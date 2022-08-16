Read full article on original website
Arrest made in Des Moines shooting that left one dead
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department has arrested a man for the shooting that killed one person late Friday night. Andrew Jarome Harris, 42, was charged with First Degree Murder. The Des Moines Police Department and the Des Moines Fire Department responded to a report of a shooting at 10:46 p.m. in […]
Des Moines Meth Dealer Sentenced To Prison
(Des Moines, IA) -- A Des Moines man has been sentenced to 12-years in prison for selling meth. Police caught 56-year-old David Callison in April 2019 with more than 600-grams of meth, 13-thousand dollars, and a scale. Investigators say Callison, who had been convicted on drug charges before, repeatedly sold large amounts of meth. Callison has also been ordered to serve a five-year term of supervised release after the prison term.
Creston Police Report One Arrest
(Creston) Creston Police report the arrest of 54-year-old Bertha Mayes of Creston at the Union County Law Enforcement Center on a Union County warrant for 4th – degree theft. Authorities released her after she posted the $1,000 bond.
Police: Man falling from third floor of Court Avenue building under investigation
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say a man fell from the third floor of a building on Court Avenue around 1:45 Saturday morning. Police say he fell from the interior stairwell of the Court Center building and landed on the concrete. He was taken to the hospital...
Creston Police: 2 arrests occurred Wednesday night
(Creston, Iowa) – Two men were arrested on separate charges Wednesday night, in Creston. According to the Police Department, 35-year-old Brandon Whitfield, of Creston, was arrested at around 9:15-p.m. at his residence, on a Union County warrant for Domestic Abuse Assault. Whitfield was transported to the Union County Jail where he was waiting to be seen by Magistrate.
Story City man arrested after homemade explosive found
(Radio Iowa) – A Story County man is facing several charges after a homemade explosive device was found at his home. Story County Sheriff’s deputies went to the Ledgestone Meadows mobile home park in Story City where 29-year-old Tyler Hammond lives after seeing an online video of him shooting at traffic signs with a rifle while driving. Deputies found the homemade explosive device during their search and evacuated the mobile home park until the Fire Marshal’s Office disabled the explosive device.
Iowa man charged with murder after turning himself in
A person of interest in the homicide of a Des Moines man earlier this month turned himself in Monday and now officials say he has been charged with first-degree murder.
West Des Moines man charged with murder after turning himself in to Polk County authorities
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A day afterturning himself into law enforcement, the Polk County Sheriff's Office charged 38-year-old Courtney Shane Smith with first-degree murder. Smith is charged in connection with the death of 51-year-old Scott Crane. Investigators found 51-year-old Crane dead on Aug. 6. Crane suffered a gunshot wound....
Teen Shot In West Ames
(Ames, IA) -- A teen is recovering after being shot in west Ames. Police say a 16-year-old turned up the E-R before 10 o'clock Tuesday night, and was treated and released. Police the teen arrived at Mary Greeley Medical Center shortly after an initial call about a shooting in the parking lot at 1300 Coconino Road.
Double Murder Suspect Stands Off With Police in Small Iowa Town
Gage Walter of Omaha barricaded himself within St. Paul Lutheran Church in Winterset, Iowa this weekend in a tense standoff with local authorities. Walter was found by West Des Moines police, who say they found Walter driving a red Chrysler PT Cruiser with Nebraska license plates that was reported stolen. They attempted to initiate a traffic stop at around 7:40 am on Sunday. The Nebraska man then led WDM PD on a car chase that took them to the church in Winterset, which is roughly a half-hour drive. Police said the pursuit lasted about 45 minutes.
Fidel Castro Is In The Polk County Iowa Jail
(Des Moines, IA) -- Fidel Castro is in the Polk County Jail. No--not the Cuban leader who died nearly six years ago in 2016. THIS Fidel Castro is 47-years-old and was arrested by Des Moines Police Sunday night around 11:00 pm and charged with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.
Person of interest in Polk County homicide turns himself into authorities
DES MOINES, Iowa — Thirty-eight-year-old Courtney Smith, a person of interest in an Aug. 6 homicide, has turned himself in. Investigators found 51-year-old Scott Crane dead on Aug. 6. Crane suffered a gunshot wound. The investigation led to a material witness warrant for Smith. Smith was taken into custody...
Large hail and flooding reported in central Iowa, Friday
(Des Moines, Iowa) – Hail ranging in size from dimes and ping-pong balls, to apples, fell across parts of central Iowa Friday afternoon, and heavy rain flooded the streets of Des Moines, catching motorists off-guard and resulting in stalled vehicles. Iowa State Fair officials ordered visitors to the fair to take shelter as the storms passed over the venue at around 2:30-p.m.
Iowa blood centers hope to be part of a world record
(Radio Iowa) – Blood donation centers across Iowa are taking part in an effort next weekend to set a world’s record for most blood donors in a single day. Danielle West, spokeswoman for LifeServe Blood Center, says as part of the Global Blood Heroes Day campaign, they’re urging people to sign up to donate a pint on Saturday, August 27th. West says donations are typically slow during the summertime though the need for blood is usually higher.
Police: Iowa man passed out at the wheel with 4-year-old daughter in the car
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is charged with child endangerment and operating while intoxicated after police say he passed out at a stop light with a 4-year-old in the car. Thirty-two-year-old Jose Javier Flores, of Des Moines, is charged. Police discovered Flores in a Jeep near Southeast 30th...
Family says suspect in double homicide in Omaha had a violent history
OMAHA, Neb. (KETV) — Omaha police identified the women killed in a double homicide in South Omaha Friday night. The man they suspect of killing Linda Walter, 70, and Marceline Teeters, 93, was related to the two victims. Twenty-seven-year-old Gage Walter's family says he's been arrested 18 times in...
Storm damage reported in Des Moines metro following hail storm
DES MOINES, Iowa — Large hail busted up property throughout the Des Moines metro Friday as storms rolled through the area. Hail reportedly damaged the roof at Valley High School in West Des Moines, flooding the school's gymnasium. Hail as large as 2 to 3 inches in diameter was reported.
OSKALOOSA MAN ARRESTED ON DRUG AND WEAPONS CHARGES
OSKALOOSA — The Oskaloosa Police Department reports that last Saturday, officers were on patrol and witnessed a suspicious person and vehicle outside of an open storage unit located at Champion Storage and Signs on South 7th street. Upon investigation and with the help of the Oskaloosa Police K9, the officers arrested Derek Graham, 39, of Oskaloosa, for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.
NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Adel group buys apartments buildings in Des Moines
A group based in Adel has purchased three apartment buildings located in the Waveland Park neighborhood in Des Moines, Polk County real estate records show. Latus Capital LLC, located in Adel, paid 4314 University LLC $935,000 for property at 4314 University Ave. The property includes three two-story apartment buildings with brick exteriors. The buildings were constructed in 1924. The property is valued at $733,000. The transaction was recorded Aug. 8.
Storm causes car-stopping flooding on portion of Hickman Road
DES MOINES, Iowa — Friday's storm in Des Moines brought about hail and heavy rain, the latter causing some flooding on a portion of Hickman Road. Where 24th Street meets Hickman Road is where a deep pond of water emerged on Friday afternoon. Some people knew better than going through it, like Andrew Williams who was on his way home in his work truck.
