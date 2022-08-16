Man found shot inside burning car, Escambia Co. deputies investigating homicide

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead inside a fiery truck off Santa Fe Circle and Erress Boulevard Tuesday, Aug. 16.

Deputies were called after a car crashed into a resident’s yard. When deputies arrived, they found dead inside the car. Investigators said the man was found with gunshot wounds. He was also injured in the wreck.

A medical examiner is working to determine the man’s cause of death. Shell casings were also found on the scene. Deputies have not identified a suspect, and are continuing to investigate the homicide.

If you have any information about this case, call the ECSO at 850-436-9630.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.