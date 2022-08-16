Read full article on original website
orangecountytribune.com
Mixed results on COVID-19
Two categories of statistics on the status of the coronavirus in Orange County showed improvement in Friday’s report, and two showed the opposite. The report covers Aug. 16 to 18. According to that report, hospitalizations dropped from 291 to 271 and the use of intensive care units to treat...
Farewell, New York and California! Wealthy Americans are Moving to States with Lower Taxes
When the taxes get tough the rich get going -- to states with more lenient tax policies. According to new research from SmartAsset, since the onset of the pandemic, Americans earning $200,000 or more...
Orange County Business Journal
OC Unemployment Drops to 2.8% in July
Orange County’s unemployment rate fell to 2.8% in July from a revised 2.9% in June and below the 6.4% rate seen in July last year, according to the state’s Employment Development Department. The state’s unemployment rate was 3.9% in July while the U.S.’s was 3.8%. Nonfarm...
NBC San Diego
What's in Your Drinking Water? If You Live in One of These States, It Might Soon Be Recycled Sewage
The idea of drinking water that was recently sewage swirling down your toilet bowl, shower drain, or kitchen sink may sound pretty icky. But experts say it's actually nothing to be squeamish about — and it might be coming to your state and city soon. It's a water recycling...
theavtimes.com
Original Stonefire Grill employee sues chain for age discrimination
A former longtime manager for Stonefire Grill Inc. who was one of the original group of seven employees who helped grow the restaurant chain from its first location to having more than a dozen restaurants, alleges in a new lawsuit that he was wrongfully laid off in 2020 during the pandemic because he was 68 years old.
idesignarch.com
Balboa Island Traditional Custom Home with Americana Charm
Located on Balboa Island in Newport Beach, California, this charming three-story house makes the most of its outdoor space with a front patio and an outdoor courtyard off the main living area. Designed by William Guidero Planning and Design and built by Patterson Custom Homes, the 3,419 sq. ft. home...
Baugh and Barke: Students Should Not Be Trapped By Their Zip Code
Earlier this year, a mother who had sworn to keep her kids out of public school informed the local school board that her attitude had changed, once they were enrolled in the Orange County Classical Academy (OCCA), a newly founded charter school in Orange, California. At the same Orange County Board of Education (OCBE) meeting, parents repeated that their kids exhibited more confidence and the parents themselves felt a greater sense of community at the school. All praised the school’s teachers for providing better instruction.
5 Amazing Pizza Places in California
When it comes to comfort food, a lot of people would say that nothing compares to a tasty pizza. If you are one of those people that love to have a good pizza from time to time but don't want to make it themselves, I have put together a list of five amazing pizza places in California that you should definitely visit next time you are craving pizza. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and tourists and have excellent online reviews. Also, they are known for using fresh, high-quality ingredients so it comes without saying that the food tastes absolutely delicious. You don't have to take my word for it, though, so make sure to check them out yourself.
southocbeaches.com
Orange County Farmers Markets Saturday August 20 2022
Orange County Farmers Markets Saturday August 20 2022. Orange County California has multiple Farmers Markets on Saturday’s in 2022!. Live Music (At Select Locations) Crafts (At Select Locations) Food Trucks ( At Select Locations) Orange County Saturday Farmers Markets. Market is open at 8:00am-12:00pm. Market is located at Mariner’s...
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
OCPA Rushes Ahead with October Residential Launch as Questions Mount about the Agency’s Viability
The embattled Orange County Power Authority (OCPA) continues to rush ahead with plans to begin residential electricity service in Irvine on October 1st, even as questions about the agency’s viability remain unanswered. This year, all electricity customers in Irvine (residential and business) are being transferred from their current provider...
danapointtimes.com
$300 Million Revitalization Begins in Dana Point Harbor
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
KTLA.com
What $2,000 in rent will get you in six California counties
The Golden State: famous for the Sierra Nevada mountains, sunny beaches – and astronomical rents. But there is tremendous diversity in what living accommodations you’ll be able to afford depending upon where you live in California. KRON4 looked at Rentdata.org to see average fair market (the 40th percentile of gross rents in a housing market) rents in six California counties and looked at Trulia to see examples of what would be available for about $2,000.
California Man Gets 10 Years In Jail For $300 Million Ponzi Scheme That Targeted Seniors, Veterans
By the judge's estimation, Scott Kohn's $300 million fraudulent activities ensnared more than 2,500 retirees and around 13,000 veterans.Now, it will cost him a decade in federal prison, Radar has learned.From 2011 to 2018, Kohn, under the moniker Future Income Payments LLC, offered pensioners in distress a lump-sum cash payment in exchange for a transfer of the rights to their monthly payments. He would then turn around and offer that same pension revenue as “structured cash flows” but sneakily structure the bundles as loans, with compound interest rates of up to 240 percent.Kohn, 68, a resident of Newport Beach, California,...
smobserved.com
With Homeless Camping Allowed on Private Property, Santa Monica Has Become "Slum By the Sea"
If you shudder, as you pass the infamous, filthy, dangerous, druggie-filled "Boninville" camp under the freeway at Venice and Sepulveda, or the countless homeless vagrant encampments in Hollywood, or, indeed, that horrible homeless mess under the Pico/Centinela bridge as close as Santa Monica's eastern border with West Los Angeles, well, don't take comfort by telling yourself that that can't happen here in Santa Monica. Actually, it can, and IS already happening. And it all seems to be perfectly fine with our city leaders and police, as Santa Monica continues on its path to being The Slum By The Sea.
What’s in the Future for Anaheim’s Little Arabia?
Three years after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, more than 50 Arab American leaders in Anaheim gathered with city, county and state representatives, recognizing the importance of promoting the cultural and economic contributions of Arab immigrants to Orange County’s largest city. At that meeting, they jotted down ideas on how...
foxla.com
Nurse accused in deadly Windsor Hills crash suspended from practicing nursing
LOS ANGELES - A 37-year-old traveling nurse who is accused of causing a deadly crash in Windsor Hills has been suspended from practicing nursing in the state of California, according to the Board of Registered Nursing. Nicole Linton is a traveling nurse at Kaiser Permanente's West Los Angeles Medical Center....
Irvine Ranch Water District gets $12 million in federal funds to help store excess treated water
A boost in federal dollars is giving the Irvine Ranch Water District the funding it needs to store excess treated water instead of dumping it into the ocean.
Dozens of Amazon employees in San Bernardino walk off job, demanding better pay, improved conditions
Sen. Bernie Sanders expressed his support for a group of Amazon employees who walked off the job in San Bernardino.
Rent Prices: The 10 Most Unaffordable Cities in America
The cost of living in the average American city is $5,111.17 per month. That comes out to $61,334 per year. For many, that would stretch their budgets to the absolute limit, but to renters in...
3 Great Steakhouses in California
While it is true that it's very easy to prepare a good, delicious steak in the comfort of your own home and enjoy it with your friends and family members, it's also true that we all love to out from time to time. And when we do, we want to choose the nicest restaurants, of course. If you happen to live in California or like to travel to California often, I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area. Here's what made it on the list:
