Orange County, CA

orangecountytribune.com

Mixed results on COVID-19

Two categories of statistics on the status of the coronavirus in Orange County showed improvement in Friday’s report, and two showed the opposite. The report covers Aug. 16 to 18. According to that report, hospitalizations dropped from 291 to 271 and the use of intensive care units to treat...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Orange County Business Journal

OC Unemployment Drops to 2.8% in July

Orange County’s unemployment rate fell to 2.8% in July from a revised 2.9% in June and below the 6.4% rate seen in July last year, according to the state’s Employment Development Department. The state’s unemployment rate was 3.9% in July while the U.S.’s was 3.8%. Nonfarm...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
idesignarch.com

Balboa Island Traditional Custom Home with Americana Charm

Located on Balboa Island in Newport Beach, California, this charming three-story house makes the most of its outdoor space with a front patio and an outdoor courtyard off the main living area. Designed by William Guidero Planning and Design and built by Patterson Custom Homes, the 3,419 sq. ft. home...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Voice of OC

Baugh and Barke: Students Should Not Be Trapped By Their Zip Code

Earlier this year, a mother who had sworn to keep her kids out of public school informed the local school board that her attitude had changed, once they were enrolled in the Orange County Classical Academy (OCCA), a newly founded charter school in Orange, California. At the same Orange County Board of Education (OCBE) meeting, parents repeated that their kids exhibited more confidence and the parents themselves felt a greater sense of community at the school. All praised the school’s teachers for providing better instruction.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Alina Andras

5 Amazing Pizza Places in California

When it comes to comfort food, a lot of people would say that nothing compares to a tasty pizza. If you are one of those people that love to have a good pizza from time to time but don't want to make it themselves, I have put together a list of five amazing pizza places in California that you should definitely visit next time you are craving pizza. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and tourists and have excellent online reviews. Also, they are known for using fresh, high-quality ingredients so it comes without saying that the food tastes absolutely delicious. You don't have to take my word for it, though, so make sure to check them out yourself.
CALIFORNIA STATE
southocbeaches.com

Orange County Farmers Markets Saturday August 20 2022

Orange County Farmers Markets Saturday August 20 2022. Orange County California has multiple Farmers Markets on Saturday’s in 2022!. Live Music (At Select Locations) Crafts (At Select Locations) Food Trucks ( At Select Locations) Orange County Saturday Farmers Markets. Market is open at 8:00am-12:00pm. Market is located at Mariner’s...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org

OCPA Rushes Ahead with October Residential Launch as Questions Mount about the Agency’s Viability

The embattled Orange County Power Authority (OCPA) continues to rush ahead with plans to begin residential electricity service in Irvine on October 1st, even as questions about the agency’s viability remain unanswered. This year, all electricity customers in Irvine (residential and business) are being transferred from their current provider...
danapointtimes.com

$300 Million Revitalization Begins in Dana Point Harbor

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
DANA POINT, CA
KTLA.com

What $2,000 in rent will get you in six California counties

The Golden State: famous for the Sierra Nevada mountains, sunny beaches – and astronomical rents. But there is tremendous diversity in what living accommodations you’ll be able to afford depending upon where you live in California. KRON4 looked at Rentdata.org to see average fair market (the 40th percentile of gross rents in a housing market) rents in six California counties and looked at Trulia to see examples of what would be available for about $2,000.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RadarOnline

California Man Gets 10 Years In Jail For $300 Million Ponzi Scheme That Targeted Seniors, Veterans

By the judge's estimation, Scott Kohn's $300 million fraudulent activities ensnared more than 2,500 retirees and around 13,000 veterans.Now, it will cost him a decade in federal prison, Radar has learned.From 2011 to 2018, Kohn, under the moniker Future Income Payments LLC, offered pensioners in distress a lump-sum cash payment in exchange for a transfer of the rights to their monthly payments. He would then turn around and offer that same pension revenue as “structured cash flows” but sneakily structure the bundles as loans, with compound interest rates of up to 240 percent.Kohn, 68, a resident of Newport Beach, California,...
smobserved.com

With Homeless Camping Allowed on Private Property, Santa Monica Has Become "Slum By the Sea"

If you shudder, as you pass the infamous, filthy, dangerous, druggie-filled "Boninville" camp under the freeway at Venice and Sepulveda, or the countless homeless vagrant encampments in Hollywood, or, indeed, that horrible homeless mess under the Pico/Centinela bridge as close as Santa Monica's eastern border with West Los Angeles, well, don't take comfort by telling yourself that that can't happen here in Santa Monica. Actually, it can, and IS already happening. And it all seems to be perfectly fine with our city leaders and police, as Santa Monica continues on its path to being The Slum By The Sea.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Voice of OC

What’s in the Future for Anaheim’s Little Arabia?

Three years after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, more than 50 Arab American leaders in Anaheim gathered with city, county and state representatives, recognizing the importance of promoting the cultural and economic contributions of Arab immigrants to Orange County’s largest city. At that meeting, they jotted down ideas on how...
ANAHEIM, CA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in California

While it is true that it's very easy to prepare a good, delicious steak in the comfort of your own home and enjoy it with your friends and family members, it's also true that we all love to out from time to time. And when we do, we want to choose the nicest restaurants, of course. If you happen to live in California or like to travel to California often, I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area. Here's what made it on the list:
CALIFORNIA STATE

