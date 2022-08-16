Read full article on original website
Orange Park woman faces charges for striking victim with lawnmower, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Middleburg man arrested in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet parking lot, fentanyl found, deputies reportZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
Clay County school bus driver shortage may cause delays in arrival, pick-up timesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
7 Clay County road projects announced; public meeting to provide detailsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Police: Fatal shooting after Jacksonville man walks in front of a car
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A driver shot a man in the street after he walked in front of his car in the 2900 block of Justina Road Sunday afternoon, police said. The man cut the car off, causing it to stop, and a "verbal exchange" began between him and the driver, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
Police: Two in serious condition after separate Jacksonville shootings
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two men are in serious condition after separate shootings in Jacksonville on Saturday morning, according to officials. Around 3:10 a.m., a man drove himself to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the stomach. He was rushed into surgery. His condition is unknown, at this time. The man told police the shooting occurred near 103rd Street and Blanding Boulevard.
Jacksonville police search for suspect connected to Argyle Forest burglary
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville police responded to a burglary in the Argyle Forest area on Wednesday, August 3. Officials are now seeking the suspect who is believed to be linked to the incident. Surveillance video obtained from the 7000 block of Collins Road shows the suspect and his car,...
JSO looking for suspect who shot man multiple times in Northwest Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his 50s was shot multiple times in Northwest Jacksonville on Friday, police say. Now the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for the person who shot the man. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts...
JSO: Man expected to be OK after being shot multiple times in NW Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after a shooting in NW Jacksonville Friday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Around 12:45 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting in the 5900 block of Flicker Avenue. Upon arrival, JSO says they found a man...
‘It should be repaired’: JSO SWAT damages Jacksonville woman’s yard during stand-off with neighbor
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — An elderly woman said her fence was broken and her backyard was torn up by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office SWAT team. Action News Jax reported on Tuesday when JSO was called to a stand-off situation in the Sherwood Forest neighborhood. A man barricaded himself in a house with two young children, and he shot at police.
Jacksonville police working to identify man found dead in Trout River
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are investigating after a man’s body was found in the Trout River on Friday morning. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded off Trout River Boulevard around 9:30 a.m. after they were called by a fisherman who saw the body while on his boat. >>>...
Crash on San Pablo Road leaves one dead and one with serious injuries
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office states that the deadly crash involved a single vehicle, a red Honda Civic. Two men in their 20′s were driving north bound on 3500 blk San Pablo road. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. They were speeding...
Jacksonville woman speaks out after body cam footage shows intense traffic stop with Bradford County deputy
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. – A Jacksonville woman speaking out after what she describes as a terrifying traffic stop with a Bradford County Sheriff’s Office deputy. The entire traffic stop was caught on police body camera video. Four months pregnant Ebony Washington and her three children were on their way home to Jacksonville from Gainesville last Friday around midnight when they were pulled over.
Bradford County deputy resigns after video shows pregnant Jacksonville mother handcuffed at gunpoint
Bradford County, Fla. — A deputy with the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office is seen on video holding a Jacksonville mother at gunpoint before handcuffing her during a traffic stop for a speeding violation. Cell phone video taken by the mother’s child shows the intense traffic stop. The deputy...
Good News: Couple retrieves stolen U-Haul, unclear if all of the belongings are in place
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The search is over for a couple’s stolen U-Haul that was taken from a local hotel. According to the family, a resident saw the U-Haul Friday afternoon next to their house and called the police. The couple said they drove to Normandy Boulevard to retrieve...
Man in his early 20s shot in the face during an altercation on Jacksonville's Eastside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Around 12:50 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to a person shot in the 800 block of Franklin Street on the Eastside, according to Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Sergeant Joshua Catir. Deputies arrived and found a man in his early 20's with a gunshot wound to his face, Catir...
Update: No charges for woman who allegedly skipped out on Botox tab in Jacksonville Beach
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — This week, a Jacksonville Beach medical spa issued a warning to others to be on the lookout for a woman who allegedly ran out on a $2500 tab after getting Botox and fillers. However, the woman claims it was a big misunderstanding. She tells First...
JSO: Death investigation underway in Riverside after man found inside home
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man in his 70s was found dead in a Riverside home Wednesday. Police say around 4:19 p.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of Federica Place in order to perform a welfare check on a house. Police say...
Two robberies in southeast Jacksonville, JSO looking for three suspects
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Wednesday deputies responded to two separate business burglaries. One on Baymeadows Circle West and one on Saland Way, according to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Detectives have been able to obtain surveillance video and are asking for assistance in identifying the three pictured suspects. If you...
Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 17-year-old girl
A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued for a 17-year-old girl who was last seen in the Lake City area of Columbia County.
Bradford County deputy resigns after traffic stop of Jacksonville mother was captured on camera by her children
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Bradford County Sheriff's deputy has resigned after video of a woman being handcuffed during a traffic stop was posted to social media on Wednesday. The Bradford County Sheriff's Office said they saw the video on social media, leading them to pull the dashcam video of the incident. Law enforcement reviewed the video and determined the incident was inappropriate and did not follow their policies.
Ksoo reacts to being accused of Bibby's murder in Jacksonville police interrogation video
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News has obtained video of Jacksonville rapper Hakeem Robinson, also known as 'Ksoo', in an interrogation room with Jacksonville police. Ksoo was arrested in September 2020 in connection to the January 2020 shooting death of Charles McCormick, or 'Lil Buck'. While he was in jail, Ksoo was also charged in the February 2019 shooting death of Adrian Gainer, or 'Bibby'. The video captures Ksoo's reaction when officers ask him about Bibby's death.
WATCH: JSO releases body cam video of shooting that left 2 dead, K9 hurt on Zoo Parkway
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has released body camera video for an officer-involved shooting that happened on Zoo Parkway last month, July 22. The shooting killed two people and injured K9 officer Huk. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app...
Yungeen Ace concert footage, Instagram post among evidence in Ksoo's double murder case
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As the state proceeds with its double murder case against a Jacksonville rapper, First Coast News on Friday received discovery evidence prosecutors are using. Hakeem Robinson, 23, known as Ksoo, was indicted by a grand jury in March on two counts of first-degree murder in two...
