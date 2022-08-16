Read full article on original website
Saturday scrimmage report: Bishop McDevitt’s offense too much for CD East, notes on Camp Hill, Milton Hershey and more
Bishop McDevitt’s roster full of gamechangers was on full display Saturday as Mid-Penn Conference teams scrimmaged just days from the start of the regular season. Returning All-State picks Stone Saunders and Marquese Williams led the Crusaders vs. CD East. Saunders targeted Tyshawn Russell for two of his four scoring passes, while Williams posted TD runs of 70 and 45 yards.
PennLive’s Keystone Elite: These 11 quarterbacks could be the best in Pa. in 2022
Bishop McDevitt’s Stone Saunders and Steel-High’s Alex Erby combined for more than 6,300 yards and nearly 90 touchdowns last season. That would be pretty good for a couple of seniors at the top of their game, but Saunders was just a freshman and Erby was only a sophomore.
Highlights: Bishop McDevitt, CD East square off in scrimmage action
CAN’T SEE THE FILM ABOVE? CHECK IT OUT ON THE RAW SPORTS YOUTUBE CHANNEL HERE. Bishop McDevitt hosted CD East Saturday for some high school scrimmage action and Michael Starling — “Big Star” — of Raw Sports Films and RawSports.TV was there to catch the action.
Upper Allen goes unbeaten in pool play at 8u Cal Ripken World Series
The Upper Allen Mechanicsburg 8u All-Star team won all three of its pool play games at the Cal Ripken World Series in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. Upper Allen finished its strong pool-play performance with a 28-4 victory over Hamilton (Ohio) Friday, piggybacking off a 12-0 victory over South Plainfield (New Jersey) Thursday and an 11-1 win over Warrington in the opener.
ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith makes bold Eagles prediction
Stephen A. Smith thinks this could be the year for the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles went 9-8 last year and finished second in the NFC East. First place went to the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys. However, the Eagles may take the number one title this season. According to “First Take,” Smith...
Part of Route 30 in Lancaster County closed due to crash
All lanes have been closed on Route 30 eastbound due to a multiple vehicle crash. The incident occurred between the Mountville and Centerville Road exits in West Hempfield Township. PennLive will have more updates as they become available.
Pa. farmhouse built in 1752 moved to make way for development: photos
Moving out of the house you grew up in is one thing. Seeing that house actually move is something else altogether. “I lived in this house that’s being moved so it’s a pretty surreal experience,” Lena Young said as she watched the historic farmhouse her family moved out of some years back travel south along Van Buren Road in Palmer Township.
Infant found unresponsive at N.J. daycare suffered brain injuries: police
Authorities are investigating the death of a 4-month-old Ewing, N.J., child who suffered skull fractures and brain bleeding, according to the Mercer County prosecutor’s office. Dominic Brown Jr. was found unresponsive on Aug. 8 at a daycare operated out of a private home on Theresa Street in Ewing, prosecutor’s...
3 Pennsylvania counties ordered to count mail-in votes
A Pennsylvania judge has ordered three Republican-controlled counties to add about 800 contested mail-in ballots to the results of the May election, ruling in a legal dispute that stalled statewide certification of the primary results for governor and U.S. Senate. The Republican judge sided Friday with the Democratic governor in...
Authorities deem two central Pa. fatal crashes ‘not criminal in nature’
Two fatal crashes in Lancaster County will not result in charges, the district attorney’s office said Thursday. Both crashes occurred near the intersection of Route 72, also known as Lancaster Road, and Lititz Road in East Hempfield Township. The DA’s office said in both crashes, the tractor-trailer drivers’ actions...
Pa. man to spend at least 20 years in prison after killing brother, brother’s girlfriend
A western Pa. man pleaded guilty this week to killing his brother and his brother’s girlfriend and was sentenced to at least 20 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter and a firearms charge. 62-year-old Timothy Gumm shot Christopher Gumm, 55, and Sally Sines, 47, in February 2021 at the...
Man killed his father, 77, tried to strangle his aunt: prosecutor
A 43-year-old New Jersey man killed his father and tried to strangle his aunt after breaking into his parents’ home in Hazlet late Tuesday night, officials said. Ernest K. Kotey entered the home on the 300 block of Middle Road through a rear entrance around 11 p.m. and attacked his 77-year-old father and 67-year-old aunt, the Monmouth County Prosector’s Office said Thursday.
