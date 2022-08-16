ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deal Alert! Take Up to 40% Off Everything at Ashley Furniture

By Suzy Forman
Us Weekly
 4 days ago

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Need a home refresh? Now is the perfect time! Take this as your sign! Ashley Furniture has a major sale going on right now. We're talking up to 40% off hot buys or $150 off every $1,000 spent with code: LDSAVINGS . This sale is only for a limited time though, so you'll have to be quick!

Shop some of the most popular outdoor furniture picks at Ashley below to grab them while they're marked down!

This Outdoor Lounge Chair

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07drLC_0hJZ1ERq00
Ashley Furniture

Spice up your backyard or porch with this highly-rated lounge chair. So nice for sitting back and enjoying a book or a drink (or both)!

See it!

Get the Clare View Outdoor Lounge Chair with Nuvella Cushion (originally $450) for just $428 with code LDSAVINGS at Ashley Furniture for a limited time!

This Outdoor Coffee Table

Ashley Furniture

You can't forget an outdoor table too! Put out some finger foods and snacks for a chill session with friends on this porcelain-topped table. Shoppers say assembly is super easy too!

See it!

Get the Beachcroft Outdoor Coffee Table (originally $560) for just $532 with code LDSAVINGS at Ashley Furniture for a limited time!

This Outdoor Sofa

Ashley Furniture

Kick off those shoes and get comfy! This sofa has a wicker base and a rust-proof aluminum frame, plus foam cushions wrapped in high-performing fabric. We'd love to take a quick (or long) outdoor nap on this!

See it!

Get the Grasson Lane Nuvella Outdoor Sofa (originally $1,470) for just $1,395 with code LDSAVINGS at Ashley Furniture for a limited time!

This Fire Pit Table

Ashley Furniture

There are few activities we love more than gathering around a fire pit at night and enjoying the warmth (and the s'mores)!

See it!

Get the Beachcroft Outdoor Fire Pit Table (originally $1,360) for just $1,292 with code LDSAVINGS at Ashley Furniture for a limited time!

This Table and Chairs Set

Ashley Furniture

Want the whole shebang? This set comes with a table and six dining chairs so you're all set for your next family meal or potluck with friends!

See it!

Get the Beachcroft Outdoor Dining Table and 6 Chairs (originally $3,400) for just $3,200 with code LDSAVINGS at Ashley Furniture for a limited time!

This Affordable Espresso Machine Will Make You Feel Like a True Barista

Read article

Looking for more? Shop the rest of the sale at Ashley Furniture here !

Not done shopping? Check out some of our other faves below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits , purses , plus-size swimsuits , women's sneakers , bridal shapewear , and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

