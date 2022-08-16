ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

WDBJ7.com

Man dead after Saturday morning shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man who had been shot died at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital Saturday after arriving via a personal vehicle to the facility. Roanoke Police say they were notified at around 5:30 a.m. that the man had arrived, and responded to the hospital to find him receiving treatment.
ROANOKE, VA
wfirnews.com

Gunshot victim at Carilion dies; ruled a homicide

(from Roanoke PD) On August 20 at approximately 5:30 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified that a person with gunshot wounds had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital via personal vehicle. Officers responded to the hospital where the adult male victim was receiving treatment for his injuries. Ultimately, the man succumbed to his injuries. His name will be released after next-of-kin is properly notified.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Cause determined for Roanoke house fire that sent one to hospital

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Improperly discarded smoking materials led to a house fire that sent one person to a hospital in Roanoke Wednesday, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. Roanoke Fire-EMS was called to a report of smoke coming from a home in the 1000 block of Tazewell Avenue SE. Crews found heavy smoke and flames, but got the fire under control quickly, according to the fire department.
ROANOKE, VA
Roanoke, VA
Virginia Crime & Safety
Roanoke, VA
Crime & Safety
wfxrtv.com

Residents react to manhunt in Montgomery Co.

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) – The search for Shawn Tolbert pushed through Craig, Giles, and Montgomery County after he fled in a police chase, crashed his car, and continued on foot. Tolbert was seen in Brush Mountain Estates on security footage trying to get into homes. Residents in the neighborhood...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
pcpatriot.com

Body found inside Parrot home that burned

On August 18, 2022 at approximately 10:30 pm the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 6000 block of Virgil Lane in reference to a structure fire. Once the fire was extinguished a body was located inside of the residence. The body was transported to the Medical Examiners Office and the incident is currently being investigated.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WSET

'I am going to blow up Roanoke:' Gainesville man arrested after threat

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A Gainesville man who threatened to kill a bank branch manager and said he would "blow up Roanoke" was arrested on federal charges, the United States Attorney's Office said. Brandon Hayward, 33, called the InFirst Federal Credit Union located in Roanoke on August 15, court...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

11-hour standoff comes to an end in Lynchburg

UPDATE 11 p.m.: A Lynchburg standoff has come to an end after police spent 11 hours trying to perform a welfare check for a woman along Cobbs Street. According to the Lynchburg Police Department, officers responded to the 2500 block of Cobbs Street shortly after 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18 for a report of a disorderly woman.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Bedford County crash kills driver

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man from Texas was killed in a crash Thursday in Bedford County. Nathanael Elisha Lutz, 26, died at the scene of the crash August 18 on Route 122, just north of Campers Paradise Trail. Lutz was driving a Ford Escape SUV southbound on Route...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

VSP investigating fatal Bedford County crash

BEDFORD CO, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Thursday, (Aug 18) at 3:24 p.m. on Route 122, near just north of Campers Paradise Trail in Bedford County. A 2010 Ford Escape was traveling south on Route...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
NBC12

James River Regional Cleanup to include seven localities across central Va.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The James River Advisory Council (JRAC) is holding the 23rd Annual James River Regional Cleanup in September. The cleanup spans over 75 miles of the James River. There will be 12 different cleanup sites in seven different localities, including:. Appomattox and Buckingham Counties. Chesterfield County.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

No one hurt in electrical apartment fire in Vinton

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department says no one was injured in an apartment fire in Vinton Thursday morning. Crews say they responded at 4:30 a.m. to the 100 block of Pine Street for a reported fire in an apartment building, where crews found smoke showing from the second floor window of the two-story building.
VINTON, VA
WDBJ7.com

Three children safe after abduction attempt in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Three children are safe after an abduction attempt in Floyd County Thursday morning, according to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office. Yesterday morning, two women interfered with a Floyd County School bus on its morning route, falsely claiming a family emergency. The three children that...
FLOYD COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

A look inside hazmat operations at Botetourt Fire and EMS

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt Fire and EMS was one of the agencies that assisted in the I-81 tanker crash August 12. “We had preliminary information that indicated somebody might be trapped; we also had information that hazardous materials were involved, and so that generates a more robust response from fire and EMS,” said Jeff Powell, deputy chief for Botetourt Fire and EMS.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA

