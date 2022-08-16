Read full article on original website
Cuyahoga Falls slaying draws murder indictment
The U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force on Friday arrested an Akron man charged in connection to the May shooting death of a 23-year-old man at a Forest Glen Drive home. Deair R. Johnson, 28, was indicted Wednesday, Aug. 17, on six felonies, including three counts of murder, each with a firearm specification, and felonious assault and improperly discharging a firearm at a home or in a school zone.
spectrumnews1.com
Akron woman to host event dedicated to female victims of homicide
AKRON, Ohio — According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, one in four women have been victims of severe physical violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime. Violence against women is one topic that hits close to home for Mikayla Greenwood. “In my own family, my grandmother...
Death sentence upheld for Alianna DeFreeze killer
The man who kidnapped 14-year-old Alianna DeFreeze in 2017 then raped, tortured and murdered the girl with a power drill and other tools will remain on death row.
Ohio Supreme Court upholds death sentence for Cleveland man who kidnapped, tortured, killed Alianna DeFreeze
CLEVELAND, Ohio— The Ohio Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the death sentence for the man who kidnapped, raped, tortured and killed 14-year-old Alianna DeFreeze on her way to school in 2017. The high court unanimously upheld the death penalty for Christopher Whitaker, 49, who grabbed Alianna after she departed...
Attorney: Murder suspect’s ID needs thrown out
n a motion filed Wednesday, attorney Lynn Maro told Judge John Durkin the identification should be thrown out because detectives did not conduct a proper photo lineup.
Suspect arrested in May killing of Akron man found inside Cuyahoga Falls home
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — Federal authorities have arrested a man charged in a spring killing that took place in Cuyahoga Falls. Members of the U.S. Marshals Service's Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force apprehended 28-year-old Deair Johnson, of Akron, on Friday, according to the Cuyahoga Falls Police Department. Further details regarding his capture were not immediately available.
WFMJ.com
Sebring man sentenced for death of fetus
A 21-year-old Sebring man who had been charged with murder following the death of an unborn baby has been convicted and sentenced on a less serious charge. Jacob Fullerton of Tennessee Avenue appeared before a county judge in Sebring on Thursday, where he pleaded no contest to one count of negligent homicide.
Lorain assistant fire chief resigns amid felony charges for allegedly attacking neighbor
LORAIN, Ohio — Mayor of Lorain Jack Bradley confirmed to 3News that Matthew Homolya has resigned from his position as Lorain's assistant fire chief. The news comes amid an ongoing legal battle where Homolya is being charged for allegedly attacking a neighbor. According to Bradley, a posting will be made for a new assistant chief for the qualified candidates within Lorain's fire department.
Local inmate taken to hospital with serious injuries
It happened Thursday around 1:22 a.m.
3 fatal shootings in Cleveland over past 24 hours: Timeline of shootings
CLEVELAND — There has been a violent start to the weekend in Cleveland. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Three individuals died following separate shootings across Cleveland between Friday and Saturday morning. Here is a...
Man who skipped sentencing for firing shots at 2 boys captured after standoff in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — A man who had skipped his sentencing hearing after he pleaded guilty to firing shots at two boys was captured Tuesday after a standoff with police at a residence in the Firestone Park neighborhood. Tyler Duncan, 21, surrendered to members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive...
28-year-old man shot and killed in Cleveland after alleged altercation
CLEVELAND — A 28-year-old man is dead following an alleged overnight altercation that ended in a shooting in Cleveland. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. It was around 3 a.m. when officers responded to the...
Summit County woman pepper sprays man who assaulted and nearly carjacked her
The woman is sharing her story in hopes the people who assaulted and nearly carjacked her are caught
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man finds murder victim in his yard
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 41-year-old man was shot to death on the city’s West side and police are looking for the gunman. A homeowner in the 3700 block of Walton Avenue in the city’s Clark Fulton neighborhood found the victim’s body around 8:15 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18 and called 911.
iheart.com
Teenage thugs threaten cops during gun bust in Ohio
Authorities say aggressive teenagers threatened Ohio police officers during a gun bust arrest on July 30. The Akron Police Department said a 17-year-old was arrested after officers stopped a vehicle with five teenagers and five loaded guns inside. Bystanders apparently harassed the officers as they were conducting the arrest.
cleveland19.com
Akron police investigate deadly shooting over motorcycle
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said a 37-year-old man died Friday morning after being shot by a 21-year-old man. According to police, the shooting happened around 7:20 a.m. as the men were fighting over a motorcycle. Akron police said the man accused the 37-year-old of stealing his motorcycle, shot...
37-year-old man shot and killed in Akron after allegedly trying to steal motorcycle
AKRON, Ohio — A 37-year-old man is dead after a Friday morning shooting in Akron. It was around 7:22 a.m. when officers responded to the scene at Russell Avenue and Boulevard Street after a 21-year-old man called police to say he shot another man who allegedly tried to take his motorcycle.
Youngstown man charged on 2 counts of attempted kidnapping
A man who was arrested following a fight call Monday was charged today in municipal court with two counts of attempted kidnapping.
huroninsider.com
Man allegedly strikes co-worker with rod over missing popsicle
BERLIN HEIGHTS – A 57-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly struck his co-worker several times with a rod over a dispute about a missing popsicle. According to the report from the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, on the morning of July 21, police were called to Elite Industrial Controls for a report of an assault between two employees. When police arrived, according to the report, the complainant told police that Dale Ezell had entered the workshop with a stick and struck another employee in the head. The complainant claimed that he then fired Ezell and ordered him off the property, the report states.
Valley attorney pleads guilty to insurance fraud
A Valley attorney pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges that he inflated claims and raked in close to $800,000.
