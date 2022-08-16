ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Ann Arbor News

See the 18 Michigan counties the CDC recommends masks for this week

Most of Southeast Michigan is at a high COVID risk, according to Community Level data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, Aug. 18. Of Michigan’s 83 counties, 18 are at a high level (orange), 44 are at a medium level (yellow) and 21 are at a low level (green). The CDC uses Community Level calculations to determine COVID risk at a county level.
Why pesky yellowjackets want something sweet - and your meat - this time of year

Do yellowjackets keep putting a damper on your picnic plans? There’s a reason why these wasps are hungry for your snacks this time of year. While yellowjackets primarily eat live prey like caterpillars, flies and other insects, several species of yellowjackets in Michigan like to forage for meat and sugar — making human foods especially tempting. This is especially true in late summer and early autumn, when yellowjacket numbers peak just as these wasps’ natural food sources start to decline, according to Michigan State University Extension.
What does the Inflation Reduction Act do for Michigan?

President Joe Biden signed a sweeping climate, health care and tax policy bill this week after months of negotiations between lawmakers. The Inflation Reduction Act funnels $750 billion into climate change efforts, lowering health care costs and tackling the federal deficit. The bill has broad implications for the nation including the biggest climate investment in history, capped drug costs and a 15% corporate minimum tax rate.
