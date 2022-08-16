Westchester Deputy County Executive Ken Jenkins Selected To Chair National Subcomittee

Deputy Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins Photo Credit: Westchester County

Deputy Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins has been appointed to chair a national subcommittee addressing transit and rail policies.

National Association of Counties President Denise Winfrey selected Jenkins to chair the transit/rail subcommittee of the association's Transportation/Steering Committee, according to an announcement from the New York State Association of Counties on Tuesday, Aug. 16.

“Effective, reliable and sustainable transportation is critical to Westchester County families, and I’m excited to have a leadership role representing County Executive George Latimer and Westchester County advocating for smart investment in this critical infrastructure,” Jenkins said. “I’m honored to be chosen for this important leadership position with NACo.”

The committee works to impact policy on matters relating to federal transportation legislation, funding, and regulation, and how this impacts county government, officials said.

According to the announcement, these issues the committee focuses on include:

Highway and bridge development

Finance and safety

Public transit development and finance

Transportation planning

Airport development and service

Passenger and freight railroads

Ports and waterways

Freight movement

Research and development of new modes of transportation

