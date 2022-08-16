Read full article on original website
Fox 59
Teenager dead after overnight shooting near Ball State’s campus
MUNCIE, Ind. — A teenager is dead after a shooting occurred overnight near Ball State University’s campus. Just before 12:45 a.m., Muncie Police and Ball State PD responded to a call of shots fired near the 1500 block of West University Ave. This area, police said, is near the intersection of W. University Ave. and N. Dill St.
SILVER ALERT CANCELED: Anderson Police search for missing mother and infant son
ANDERSON, Ind. – A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 17-year-old and her 18-day-old son from Anderson, Indiana. Authorities said that Priceless and Sincere Velez were last seen Friday, August 19 at 3:00 p.m. At the time, Priceless was wearing an unknown shirt and gray pants. She was also carrying a gray […]
WANE-TV
Jury finds man guilty in 2020 attempted murder
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The man who shot another man at a south Fort Wayne apartment complex more than two years ago has been found guilty. A jury found Gregory Vaughn , Jr., 33, guilty of Attempted Murder and Theft of a Firearm in the March 3, 2020, shooting along Fox Point Trail in the Villa Capri Apartments complex that left Anthony Davis, Jr. injured.
Anderson mom, 18-day-old baby found safe
Anderson Police say a 17-year-old girl and her infant son are missing. They were last seen Friday, August 19 at 3 p.m.
Court docs: woman charged with child neglect in death of 7-month-old
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne woman is facing multiple felony charges for child neglect stemming from a February case where a 7-month-old child died after being found with blood, scabs and abrasions around the child’s private parts, as well as an abrasion on the right temple.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Grabill man charged with 10 counts of child molesting, incest
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A warrant has been issued for a 37-year-old Grabill man accused of child molestation and incest that spanned 11 years. Probable cause documents say that on July 27, 2022, a victim reported a sexual assault on July 25. The victim told investigators that the abuse had begun when the victim was 6 years old and living in the home of Travis Gene Ely.
Silver Alert: Muncie Police search for missing 16-year-old
MUNCIE, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 16-year-old that has gone missing from Muncie, Indiana. Authorities said that Haylee Cummings was last seen Tuesday, August 9 at 7:00 a.m. At the time she was wearing a light colored shirt, yellow and white pants with flowers and checkered Vans shoes. She […]
Third person charged in connection with Muncie triple slaying
A New Albany woman has been charged in connection with a July murder case.
Silver Alert: Wabash teen missing
WABASH, Ind. (WANE) – A Silver Alert has been declared for a teen missing from Wabash. The Wabash County Sheriff’s Department is looking for 15-year-old Austin Gail Hinsey. Hinsey is described as a white girl, 5 feet tall, 108 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants, police said.
WANE-TV
Both parents of 9-year-old who shot himself now charged with neglect
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Both parents of a 9-year-old boy who shot himself with a handgun in a home earlier this year are now facing felony charges, according to Allen Superior Court records. Allen County Prosecutors charged the boy’s mother, Shonese Prince-Little, with a Level 3 felony count...
WANE-TV
Silver Alert issued for Muncie teen
MUNCIE, Ind. (WANE) — The Muncie Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Haylee Cummings, 16, who was last seen wearing a light colored shirt, yellow and white pants with flowers and checkered Vans shoes. Cummings is listed at 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds....
WANE-TV
Former FWPD officer avoids jail time from 2 public indecency cases
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A former Fort Wayne Police Department officer dealing with two public indecency cases pleaded guilty to each count but received no jail time for either incident. Erik Melia, 42, accepted a plea agreement and had each individual sentence of 365 days suspended. Melia will...
FWPD searching for missing woman
According to a release from FWPD, 21-year-old Abigail Madisen Swager was last seen around 1:45 Friday morning in downtown Fort Wayne.
WANE-TV
Court docs: Man accused in stabbing, running SUV off the road in fatal crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man charged in a 2021 crash in downtown Fort Wayne is accused of stabbing another man before running an SUV off the road, witnesses told investigators in newly released Allen Superior Court documents. Allen County Prosecutors on Thursday charged 45-year-old Richard L. Schlatter...
Marion woman arrested, charged with murder of Anderson man
MARION, Ind. — A 31-year-old woman from Marion has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to a shooting on Saturday that claimed the life of Todd Gosha. Laddieann Denise Drake-Jones is charged with one count of murder and one count of conspiracy to commit murder. She is being held on a $500,000 cash […]
inkfreenews.com
One Taken To Hospital After Downtown Warsaw Wreck
WARSAW — One person was taken to the hospital after a downtown Warsaw wreck. First responders were called out around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, to an accident between a vehicle and motorcycle at Indiana and Main streets. A Warsaw Police officer confirmed that one person was being transported...
WANE-TV
Courts: 6-year-old ejected from car in 2020 crash, father charged
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man is now facing charges in a 2020 crash that left his 6-year-old daughter dead, according to Allen Superior Court records. Allen County Prosecutors on Thursday formally charged 37-year-old A Lee with a Level 3 felony count of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury and a misdemeanor count of driving while suspended.
Stolen truck out of Plymouth found in Indianapolis, child arrested
INDIANAPOLIS — Flock Safety license plate reading cameras helped IMPD locate a stolen vehicle from a Plymouth office. On Aug. 9, Plymouth police said a suspect went through a window at an office in the 1600 block of North Michigan Street, near Baker Street, and stole a city-owned truck parked in the garage. Later that evening, police said the stolen truck was seen in Indianapolis on a Flock Safety camera.
Police looking for help identifying man spotted near burglary
Police need your help identifying a man spotted near a business that was burglarized recently.
Muncie man charged in July murders seeking insanity defense
A Muncie man facing two murder charges after a deadly home invasion is seeking the insanity defense.
