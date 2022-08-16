ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

Westchester Deputy County Executive Ken Jenkins Selected To Chair National Subcomittee

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ffyms_0hJZ5Lll00
Deputy Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins Photo Credit: Westchester County

Deputy Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins has been appointed to chair a national subcommittee addressing transit and rail policies.

National Association of Counties President Denise Winfrey selected Jenkins to chair the transit/rail subcommittee of the association's Transportation/Steering Committee, according to an announcement from the New York State Association of Counties on Tuesday, Aug. 16.

“Effective, reliable and sustainable transportation is critical to Westchester County families, and I’m excited to have a leadership role representing County Executive George Latimer and Westchester County advocating for smart investment in this critical infrastructure,” Jenkins said. “I’m honored to be chosen for this important leadership position with NACo.”

The committee works to impact policy on matters relating to federal transportation legislation, funding, and regulation, and how this impacts county government, officials said.

According to the announcement, these issues the committee focuses on include:

  • Highway and bridge development
  • Finance and safety
  • Public transit development and finance
  • Transportation planning
  • Airport development and service
  • Passenger and freight railroads
  • Ports and waterways
  • Freight movement
  • Research and development of new modes of transportation

to follow Daily Voice Armonk and receive free news updates.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Voice

Briarcliff Manor Mayor Calls For State Action On 'Dangerous, Outdated Roadway'

A Northern Westchester mayor who is fed up with the dangerous conditions on major roadways is calling on the state for action. In a letter to state transportation officials, Briarcliff Manor Mayor Steve Vescio once again presses state Department of Transportation officials to address the serious and ongoing safety issues on the heavily trafficked and outmoded Route 9A in as it winds through Briarcliff and Ossining.
BRIARCLIFF MANOR, NY
Daily Voice

Man Indicted In Cold Case Hit-Run Death Of Mount Vernon Man

Nearly five years after a Westchester man was killed by a hit-and-run driver, prosecutors have announced criminal charges in his death. A grand jury indicted Bronx resident Edmund Pennil, age 45, on felony manslaughter charges Friday, Aug. 19, in connection with the death of Tremayne Williams in Mount Vernon. Emergency...
MOUNT VERNON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Westchester County, NY
City
Armonk, NY
Westchester County, NY
Traffic
Westchester County, NY
Government
Daily Voice

Overnight Homicide Under Investigation In Spring Valley

An investigation is underway after an overnight homicide that occurred near an intersection in the Hudson Valley. The Rockland County incident happened in Spring Valley in the area of Van Orden Avenue and Franklin, the Spring Valley Police Department announced Saturday morning, Aug. 20. Details on the victim as well...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Yonkers Resident Among 2 Killed In Rush-Hour NJ Turnpike Crash

Two people, including a Westchester County resident, were killed in a crash on the New Jersey Turnpike during afternoon rush hour Friday, Aug. 19, authorities said. A Toyota Prius driven by Seyed Tarighati, age 69, of Yonkers, veered off the right side of the road and struck the guardrail heading south on the western spur around 4:15 p.m. near milepost 107.1 in Newark, NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry said.
YONKERS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Jenkins
Daily Voice

Woman Dies After Being Pulled From Lake In Rosendale

A woman died after being pulled from a lake in the Hudson Valley, according to authorities. At about 4:50 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18 authorities in Ulster County were dispatched to Williams Lake, in the Town of Rosendale for a water emergency. Upon arrival, the responding units found that Carol...
ROSENDALE, NY
Daily Voice

IDs Released For Trio That Crashed Stolen Bentley, Ran From Cops In Morris County: Prosecutor

Details have emerged surrounding the three suspects who were arrested after crashing a stolen Bentley and running from police in Morris County, authorities said. Officers were alerted to a stolen vehicle on Route 15 South in Wharton when the department was dispatched to a crash near the intersection with Mt. Pleasant Avenue around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 17, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said in a release with local officials.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government#Railroads#Politics Local#Passenger#Ports#Freight Movement Research#Daily Voice Armonk
Hudson Valley Post

1 Dead, 5 Injured When Hudson Valley Man Tries To Pass Rabbi’s Cadillac

One person was killed and at least five others injured following a three-vehicle crash in the Hudson Valley. On Monday, August 15, at approximately 8:23 p.m., New York State Police responded to U.S. Route 6 in the town of Woodbury, New York for a report of a three-car collision with entrapment and serious injuries. The crash killed one person and injured at least five others.
WOODBURY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
342K+
Followers
51K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy