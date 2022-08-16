Read full article on original website
In Memoriam, Wolfgang Petersen: 1941-2022
An iconic filmmaker... (AP Photo/Lisa Poole, File) The Oscar-nominated director had a career that captivated multiple generations of moviegoers, with memorable films that included "The NeverEnding Story," "Air Force One," and the critically acclaimed "Das Boot." The German filmmaker's list of box-office hits were a nod to his excellence at creating within a specific genre, whether that was action films or even sci-fi. He worked with some of Hollywood's biggest names during his time behind the camera, too, A-list talent such as George Clooney and Mark Wahlberg ("The Perfect Storm"), Clint Eastwood and Rene Russo ("In the Line of Fire"), Dustin Hoffman and...
Keanu Reeves lands his first major television role
Keanu Reeves has linked up with two other Hollywood superstars to take part in his first major television role in Devil in the City. Reeves will star in the series - produced by Martin Scorsese – which is based on Erik Larson's non-fiction novel which tells the stories of Daniel Burnham, who was the architect of the 1893 World’s Fair and the serial killer H.H. Holmes.
Roger E. Mosley of 'Magnum, P.I.' Dies Following Car Crash
Actor Roger E. Mosley, who starred on all eight seasons of "Magnum, P.I." with Tom Selleck, died Sunday at 83. The cause was injuries received in a car crash in Lynwood, California, on Thursday. Following the accident, THR reports Mosley had been transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A. Born...
AOL Corp
Denise Dowse, Beloved Actress, Dies At 64
Accomplished actress Denise Dowse has died at age 64 following a battle with a “virulent form of meningitis” that put her in a non-medically induced coma. The tragic news was confirmed by her sister, Tracey, on social media. “I want to take this moment to thank our friends...
‘General Hospital’ Actress Lindsey Pearlman’s Cause of Death Revealed
General Hospital actress Lindsey Pearlman’s cause of death has been revealed nearly six months after she was found dead in Los Angeles. According to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office, Pearlman died by suicide from sodium nitrite toxicity. The case was closed Aug. 1, the coroner’s office tells The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterRegal Owner Cineworld Evaluating "Strategic Options" as Admissions Fall "Below Expectations" Due to "Limited Film Slate"Florence Pugh Confirms Breakup With Zach Braff'Verzuz' Battle On: Timbaland, Swizz Beatz Sue Triller for $28M Pearlman, 43, had recurring roles on General Hospital and Chicago Justice and was found dead inside of...
Darius Campbell Danesh death updates – Tributes flood in as Pop Idol singer passes away age 41 with cause unknown
FORMER Pop Idol star Darius Campbell Danesh has died aged 41. The 41-year-old music legend was found dead in his apartment on August 11, with the cause of death unknown, his family revealed. Since the news of his passing broke, tributes have flooded in from his fans and loved ones...
‘Yellowstone’: Cole Hauser’s Son Is His Spitting Image in New ‘Business’ Pics
It looks like Cole Hauser‘s oldest son Ryland went to homecoming recently, judging by the recent photos he posted of himself and his date all dressed up. Hauser’s wife Cynthia recently shared that their son started his senior year of high school this year. And, like any parent suddenly shocked at how time has flown and how their children are growing up, she tagged the photo with the hashtag “#Doesn’tSeemReal.”
Britney Spears’ ex-husband convicted of crashing her wedding
A man once briefly married to Britney Spears has been convicted of aggravated trespassing and battery after appearing uninvited at the pop star’s wedding in June. Jason Alexander, 40, pleaded no contest to two misdemeanour counts in a California court, prosecutors in Ventura County said. Spears married Sam Asghari...
Washington Examiner
Kirk Cameron blasts Hollywood ‘cowardice’ after studios reject latest Lifemark movie
Actor and film producer Kirk Cameron slammed Hollywood studios, calling their lack of willingness to distribute his newest movie “cowardice.”. Cameron’s latest film, Lifemark, explores “life and adoption” as audiences journey with an 18-year-old young man as he meets his birth mother and discovers “a staggering truth from his past.”
Dwayne Johnson Says He Lobbied for Separate ‘Black Adam’ and ‘Shazam!’ Origin Movies
Dwayne Johnson says he lobbied to split the origin stories for Black Adam and Shazam into two separate movies after seeing the first draft of Shazam!‘s script. In a preview of the upcoming DC movie Black Adam in Vanity Fair, the film’s star and producer took at least partial responsibility for the decision to split the films. More from The Hollywood ReporterWarner Bros. Discovery Takes $825M Write-Down on Content Following High-Profile DC Axings and TBS-TNT CancellationsBox Office: 'DC League of Super-Pets' Opens to Lackluster $23M'DC League of Super-Pets' Turned Kevin Hart and Other Stars Into Their Own Audio Engineers “When the...
Collider
The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
‘Predator’ 35 Years Later: Producer John Davis Recalls How Cigars, Smoked Salmon Toast and Mayhem Created a Mega Action Franchise
In 1987, a hyper-advanced alien species known as the “Yautja” descended upon an elite military squad in Guatemala. Thanks to its memorable performances, quotable dialogue and inventive action set pieces, “Predator” became an American action movie staple. The film has spawned four sequels, including the new Hulu film “Prey,” and two spinoffs. Yet, the mega franchise all started with a piece of paper underneath a door. “The Thomas brothers snuck the script onto the Fox lot and under somebody’s door,” says John Davis, who has produced all seven “Predator” movies. “We got there on Monday, and there was this script. I...
Sacheen Littlefeather: Who is the Native American activist who refused Marlon Brando’s Oscar?
Native American activist and actress Sacheen Littlefeather became famous around the world on 27 March 1973 when she ascended the stage at the 45th Academy Awards to reject the Best Actor statuette intended for Marlon Brando live on TV.The acclaimed Method actor, who won for his iconic performance as Italian mob boss Vito Corleone in Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather (1972), declined to attend the Oscars ceremony in Los Angeles, and asked Ms Littlefeather, 26, to go in his stead to refuse the trophy on his behalf.The star had become interested in Native American rights, in particular the brutal federal...
John Wayne Once Admitted ‘Undoubtedly 1 of My Worst Movies Ever’
Oscar-winning actor John Wayne once explained which of his movies he considered to be one of his worst over the course of his career.
John Wayne Trends in Wake of Sacheen Littlefeather Oscars Apology
Littlefeather claimed Wayne had to be held back by six security guards while trying to accost her on stage at the 1973 Oscars.
‘Rocky’ Star Sylvester Stallone Posts Heartfelt Tribute to Butkus, His Beloved Dog Who Appeared in the Movies
Sylvester Stallone took to Instagram to post a heartfelt tribute to Butkus, his beloved dog who appeared in the Rocky movies. “I TRULY feel for people that have lost their great beloved Pets… !” the iconic actor wrote in his caption. “Tragically, It is a loss that never fully fades… So Everyday you must cherish their REAL love while it is here , Because once it’s gone it’s never quite the same .. Keep Punching Pet lovers.”
EW.com
Sons of Anarchy vet Charlie Hunnam rides again in Apple's Shantaram first look
Charlie Hunnam is back on a bike, though not the kind Sons of Anarchy fans are used to seeing him ride. The actor best known for his role as outlaw motorcycle club member Jax Teller on the FX drama can now be seen for the first time as fugitive Lin Ford in Apple's upcoming Shantaram. The streamer released the debut photo from the drama series on Monday, along with premiere intel.
Another Iconic Disney Parks Ride Is Getting A Movie
Following Pirates of the Caribbean and a brand new Haunted Mansion, another Disney ride is getting the big screen treatment.
Teddy Ray, the Star of 'Perfectly Single' and 'How to Be Broke' Has Died Aged Only 32
Comedian Teddy Ray (Theodore Brown) has died aged 32. The star of Perfectly Single and How to Be Broke was found dead on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in a private pool in Rancho Mirage, Calif. Teddy garnered a loyal fan base thanks to his appearances on hit programs like Major...
NPR
Jeffrey Whitaker, 67: Adele's 'Hello'
In March 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Two years later, more than a million people have died in the United States from the disease. To put a face on this number and pay respect to the departed, NPR asked our audience to share songs that reminded them of a loved one lost to COVID-19. What follows are individual stories of those who have passed, those mourning them and the songs that continue to unite them.
