WDBJ7.com
Man dead after Saturday morning shooting
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man who had been shot died at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital Saturday after arriving via a personal vehicle to the facility. Roanoke Police say they were notified at around 5:30 a.m. that the man had arrived, and responded to the hospital to find him receiving treatment.
wfxrtv.com
Homicide investigation underway in Roanoke following Saturday morning shooting
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Police Department says they were dispatched to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for a man with gunshot wounds at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Saturday. Authorities say the man arrived via a personal vehicle and a crime scene has not been located. The man lost...
wfirnews.com
Gunshot victim at Carilion dies; ruled a homicide
(from Roanoke PD) On August 20 at approximately 5:30 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified that a person with gunshot wounds had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital via personal vehicle. Officers responded to the hospital where the adult male victim was receiving treatment for his injuries. Ultimately, the man succumbed to his injuries. His name will be released after next-of-kin is properly notified.
WDBJ7.com
Cause determined for Roanoke house fire that sent one to hospital
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Improperly discarded smoking materials led to a house fire that sent one person to a hospital in Roanoke Wednesday, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. Roanoke Fire-EMS was called to a report of smoke coming from a home in the 1000 block of Tazewell Avenue SE. Crews found heavy smoke and flames, but got the fire under control quickly, according to the fire department.
wfxrtv.com
Residents react to manhunt in Montgomery Co.
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) – The search for Shawn Tolbert pushed through Craig, Giles, and Montgomery County after he fled in a police chase, crashed his car, and continued on foot. Tolbert was seen in Brush Mountain Estates on security footage trying to get into homes. Residents in the neighborhood...
pcpatriot.com
Body found inside Parrot home that burned
On August 18, 2022 at approximately 10:30 pm the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 6000 block of Virgil Lane in reference to a structure fire. Once the fire was extinguished a body was located inside of the residence. The body was transported to the Medical Examiners Office and the incident is currently being investigated.
wfxrtv.com
Residents urged to keep doors and vehicles locked, authorities say man wanted seen in Giles County
UPDATE 8:55 p.m. (8/19/2022): The Craig County Sheriff’s Office released new information about the latest sighting of Shawn Tolbert. According to a Facebook post on the department’s page, Tolbert was last seen in the Pandapas Pond, Fortress Road, and the Giles County line. Deputies are warning residents in...
WSET
'I am going to blow up Roanoke:' Gainesville man arrested after threat
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A Gainesville man who threatened to kill a bank branch manager and said he would "blow up Roanoke" was arrested on federal charges, the United States Attorney's Office said. Brandon Hayward, 33, called the InFirst Federal Credit Union located in Roanoke on August 15, court...
wfxrtv.com
11-hour standoff comes to an end in Lynchburg
UPDATE 11 p.m.: A Lynchburg standoff has come to an end after police spent 11 hours trying to perform a welfare check for a woman along Cobbs Street. According to the Lynchburg Police Department, officers responded to the 2500 block of Cobbs Street shortly after 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18 for a report of a disorderly woman.
WDBJ7.com
Bedford County crash kills driver
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man from Texas was killed in a crash Thursday in Bedford County. Nathanael Elisha Lutz, 26, died at the scene of the crash August 18 on Route 122, just north of Campers Paradise Trail. Lutz was driving a Ford Escape SUV southbound on Route...
wfxrtv.com
VSP special agents testify in deadly Rockbridge Co. gas station explosion trial
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The trial for a Roanoke man charged with four counts of manslaughter in connection with a deadly gas station explosion in Rockbridge County in 2019 entered its fourth day on Thursday. On May 10, 2019, an explosion at the South River Market killed four...
WSLS
Pittsylvania County firefighter making progress after tragic incident in July
PITTSYLVANIA COUNY, Va. – A miraculous turn of events for this firefighter. After being involved in a serious crash in July, Thomas Page is now alert and is able to stand and follow some commands, the Hurt Volunteer Fire Department announced in a Facebook post. This comes after the...
wfirnews.com
VSP investigating fatal Bedford County crash
BEDFORD CO, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Thursday, (Aug 18) at 3:24 p.m. on Route 122, near just north of Campers Paradise Trail in Bedford County. A 2010 Ford Escape was traveling south on Route...
NBC12
James River Regional Cleanup to include seven localities across central Va.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The James River Advisory Council (JRAC) is holding the 23rd Annual James River Regional Cleanup in September. The cleanup spans over 75 miles of the James River. There will be 12 different cleanup sites in seven different localities, including:. Appomattox and Buckingham Counties. Chesterfield County.
WSET
Skeletal remains found in Roanoke, Franklin Road ramp on Route 220 now open
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police Department said skeletal remains were found near the Route 220 ramp on Tuesday afternoon. They said on Twitter, that the Franklin Road exit off of Route 220 will be closed "for some time" due to a forensics investigation. As of around 7:00...
WDBJ7.com
Pittsylvania County renames two bridges after Virginia State troopers
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pittsylvania County held a bridge dedication ceremony Friday to honor the lives of State Troopers Henry Noel Harmon and Henry Murray Brooks. The U.S. 29 north bridge in Hurt will be named after State Trooper Henry Brooks, who was struck and killed by a driver while investigating a crash on 29 in 1956.
WDBJ7.com
Day 5: Trial continues for man charged in fatal 2019 Rockbridge County explosion
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The trial continues for Phillip Westmoreland, charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with a fatal explosion in 2019. A State Police Special Agent took the stand Friday to show the defendant’s phone records. Prosecutors argued Westmoreland was distracted that day and texting his girlfriend.
WDBJ7.com
No one hurt in electrical apartment fire in Vinton
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department says no one was injured in an apartment fire in Vinton Thursday morning. Crews say they responded at 4:30 a.m. to the 100 block of Pine Street for a reported fire in an apartment building, where crews found smoke showing from the second floor window of the two-story building.
WDBJ7.com
Three children safe after abduction attempt in Floyd County
FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Three children are safe after an abduction attempt in Floyd County Thursday morning, according to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office. Yesterday morning, two women interfered with a Floyd County School bus on its morning route, falsely claiming a family emergency. The three children that...
WDBJ7.com
A look inside hazmat operations at Botetourt Fire and EMS
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt Fire and EMS was one of the agencies that assisted in the I-81 tanker crash August 12. “We had preliminary information that indicated somebody might be trapped; we also had information that hazardous materials were involved, and so that generates a more robust response from fire and EMS,” said Jeff Powell, deputy chief for Botetourt Fire and EMS.
