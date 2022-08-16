ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, GA

Georgia woman charged after using pepper spray on school bus

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia woman is jailed after police said she pepper-sprayed a school bus driver and bus monitor who were trying to remove her from a bus.

Shaquayle Cuyler, 29, was arrested after she boarded a bus Tuesday morning in Brunswick following a Friday disagreement with the bus driver, Glynn County Schools Police Chief Rod Ellis told The Brunswick News.

Cuyler boarded the bus when it stopped to pick up students, Ellis said. When the driver and monitor tried to remove her, Ellis said she aimed the pepper spray at the two adults.

The driver and monitor were taken to a Brunswick hospital, while paramedics examined the 24 children aboard and cleared them to proceed to their elementary school on another bus. The Glynn County school district said parents were notified.

Cuyler is charged with three counts of battery, cruelty to children, criminal trespass, intentional disruption of a school bus and reckless conduct.

“It was just absolutely bizarre,” Ellis told the newspaper. “She was aggravated. She had words with the driver about something that happened Friday. Then she forced her way onto the bus and got into a confrontation. It is unlawful to just board a bus like that.”

Cuyler is jailed without bail. It’s unclear if she has a lawyer representing her.

