FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Portsmouth couple says it took police 5 hours to respond after drive-by shooting
A Portsmouth couple says their home got shot up in a drive-by shooting. The gunfire isn't the only thing the couple says that is shocking. They say it took police more than four hours to show up.
Witnesses describe aftermath of two separate deadly Norfolk shootings
Norfolk Police say Johnathan Clark, 19, died inside his car near Wards Corner. Shortly afterward, there was another separate shooting that left three men dead and two others hurt at Fenner Gardens.
'I heard something loud' | Witness details scene of double shooting near Wards Corner in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — In a matter of hours on Thursday, seven people were shot in two separate shootings in Norfolk. Norfolk police said they don't believe the shootings are related. Police officers said they responded to the first shooting in the Wards Corner area, just before 3 p.m. They...
Man fatally shot Saturday morning in Suffolk
There is no suspect information, officials tell 10 On Your Side.
Norfolk police: 3 dead, 2 hurt in shooting
Norfolk, Va.-Police in Norfolk say three men are dead and two people are injured after a shooting. The department tweeted that a call came in about the shooting around 4:30 Thursday afternoon. An investigation is underway. None of the victims were immediately identified, and no suspect information was immediately released.
Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney urges those with info about shootings to come forward
As Norfolk police investigate two deadly shootings that happened in a matter of hours on Thursday afternoon, the Commonwealth's Attorney Ramin Fatehi tells 10 On Your Side that there is something residents can do to make Norfolk a safer place.
Man left injured by shattered glass from Norfolk car shooting
Police responded to a call yesterday around 10:30 p.m. about a shooting at 3700 Larkin St. According to police, the bullets shot into the vehicle while it was occupied.
Man seriously hurt in shooting on Oak Leaf Place in Portsmouth
A man has life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Portsmouth Wednesday evening.
Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for shooting, paralyzing Norfolk man
According to officials, Horne was convicted May 26, 2020. Perry is paralyzed from the chest down and is now in a wheelchair because Horne’s gunshot instantly cut his spinal cord.
Inmate found dead at Norfolk City Jail; investigation underway
An inmate at Norfolk City Jail was found dead Thursday afternoon.
Neighbors in shock after two deadly shootings in Norfolk
People in Norfolk are in shock after seven people got shot hours apart. Four of them died.
Man found not guilty in connection to Norfolk NEON District fatal shooting
A man arrested in connection with a shooting in the city's NEON District that left a man dead in November 2020 has been found not guilty.
Deputies investigate death of inmate at Norfolk City Jail
Deputies are investigating the death of an inmate after he was found unresponsive Thursday afternoon.
3 men dead, 2 others hurt after shooting on Fenner St in Norfolk
Police say three men were found dead on the scene and two other people were taken to a local hospital following a shooting in Norfolk on Thursday afternoon.
Policing expert weighs in on controversial Windsor traffic stop
The small Virginia town of Windsor is a pretty quiet community. However, a traffic stop that happened here nearly two years ago at a BP gas station garnered the attention of people across the nation.
News 3 talks with former Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone about recent crime
Thursday's violence brings the total number of homicides to 41 in the city so far this year, according to the department.
Suspects accused of terrorizing customers, employees during robberies
Men from Hampton Roads are accused of being involved in a serial robbery spree that terrorized employees and customers at places where gaming devices were in operation.
Prosecutors: Navy lieutenant killed girlfriend because she did not get abortion
Investigators said Emmanual Dewayne Coble paid for Raquiah Paulette King to get an abortion on the last day she was seen alive. It was a procedure she eventually chose not to do go through with.
2nd man arrested in fatal River Walk Inn shooting in Portsmouth
According to police, 32-year-old Demonte Rayshaen Worrell was arrested on August 16.
‘Holding on to faith’: Family of victim in fatal 7-Eleven shooting seeking answers
Tragedy struck following a double murder two months ago at a 7-Eleven on Kiln Creek Parkway in Newport News.
