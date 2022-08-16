ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ingham County, MI

Resident challenges vote that OK'd recreational marijuana businesses in Meridian Township

By Bryce Airgood, Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1reqAh_0hJZ1Lcv00

Clarification: There was a 12-vote margin in Meridian Township's recreational marijuana establishment proposal after the Ingham County Board of Canvassers certified the election.

MERIDIAN TWP. — The future of recreational marijuana establishments in Meridian Township might be a little hazier after a recount was requested for a proposal that recently passed to allow them in the township .

On Tuesday, Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum said Carla Galligan had filed the request asking for the recount for the August primary vote. The recount is for all 44 of the township's precincts, 22 in-person and 22 absentee.

The proposal that allows the establishment of marijuana businesses in the township passed by a narrow margin, 12 votes. The official election summary results for the proposal were 6,146 yes votes to prohibit marijuana businesses and 6,158 no votes to defeat the proposal and allow recreational marijuana establishments in the township.

Galligan, who is listed as an Okemos resident in public records, was not immediately available for comment.

Byrum said Galligan had to pay $25 per precinct for 44 precincts, a total of $1,100.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rqT9J_0hJZ1Lcv00

However, that will not cover the costs of the recount, which Byrum estimated to be about $13,000 between paying 44 people to recount, four canvassers, a sheriff’s office deputy and food.

Ingham County will conduct the recount and Meridian Township will reimburse the county, Byrum said.

She said the state Board of Canvassers will potentially certify the election results on Friday. If that happens the recount could happen in early September.

Byrum said she doubts the vote results will change with the recount due to the voting machines' accuracy and the "yes" or "no" proposal making it easier to recount and decreasing the possibility for human error.

“The likelihood of the results changing is not high,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eP2cj_0hJZ1Lcv00

Meridian Township Manager Frank Walsh said the unexpected $13,000 bill will come out of the township’s general fund.

He believes the vote will stand, but all votes matter and it’s important there is an accurate count at the end of this process, he said.

“What matters at the end of the day is that all votes have been counted and we have the official results,” he said.

Another opt-in recreational marijuana proposal petition had been submitted to the township recently, but the township’s counsel ruled the petition invalid and the petitioners asked it be withdrawn, Walsh said in an email Monday.

Contact Bryce Airgood at 517-267-0448 or bairgood@lsj.com . Follow her on Twitter @bairgood123.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Resident challenges vote that OK'd recreational marijuana businesses in Meridian Township

Comments / 4

Freedom76
4d ago

It was going great until local resident Karen remembered a 1980 war on drug commercial and is trying to save kids brains from looking like an egg in a frying pan.

Reply(1)
2
Related
lansingcitypulse.com

Lansing Township authorizes lawsuit against county over annexation

FRIDAY, Aug. 19 – The Lansing Township Board of Trustees voted yesterday to authorize a suit against Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum to stop her from putting an annexation question on the November ballot. “We believe, as do our lawyers, that we have a very strong legal argument,” township...
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Business
Ingham County, MI
Business
County
Ingham County, MI
City
Okemos, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Ingham County, MI
Government
The Detroit Free Press

Uncounted primary ballots found in back room of Ecorse clerk's office after election

Before the members of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers unanimously certified the results of the recent August primary late Tuesday, a debate over whether to tabulate a batch of uncounted ballots from Ecorse injected some last-minute drama.  Jennifer Redmond, Wayne County's deputy director of elections, told the canvassers that the three dozen ballots from the small Downriver city surfaced after it was discovered that the number of absentee ballots recorded as cast in the poll books didn't match the number...
ECORSE, MI
WILX-TV

Herbison Road to see closures in DeWitt Township for maintenance

DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Herbison Road in DeWitt Township will be closed for three days to through-traffic for pavement resurfacing. According to the city, Herbison Road will be closed to through-traffic from Schavey Road to Business Route US-127 from Wednesday through Friday. The city provided a map that shows the impacted areas as well as suggested alternate routes.
DEWITT, MI
WILX-TV

DeWitt Township police seek 2 in leaf blower theft

DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for two people in connection with a leaf blower theft in DeWitt Township. According to authorities, it happened at about 1 p.m. Monday. Police said two people entered the Kristana Mobile Home Park and took a backpack leaf blower that did not belong to them.
DEWITT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Walsh
MLive

Man, woman thrown from motorcycle after crashing with car in West Michigan

PORTLAND TOWNSHIP, MI – A man and woman riding a motorcycle were hospitalized Friday, Aug. 19, after colliding with a car in Portland Township. A car was turning left into a driveway on East Grand River near Blossom Drive around 8:42 p.m. when it pulled into the path of an eastbound motorcycle, the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
PORTLAND, MI
103.3 WKFR

Lansing Meijer Worker Honored For Returning 1 Mil Shopping Carts

It's a subject that seems to stir up a lot of debate amongst those on social media: returning your shopping cart. For some reason, the subject, at least from what I've witnessed, has the potential to enrage those who feel accused of being a bad person for not returning their shopping cart. Those feelings most likely stem from a recent theory dubbed "the Shopping Cart Theory" which is described as a test to determine whether or not a person is capable of self-governing in a situation where there's no "law" in place to make them do what is "right". It's an easy rabbit hole to fall into and you can read more about this theory here.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Jackson County construction ramping up Monday

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - For the past several months, construction has surrounded Jackson and I-94. Starting Monday, the road work will spread out a bit more. Officials from the Jackson County Department of Transportation (JCDOT) told county drivers through social media on Friday the start date for a plan to reseal several roads in multiple townships.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Voting Machines#Politics Local#Meridian Twp
WILX-TV

Two Lansing streets closing for Old Town Art Feast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Old Town Art Feast is less than two days away. That may be great news for art lovers, but local drivers should expect some road closures. Turner Street, between Beaver and East Cesar Chavez, will be closed from 6 a.m.- 6p.m. on Saturday. Clinton Street, between Turner and Center, will also be closed.
LANSING, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

Whitmer appoints Howell woman to Manufactured Housing Commission

Kimberly A. Scott of Howell, senior vice president of acquisitions and transition for Cambio Communities, has been appointed to Michigan’s Manufactured Housing Commission by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Scott is appointed to represent operators of licensed manufactured housing park for a term commencing August 18, 2022, and expiring May 9,...
HOWELL, MI
fox2detroit.com

Oakland County judge rips pro-life witnesses, says both are not credible

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - In a win for supporters of access to abortion in Michigan, Oakland County judge Jacob James Cunningham granted a preliminary injunction to prevent a 1931 law from going into effect. During his ruling, he made it clear that witness testimony, presented from both sides, factored into the decision.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Photos: Every confirmed cougar sighting in Michigan since 2019

Cougars, also known as mountain lions or pumas, were native to Michigan but were wiped out in the early 1900s. They are now listed as an endangered species in Michigan and have been spotted on 76 occasions since 2008. That number doesn’t necessarily mean there are 76 cougars in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man acquitted in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks out

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The retrial for two men charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is wrapping up and getting ready to go to the jury. On Friday, the defense rested its case, clearing the way for closing arguments. Local 4′s Shawn Ley was in Grand Rapids and spoke to one of the men originally charged in the case.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Shiawassee County settles lawsuit between sheriff, former sergeant

CORUNNA, MI – A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit filed against Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole by a former sheriff’s sergeant fired in October 2019. The county has paid Kathy McGuckin $150,000 through its insurance agency, settling a whistleblower lawsuit that was filed in November 2019 claiming she was fired after blowing the whistle on alleged improper use of the Law Enforcement Information Network, or LEIN.
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
Lansing State Journal

Lansing State Journal

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
370K+
Views
ABOUT

lansingstatejournal.com is the home page of Lansing Michigan with in depth and updated Lansing local news.

 http://lansingstatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy