Panthers’ QB room behind Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold takes a hit with brutal Matt Corral injury update
Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Corral reportedly suffered a potential season ending injury, per Ian Rapoport. Rapoport revealed that Corral endured a Lisfranc injury, or Lisfranc fracture, which is “likely season ending.” Corral was not projected to play anyway with Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold standing in his way. Nonetheless, this is an unfortunate injury for […] The post Panthers’ QB room behind Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold takes a hit with brutal Matt Corral injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ezekiel Elliott’s classy move amid rumors that his time as Cowboys bell cow is over
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott remains vital to the Dallas Cowboys offense, but not a few believe that it might be time for the team to hand the RB1 reigns to Tony Pollard. Whether that would eventually be the case in the upcoming 2022 NFL season or not, it doesn’t appear Elliott’s relationship with […] The post Ezekiel Elliott’s classy move amid rumors that his time as Cowboys bell cow is over appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jerry Jones slaps Antonio Brown with harsh reality on joining Cowboys
Former embattled NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown earlier this week made a comment to TMZ Sports that caught the attention of football fans everywhere. He made it clear he would like to play football again, saying “Tell Jerry Jones to call me.” Jones of course if the owner of ‘America’s Team,’ the Dallas Cowboys.
Buccaneers suffer another massive blow to Tom Brady’s offensive line
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been dealing with a plethora of injuries. Thursday, they were dealt another potential big blow. The Buccaneers are currently taking part in joint practices with the Tennessee Titans. The offense is already without wide receivers Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, Russell Gage, and center Ryen Jensen. They are […] The post Buccaneers suffer another massive blow to Tom Brady’s offensive line appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mason Rudolph gets brutally honest on being behind Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky in Steelers’ preseason
The Pittsburgh Steelers have a three-man quarterback competition going on in the preseason and Mike Tomlin provided a key update ahead of preseason Week 2. With Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett, and Mason Rudolph all facing off in hopes of being named the starter, Tomlin revealed that it will be Trubisky starting against the Jaguars on Saturday. Tomlin also informed fans that Pickett would be the second quarterback to take the field, running with the second stringers, pushing Rudolph down to third-string duties.
‘It hit him pretty hard’: Seahawks coach Pete Carroll speaks out on Drew Lock’s COVID bout amid QB1 battle vs. Geno Smith
Drew Lock’s bid to be the starting quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks this coming season suffered a significant blow after the 25-year-old tested positive for COVID-19. As it turns out, it wasn’t a just simple bout against the dreaded virus for the former Missouri standout. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll recently spoke out about Lock’s […] The post ‘It hit him pretty hard’: Seahawks coach Pete Carroll speaks out on Drew Lock’s COVID bout amid QB1 battle vs. Geno Smith appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ravens give Lamar Jackson another weapon by bringing in former Patrick Mahomes target
The Baltimore Ravens are expected to sign wide receiver Demarcus Robinson, per Ian Rapoport. Robinson’s presence on the roster presents Lamar Jackson and the offensive team with much-needed depth. There have been questions surrounding Baltimore’s receiving core so adding someone like Robinson could end up being a sneaky good move in the long run. Robinson […] The post Ravens give Lamar Jackson another weapon by bringing in former Patrick Mahomes target appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dolphins’ ‘best player’ at camp that’s been embarrassing Tua Tagovailoa
There’s been plenty to be excited about with the Miami Dolphins this season. Most of the buzz comes from their offense, and for good reason. When you have players like Jaylen Waddle, Tyreek Hill, and Tua Tagovailoa, they are bound to be the headliners for any team. Lost in all the sauce, though, is a […] The post Dolphins’ ‘best player’ at camp that’s been embarrassing Tua Tagovailoa appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joe Burrow’s sobering take on looming mega-deal with Bengals
Despite the Cincinnati Bengals making it clear they have every intention of offering him a contract extension, Joe Burrow is not making a big deal about it and isn’t even focusing on a possible new contract. Burrow hinted as much when he was asked recently about the investments the...
Browns make surprising Deshaun Watson preseason decision after suspension
The NFL and Deshaun Watson agreed to a settlement Thursday, bringing that saga to a close. It was announced that Watson has been suspended for 11 games and fined $5 million. However, the suspension does not begin until Aug. 30, leaving a couple weeks for Watson to continue getting some work with the team. After […] The post Browns make surprising Deshaun Watson preseason decision after suspension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Deshaun Watson has 1 obstacle to reinstatement after 11 game suspension
Deshaun Watson has been suspended by the NFL for 11 games and fined $5 million for violating the NFL’s personal-conduct policy. The league and the NFLPA agreed to a settlement that is going to keep Watson from the team from playing until Week 13 against the Houston Texans. However, there is a wrinkle in the […] The post Deshaun Watson has 1 obstacle to reinstatement after 11 game suspension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Urban Meyer returning to college football, but not with Ohio State
Ex-Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer is making his return to the college football scene, but not with his former team. After a rather chaotic stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars in his first season in 2021–one that ended prematurely amid a slew of controversies–Meyer is getting back to the broadcasting booth to cover college […] The post Urban Meyer returning to college football, but not with Ohio State appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Panthers make eye-opening QB decision for preseason game vs. Patriots amid battle
Here we go again. That’s probably what every Carolina Panthers fan is thinking after reading head coach Matt Rhule’s quarterback plan for the team’s second preseason game against the New England Patriots on Friday night. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the Panthers will start backup PJ Walker at quarterback against New England, meaning Baker Mayfield […] The post Panthers make eye-opening QB decision for preseason game vs. Patriots amid battle appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Deshaun Watson settlement results in 11-game suspension, 7-figure fine for Browns QB
The light is finally visible at the end of the tunnel for Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns. After floating in proverbial limbo while waiting for his initial punishment, then falling back into it as the NFL appealed the original ruling, Watson’s final league sentence is reportedly all but set in stone. Deshaun Watson is […] The post Deshaun Watson settlement results in 11-game suspension, 7-figure fine for Browns QB appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Key Bears rookie undergoes hand surgery, timetable revealed
Chicago Bears rookie safety Jaquan Brisker is unavailable to see action in the preseason at the moment after going under the knife to treat a hand injury. According to Bears head coach Matt Eberflus, Brisker’s status is currently up in the air. Matt Eberflus says rookie Jaquan Brisker has a right hand injury. No timetable […] The post Key Bears rookie undergoes hand surgery, timetable revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Philadelphia Eagles: 4 bold predictions for preseason Week 2 vs Browns
With a Philadelphia Eagles preseason Week 2 game against the Cleveland Browns, fans will tune in to watch players battle for roster spots. Ahead of the Eagles-Browns game, we’ll be making our Eagles preseason Week 2 predictions. Philadelphia narrowly lost in their first preseason matchup, losing 24-21 to the New York Jets. The Eagles are […] The post Philadelphia Eagles: 4 bold predictions for preseason Week 2 vs Browns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Vikings news: Minnesota hit with troubling injury with stud helped off the field vs. 49ers
The Minnesota Vikings lost a player on defense during Saturday night’s NFL preseason date with the San Francisco 49ers, as the team announced that rookie cornerback Andrew Booth has been ruled out of the game because of an ankle injury. While the extent of the injury is unknown at...
Tom Brady protector Aaron Stinnie carted off field with injury scare
Tom Brady is currently away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but if he happens to check in on his team’s Saturday night preseason game against the Tennessee Titans, he’s definitely going to wince over the sight of another member of his protection unit getting hurt. According to Ari Meirov of PFF, Buccaneers left guard Andrew […] The post Tom Brady protector Aaron Stinnie carted off field with injury scare appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘They wanted to weed out some of the warts’: Steve Sarkisian gets brutally honest on Texas football getting rid of losers from last season
Texas football had a disappointing campaign last year, finishing 5-7 in their first season under head coach Steve Sarkisian, including a 3-6 record in the Big 12. Clearly, the Longhorns were far from the perennial national championship contenders they became known as in the early-to-mid 2000s. Sarkisian spoke to the...
NFL Preseason Odds: Steelers vs. Jaguars prediction, odds and pick – 8/20/2022
The Pittsburgh Steelers will take a visit to Duval County to clash on the gridiron with the Jacksonville Jaguars in some week two preseason action! It is time to take an exclusive sneak peek at our NFL preseason odds series, where our Steelers-Jaguars prediction and pick will take place. Kenny Pickett’s time is here! With the […] The post NFL Preseason Odds: Steelers vs. Jaguars prediction, odds and pick – 8/20/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
