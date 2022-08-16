ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Norfolk police: 3 dead, 2 hurt in shooting

Norfolk, Va.-Police in Norfolk say three men are dead and two people are injured after a shooting. The department tweeted that a call came in about the shooting around 4:30 Thursday afternoon. An investigation is underway. None of the victims were immediately identified, and no suspect information was immediately released.
NORFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Airline Boulevard
