 13 of 17 for 102 yards in the competition with rookie Brock Purdy to back up starting quarterback Trey Lance. JaMychal Hasty caught the touchdown toss from Sudfeld and rookie Danny Gray hauled in a 2-point conversion after a busted coverage by Minnesota. Robbie Gould converted each of his three field-goal attempts for San Francisco. It was largely a sloppy performance for both teams after nearly all the projected first-team players were held out. The teams were coming off a week of joint practices.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
