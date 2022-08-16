Read full article on original website
USS Gerald R. Ford sailors visiting 3 Michigan cities
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - U.S. Navy sailors assigned to the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) will be spending a few days in Michigan, engaging in various activities in three cities beginning Aug. 31. The 14 sailors will be in Grand Rapids, Albion and Ann Arbor, from Wednesday, Aug. 31...
Weekend rain update looks at radar forecasts, shows scattered moderate downpours
We do have rain showers around Michigan this weekend. Let me show you the radar forecasts so you get an idea of whether it will be very rainy or not at your location. The simple answer is it won’t be very rainy at all Michigan locations. The rain will be off and on, with most spots having more dry hours than wet hours.
Spectacular August sunrises and sunsets in Michigan; There are a few reasons for the beauty
We’ve had some awesome sunrises and sunsets the past week here in Michigan. There are a few good reasons why Michigan August skies become spectacular at the beginning and end of our days. The first reason is the sun is starting to work it’s way back south along the...
New winter forecast from NOAA says better have a snowblower, especially Ann Arbor, Detroit
NOAA issued a winter forecast yesterday. It has a very interesting precipitation pattern for this winter. Right now, let’s just look at the pure winter months of December, January and February. Later on we can go back at look at the fringe months of November, March and April. The...
Expanding Michigan’s tuition free college program could be the answer for pandemic learning loss
Michigan lawmakers and stakeholders are hoping a pair of bipartisan bills to improve a statewide tuition-free college program could lead to a better job market and close the learning gap created by the COVID-19 pandemic. House Bills 6129 and 6130 would make a number of revisions to the Michigan Reconnect...
Michigan’s largest free festival celebrating 120 years with music, food and rides
LAPEER, MI – Michigan’s largest free festival returns for its 120th year this weekend. The Lapeer Days festival will feature an arts and craft show, helicopter rides, a talent showcase, and many more activities for the family. The three-day event runs from Friday, Aug. 19 to Sunday, Aug....
Lockhart cited for Flint River spill. State says operations have not improved
FLINT, MI -- Lockhart Chemical, the company responsible for spilling thousands of gallons of an oil-based substance into the Flint River in June, has been cited for multiple violations of its operating permit by the state of Michigan. “Lockhart continues to operate in a manner that results in discharges to...
9 Michigan beaches closed, under contamination advisories for bacteria
As the weekend approaches, there are nine Michigan beaches closed or under contamination advisories for water quality that’s unsafe – or questionable – for human contact. However, there are still plenty of opportunities to take a dip in the state’s lakes and rivers. Before heading to...
See the 18 Michigan counties the CDC recommends masks for this week
Most of Southeast Michigan is at a high COVID risk, according to Community Level data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, Aug. 18. Of Michigan’s 83 counties, 18 are at a high level (orange), 44 are at a medium level (yellow) and 21 are at a low level (green). The CDC uses Community Level calculations to determine COVID risk at a county level.
Can community colleges offer 4-year degrees? GOP lawmaker wants AG to set the record straight.
A House Republican lawmaker is seeking clarity from the Department of Attorney General on whether community colleges without governing boards have the authority to issue bachelor’s degrees under the Michigan Constitution. Rep. Steve Johnson, R-Wayland, submitted a request for opinion to the department late Thursday, Aug. 18. In it,...
State investigating whether E. coli outbreak tied to Wendy’s restaurant food
State health analysts are investigating whether a recent outbreak of E. coli illnesses is tied to Wendy’s restaurant food. Michigan Department of Health and Human Services staff on Friday, Aug. 19 said there are 43 confirmed cases of E. coli illness in Michigan linked to a specific strain, O157.
Michigan GOP sides with disavowed Hillsdale delegates for state convention
Turns out the political convention held in a parking lot was the proper one after all. In an ongoing fight for influence in the Hillsdale County Republican Party, the Michigan GOP has picked a side as it pertains to next week’s state convention. The state party Friday chose to...
Michigan primary election results official: 2.1M votes, half were absentee
DELTA TOWNSHIP, MI – Michigan’s top election board Friday officially certified the results of the Aug. 2 primary election after voting and counting processes saw few bumps in the road. The Board of State Canvassers voted, 3-0, to finalize election results from every county. State elections director Jonathan...
Air Force won’t use new EPA levels in Wurtsmith PFAS cleanup
OSCODA, MI — When Sen. Gary Peters, in a committee hearing this month, asked a senior official whether the Air Force would begin using new federal health advisory levels for PFAS in its cleanups, the answer was pretty equivocal. Maybe. We’re going to look at it. That’s essentially what...
Powerball results for 08/17/22; jackpot worth $66 million
LANSING, MI – The Powerball jackpot keeps growing as there was no winner of the $66 million jackpot for the drawing held on Wednesday, Aug. 17. That means the drawing on Saturday, Aug. 20 will be worth $80 million with a cash option of $46.4 million. The Powerball Numbers...
Why pesky yellowjackets want something sweet - and your meat - this time of year
Do yellowjackets keep putting a damper on your picnic plans? There’s a reason why these wasps are hungry for your snacks this time of year. While yellowjackets primarily eat live prey like caterpillars, flies and other insects, several species of yellowjackets in Michigan like to forage for meat and sugar — making human foods especially tempting. This is especially true in late summer and early autumn, when yellowjacket numbers peak just as these wasps’ natural food sources start to decline, according to Michigan State University Extension.
Judge grants injunction barring county enforcement of Michigan’s abortion ban
Michigan’s abortion ban will continue to not be enforceable by county prosecutors for the foreseeable future after an Oakland County judge issued a preliminary injunction Friday, Aug. 19. Circuit Court Judge Jacob Cunningham sided with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, ruling that the 1931 law is contrary to notions of due...
What does the Inflation Reduction Act do for Michigan?
President Joe Biden signed a sweeping climate, health care and tax policy bill this week after months of negotiations between lawmakers. The Inflation Reduction Act funnels $750 billion into climate change efforts, lowering health care costs and tackling the federal deficit. The bill has broad implications for the nation including the biggest climate investment in history, capped drug costs and a 15% corporate minimum tax rate.
$40B from federal bill could bolster Michigan farms’ climate efforts
Michigan agriculture groups are applauding a massive federal investment to fight climate change. President Joe Biden signed an expansive $750 billion climate change, health care and tax policy bill into law Tuesday. The Inflation Reduction Act injects more than $400 billion into climate efforts, aims to lower health care costs and chips away at the federal deficit.
Michigan counties profited off foreclosed homes. Now they may owe millions.
After Clarence Barnes broke his back, he used money from the workers compensation settlement to buy a four-bedroom house just outside of Three Rivers. After he died from pancreatic cancer in 2018, the property taxes went unpaid.
