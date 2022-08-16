ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
First Coast News

Police: Fatal shooting after Jacksonville man walks in front of a car

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A driver shot a man in the street after he walked in front of his car in the 2900 block of Justina Road Sunday afternoon, police said. The man cut the car off, causing it to stop, and a "verbal exchange" began between him and the driver, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Police: Two in serious condition after separate Jacksonville shootings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two men are in serious condition after separate shootings in Jacksonville on Saturday morning, according to officials. Around 3:10 a.m., a man drove himself to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the stomach. He was rushed into surgery. His condition is unknown, at this time. The man told police the shooting occurred near 103rd Street and Blanding Boulevard.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
Action News Jax

‘It should be repaired’: JSO SWAT damages Jacksonville woman’s yard during stand-off with neighbor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — An elderly woman said her fence was broken and her backyard was torn up by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office SWAT team. Action News Jax reported on Tuesday when JSO was called to a stand-off situation in the Sherwood Forest neighborhood. A man barricaded himself in a house with two young children, and he shot at police.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Convicted Felon#Violent Crime#The Jso Homicide Unit#Jso
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville woman speaks out after body cam footage shows intense traffic stop with Bradford County deputy

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. – A Jacksonville woman speaking out after what she describes as a terrifying traffic stop with a Bradford County Sheriff’s Office deputy. The entire traffic stop was caught on police body camera video. Four months pregnant Ebony Washington and her three children were on their way home to Jacksonville from Gainesville last Friday around midnight when they were pulled over.
BRADFORD COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
First Coast News

Bradford County deputy resigns after traffic stop of Jacksonville mother was captured on camera by her children

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Bradford County Sheriff's deputy has resigned after video of a woman being handcuffed during a traffic stop was posted to social media on Wednesday. The Bradford County Sheriff's Office said they saw the video on social media, leading them to pull the dashcam video of the incident. Law enforcement reviewed the video and determined the incident was inappropriate and did not follow their policies.
BRADFORD COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Ksoo reacts to being accused of Bibby's murder in Jacksonville police interrogation video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News has obtained video of Jacksonville rapper Hakeem Robinson, also known as 'Ksoo', in an interrogation room with Jacksonville police. Ksoo was arrested in September 2020 in connection to the January 2020 shooting death of Charles McCormick, or 'Lil Buck'. While he was in jail, Ksoo was also charged in the February 2019 shooting death of Adrian Gainer, or 'Bibby'. The video captures Ksoo's reaction when officers ask him about Bibby's death.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
25K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Jacksonville local news

 https://www.firstcoastnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy