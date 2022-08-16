Read full article on original website
Detroit Police Set Up ‘Traffic Safety Blitz’ In Response To Increase Of Crashes
(CBS DETROIT) – Several Detroit residents are fed up with the cars that they say are constantly racing through their neighborhoods. In response, the Detroit Police Department says they are cracking down on reckless driving in the city. The department says about 40 officers will be sent out to conduct traffic stops. They will not only be on main roads but also in the neighborhoods where children are more likely to be outside. “I get a lot of calls about speeders. So, yes, this is a direct response to that,” said Police Chief James White. “But this is also a quality of life. Living in these communities where people are running stop signs and kids are being hit is a problem.” White says he hopes police presence will slow drivers down and prevent drag racing. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Suspect Leads Officers On High Speed Chase Through Genesee County
GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP (CBS DETROIT) – A Flint man is jailed after he allegedly led police on a chase early Thursday morning with speeds of up to 150 miles per hour. According to Grand Blanc Police, an officer witnessed two vehicles drag racing on northbound I-475. The officer attempted to stop the vehicles and that’s when one of the drivers in a Dodge Challenger fled, traveling at speeds of up to 150 miles per hour. Air support was called in and a helicopter from Michigan State Police was able to locate the fleeing vehicle almost immediately. The vehicle continued through the streets of Flint before coming to a stop and officers were able to apprehend the suspect. He’s now lodged in the Genesee County Jail. The 23 year-old suspect is facing two counts of Felony Fleeing and Eluding. No injuries were reported. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Dozens of tips reported by sheriff in wake of educator's arrest for CSC
The Genesee County Sheriff says they have gotten almost 100 tips in the first 36 hours since they announced charges against Eugene Pratt, a former educator who is charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct.
Victim Runs Into Royal Oak Township Hotel After Being Struck By Gunfire
(CBS DETROIT) – It was quite a scary scene for employees of a hotel in Royal Oak Township after the victim of a shooting ran into the facility early Friday morning. According to Michigan State Police, a man was shot in Detroit just after midnight. The victim then ran across the street and into the Baymont Inn hotel lobby in the 11000 block of 8 Mile Road. It’s unclear on the condition of the victim and suspect information has not been released. The investigation has been turned over to Detroit police. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2 drivers injured in crash on Michigan Avenue near Ann Arbor
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Michigan Avenue near Platt Road was briefly shut down Thursday afternoon after one car crashed into another trying to pull into a private driveway. Emergency crews were called at 3:44 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, to the area west of the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Platt Road for a reported two-vehicle crash, according to the Pittsfield Township Police Department.
Lansing overnight shooting leaves 79-year-old dead
Lansing Police Department said a 79-year-old man is dead after he was discovered with apparent gunshot wounds.
nbc25news.com
Flint Urban Garden opening for business; free to residents
FLINT, Mich. - Food insecurity around the world is still extremely prevalent, including here in Flint. The rising costs of all goods are also contributing to some already struggling demographics have a tougher time securing proper food nutrition at a reasonable price. That is why Flint residents from ward two on the city's north side have decided to grow their own for themselves, and their communty.
abc12.com
Driver arrested after 150 mph police chase on I-475
GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested a Flint man accused of drag racing another vehicle before leading officers on a high speed chase on I-475. A Grand Blanc Township police officer saw a Dodge Challenger Hellcat racing another undisclosed vehicle at speeds over 100 mph northbound on I-475 Wednesday night.
nbc25news.com
Storm impacting phone lines at Bay County 911 center
BAY CITY, Mich - The storm caused problems to the 911 system in Bay County. The county tells us the administrative lines are not working properly and say if you need help please call 911 until further notice. We will keep you updated when the problem is fixed.
nbc25news.com
Local nurses hold grand opening for new store in Flint Township
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Two local nurses are coming together to make sure medical professionals have the equipment they need. Honey- WA Medical Apparel held its grand opening in Flint Township Saturday. The store will sell scrubs, lab coats, badge reels, compression socks, tote bags, and other equipment. Thelma Isabelle,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Photos: Detroit police seek help identifying driver in drive-by shooting of 2-year-old, bystander
DETROIT – Police are asking for help identifying the driver of a GMC Acadia who fired shots at a vehicle earlier this month, striking a 2-year-old inside of it and a bystander who was near it, in Southwest Detroit. At about 9 a.m. on Aug. 2, the driver of...
LPD seeking help in vehicle theft, cold homicide cases
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department needs help in identifying three men that are allegedly connected to a vehicle theft case. The LPD is also asking anyone with information on an unsolved homicide, and two people are wanted. CASE ONE: The Lansing Police Department is asking for help identifying the three subjects pictured […]
Detroit News
Detroit cops evict drug dealers from vacant house; dealers move nearby, neighbors say
Detroit — Residents have long complained that when police shut down one drug operation, another opens in its place — a phenomenon that was on display Thursday during a protest outside a reported crack house, the site of a recent mass shooting. Another recurring lament by Detroiters —...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit man charged in Cadillac Square fatal shooting
DETROIT – A Detroit man has been charged in the fatal shooting of one man and the non-fatal shooting of two other men in the Cadillac Square shooting. Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Lavonte Javon Seaborn, 23, in connection with the fatal shooting of Demetrion Franklin, 19, and the non-fatal shootings of a 21-year-old man and a 22-year-old man all of Detroit.
nbc25news.com
GLWA: Boil water advisory lifted for remaining 7 communities
FLINT, Mich. - A boil water advisory that initially impacted 23 communities has been lifted for the last seven remaining communities affected by Great Lakes Water Authority water main break, according to GLWA. Those communities include the following:. The Village of Almont. Bruce Township. Burtchville Township. Imlay City. City of...
nbc25news.com
Zilwaukee Bridge re-open following crashes
BAY CITY, Mich - Bay County 911 reports there are two different multi-vehicle accidents on both northbound and southbound I-75 on top of the Zilwaukee Bridge. You are being asked to avoid the area. We are working to learn more information.
Stop watering the lawn: officials ask residents in nearly 2 dozen cities to conserve water until main break is repaired
Homeowners in nearly two dozen communities will have to wait for lush lawns amidst the latest plea from officials to limit outdoor water usage as repairs to a massive water main break continue.
Fire breaks out at empty church in south Lansing
The fire was at an empty church on the 4000 block of S. Pennsylvania Ave.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Video shows Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies repeatedly punching 48-year-old woman during arrest
PONTIAC, Mich. – A Pontiac family is considering legal action against the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office after a rough arrest was caught on camera. The video shows officers repeatedly punching a 48-year-old woman in front of her home as officers tried to arrest her during what appeared to be a mental health crisis.
fox2detroit.com
Motorcyclists loses control on I-96 curve, dies after hitting median
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Redford motorcyclist died in a crash on I-96 in Detroit Thursday morning, state police said. The freeway's local lanes were closed Evergreen Avenue around 10 p.m. after the Detroit Regional Communications Center dispatched Michigan State Police for a report of a serious traffic crash. Dispatchers...
