Things to do in Maine on 8/20 and 8/21The Maine WriterMaine State
Things to do 8/13 and 8/14 in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31stThe Maine WriterMaine State
Pick-your-own Maine blueberriesThe Maine WriterMaine State
Shaw Institute speaker to address how toxins in salmon and seals threaten human healthDianne PriceBlue Hill, ME
wabi.tv
Down East School of Fencing brings sport to the area
VERONA ISLAND, Maine (WABI) - Down East School of Fencing on Verona Island has been teaching the fundamentals of the sport from the ground up since 1996. The school offers classes for 8-year-olds all the way up to one of their 72-year-old students. “We have to go back to the...
wabi.tv
Students learn about animal care and operations at Jackson Lab
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Friday marks the last day for 8 high school students from around Eastern Maine who’ve been part of a paid, nine-week Animal Care and Operations Apprenticeship program at the Jackson Lab’s Bar Harbor Campus. Students from MDI, Ellsworth, Bucksport and Brewer High Schools,...
Bangor schools will see new changes to dress code this year
BANGOR, Maine — The Bangor School Committee passed revisions to its dress code Wednesday night. The school department's Title IX and affirmative action coordinator, Dana Carver-Bialer, spearheaded the changes. "When I was tasked with really looking at this dress code policy, it felt important to me to do the...
wabi.tv
Bangor School Dept. passes revised dress code
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor School Committee passed an update to its dress code policy at Wednesday’s meeting. The revision was developed by a group including administration, parents and students. Among the changes is a provision that states “bra/tank top straps and visible waistbands do not constitute excessive...
wabi.tv
Dakin takin’ over as Bangor closes Pancoe pool
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Friday marks the final swim session at Bangor’s Beth Pancoe Aquatic Center. With a hot weekend arriving, all is not lost. The city does have enough lifeguards to operate Dakin Pool. This comes after the pool was largely unable to operate this year because of...
wabi.tv
Champion the Cure Challenge Returns
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Cyclists and runners kicked off the 2022 Champion the Cure Challenge Saturday. This marks the 13th year of the challenge at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Brewer. All proceeds benefit services at Northern Light Cancer Care. Plus, a portion will go towards purchasing a...
wabi.tv
Fallen Soldier Ride raises funds for Veterans Home
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine Veterans riding together for a worthy cause. The Bangor Chapter of the Combat Veteran Motorcycle Association hosted its 13th fallen soldier ride Saturday. Starting at the Bangor VFW, the riders traveled along back roads to a campground in Eddington to enjoy lunch and live music.
Things to do in Maine on 8/20 and 8/21
Can you believe we are already halfway through August? Summer, as usual in Maine, flies by; before you know it, we are dealing with snow. Yes, I actually used the "s" word in August. This is why you should get out and enjoy these events this weekend. There is something for everyone, from car shows to motorcycle runs, live music to even skillet throwing. Yes, you read that right. There is a skillet throwing contest this weekend and there is also a big wiffle ball tournament that benefits the Maine Make A Wish Foundation in Bangor. You can even eat dinner out and do some good for the community with a couple of the barbecue fundraisers mentioned. Or get a jump start on your Christmas shopping at one of the craft fairs so you will have less to do come November and December.
wabi.tv
Veazie 5k honors legacy of late Bangor City Councilor Sarah Dubay
VEAZIE, Maine (WABI) - A group of runners set their marks early Saturday morning for a 5k in Veazie. It was in honor of Sarah Dubay, a Bangor City Councilor who passed away nine months ago at the age of 46. Funds from the race are going towards recovery groups...
wabi.tv
Wayne’s Wiffle for a Wish to return to Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Preparations are underway to turn the Union Street Complex into a temporary set of wiffle ball fields for this Saturday. This is all part of Wayne’s Wiffle for a Wish tournament that seeks to raise money for the Make-A-Wish Maine. “We became a nonprofit organization...
Maine farmer impacted by PFAS plowing new path forward
UNITY, Maine — Farmers and agricultural producers reeling from contamination from so-called toxic chemicals known as PFAS continue to face an uncertain future. The source of the pollution comes from leftover municipal biosolids, used as fertilizer for decades. But an out-of-work organic farmer found a new way to plow forward as an advocate to keep farmers afloat and protect the environment.
wabi.tv
Ideas welcome for Skowhegan riverfront redesign
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - The town of Skowhegan and the non profit Main Street Skowhegan are inviting the community to share their ideas for redesigning the Riverfront between 39 and 225 Water Street. The goal is to make the area enjoyable for pedestrians and bikers, river viewing and river access.
wabi.tv
Bangor Combat Veteran Motorcycle Association holding 13th Fallen Soldier Ride
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor chapter of the Combat Veteran Motorcycle Association is holding their 13th Fallen Soldier Ride this weekend. The group is leaving the Bangor VFW at 10 am and will take back roads all the way to a campground in Eddington. Skip Marshall says they are...
wabi.tv
Truck driver admits responsibility in crash that killed Maine detective
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s been three years since Maine State Police Detective Ben Campbell was killed in the line of duty. Campbell was killed when a wheel from a passing logging truck flew off and hit him while he was helping a stranded motorist on Interstate 95 in Hampden.
wabi.tv
Maine Wild Blueberry Festival returns to Machias this weekend
MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - After a two year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Maine Wild Blueberry Festival has returned to Machias this weekend. “We’ve really missed it for the past two years, so it’s just so wonderful to see the activity in Machias,” said Ellen Farnsworth, Maine Wild Blueberry Festival director.
WMTW
Logging trucker to face fine, licenses suspension in death of Maine detective hit by tire
It's been three years since Maine State Police Detective Ben Campbell was killed in the line of duty. Campbell was killed when a wheel from a passing logging truck flew off and hit him while he was helping a stranded motorist on Interstate 95 in Hampden. The driver and owner...
wabi.tv
Victor Grange in Fairfield celebrates 20th anniversary of their Senior Circle
FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - The Victor Grange in Fairfield is celebrating their 20th anniversary of their Senior Circle. The circle meets once a month to socialize, share meals, play games, and make new friends. The grange was originally formed as a society for farmers in the region. It now serves...
wabi.tv
Maine football signs Mayson Dawicki as part of Team Impact initiative
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Black Bears football team welcomed its newest player, Mayson Dawicki, as part of the Team Impact initiative. The nonprofit, multiyear program holds signing ceremonies with college teams across the country for children facing serious illness and disabilities. Mayson was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis, but...
wabi.tv
Guilford embraces America’s fastest-growing sport: Pickleball
GUILFORD, Maine (WABI) - The fastest-growing sport in America has reached Piscataquis County. A little rain didn’t stop Community Fitness in Guilford from unveiling its new pickleball court Thursday. The game is similar to tennis and uses paddles and a plastic ball with holes to spin your shot. There’s...
penbaypilot.com
Vehicle crash on Vinalhaven claims life
VINALHAVEN — A Vinalhaven man is deceased following a single-vehicle crash, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. At approximately 9:25 p.m., the Knox County RCC received a report of a motor vehicle accident involving injury in the area of 687 North Haven Road, on the island of Vinalhaven. Knox County Deputy...
