Gage Walter of Omaha barricaded himself within St. Paul Lutheran Church in Winterset, Iowa this weekend in a tense standoff with local authorities. Walter was found by West Des Moines police, who say they found Walter driving a red Chrysler PT Cruiser with Nebraska license plates that was reported stolen. They attempted to initiate a traffic stop at around 7:40 am on Sunday. The Nebraska man then led WDM PD on a car chase that took them to the church in Winterset, which is roughly a half-hour drive. Police said the pursuit lasted about 45 minutes.

5 DAYS AGO