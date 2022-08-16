ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyncote, PA

PennLive.com

Saturday scrimmage report: Bishop McDevitt's offense too much for CD East, notes on Camp Hill, Milton Hershey and more

Bishop McDevitt’s roster full of gamechangers was on full display Saturday as Mid-Penn Conference teams scrimmaged just days from the start of the regular season. Returning All-State picks Stone Saunders and Marquese Williams led the Crusaders vs. CD East. Saunders targeted Tyshawn Russell for two of his four scoring passes, while Williams posted TD runs of 70 and 45 yards.
CAMP HILL, PA
PennLive.com

Upper Allen goes unbeaten in pool play at 8u Cal Ripken World Series

The Upper Allen Mechanicsburg 8u All-Star team won all three of its pool play games at the Cal Ripken World Series in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. Upper Allen finished its strong pool-play performance with a 28-4 victory over Hamilton (Ohio) Friday, piggybacking off a 12-0 victory over South Plainfield (New Jersey) Thursday and an 11-1 win over Warrington in the opener.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
PennLive.com

3 Pennsylvania counties ordered to count mail-in votes

A Pennsylvania judge has ordered three Republican-controlled counties to add about 800 contested mail-in ballots to the results of the May election, ruling in a legal dispute that stalled statewide certification of the primary results for governor and U.S. Senate. The Republican judge sided Friday with the Democratic governor in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Man killed his father, 77, tried to strangle his aunt: prosecutor

A 43-year-old New Jersey man killed his father and tried to strangle his aunt after breaking into his parents’ home in Hazlet late Tuesday night, officials said. Ernest K. Kotey entered the home on the 300 block of Middle Road through a rear entrance around 11 p.m. and attacked his 77-year-old father and 67-year-old aunt, the Monmouth County Prosector’s Office said Thursday.
HAZLET, NJ
PennLive.com

