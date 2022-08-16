Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Clay High School teacher accused of aggravated child abuse on 1-month-old girlDon JohnsonSaint Johns County, FL
Restaurant inspections: Orange Park restaurant temporarily closed after ‘vermin’ infestation foundDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Update: Clay County husband and wife arrested for animal abandonment after home evictionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
3 Clay County deputies injured during domestic battery arrestZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Orange Park budget committee wants to drop funding for Reel Fun Night, Longest TableJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Related
News4Jax.com
Medical experts concerned over surge in overdoses, deaths from eutylone -- aka ‘bath salts’ -- in Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Medical Examiner’s Office in Jacksonville said it has seen seven cases of overdoses from eutylone in the last 12 months. That might not seem like a lot, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns Florida has the most cases in the country and eutylone is a drug that is highly addictive and deadly.
News4Jax.com
Rinse. Wash. Repeat. An early start across Georgia
Wet weather will get an early start across southeast Georgia. Hot and humid today with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing around noon for southeast Georgia. Showers and storms will continue to push into northeast Florida around 2 p.m. Strong to isolated storms with hail, local flooding, lots of lightning and gusty wind will be the main hazards through 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Cloudy skies with patchy fog overnight.
News4Jax.com
Food giveaway to be held Saturday in Clay County
MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – Catholic Charities Jacksonville is hosting a free food giveaway this Saturday, August 20. It’s their first time serving Clay County and the beginning of a continued effort to fight food insecurity in the county. Catholic Charities has partnered with Saint Luke Catholic Church and Feeding...
News4Jax.com
Volunteers participate in timely cleanup of Hogans Creek after recent flooding
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Dozens of volunteers spruced up parts of Hogans Creek in Historic Springfield on Saturday. They’re out there the third Saturday of every month, but this weekend’s cleanup was timely -- on the heels of recent flooding that left cars stranded in a nearby hospital parking lot.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News4Jax.com
‘They spent their entire lives in cages’: Local animal rescue organization helps to transport 60 beagles to safe shelters across US
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An animal rescue organization based out of Jacksonville is currently taking part in the largest dog rescue operation in US history. Florida Urgent Rescue (FUR), which is based out of Jacksonville, is one of more than 60 animal rescue organizations assisting the U.S. Humane Society’s efforts of transporting the animals to safer shelters across the county where they can be put up for adoption.
News4Jax.com
‘We can’t take it for granted’: Advocates rally Saturday as early voting nears end in Duval County
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Time is running out to vote early in Duval County. Sunday is the last day. That’s why a group of grassroots organizations hit the streets Saturday morning on the Northside with a clear message:. “Jacksonville, let’s get out, let’s do it,” said activist Ben Frazier,...
News4Jax.com
Ware County poll workers being shamed out of volunteering, supervisor of elections says
WARE COUNTY, Ga. – Ware County is one of the areas in Georgia affected by a poll worker shortage. The county is down about 30 poll workers, and the Supervisor of Elections believes it’s because people are being shamed out of the position. Carlos Nelson, the Supervisor of...
News4Jax.com
Wendy's pulls lettuce from sandwiches amid E. coli outbreak
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The fast-food chain Wendy’s says it is pulling lettuce from sandwiches in its restaurants in Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania after people eating them there reported falling ill. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday it is trying to determine whether romaine lettuce is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
News4Jax.com
Clinical trials for new ‘game changing’ Moderna COVID-19 booster begins in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Clinical trials for a new Moderna COVID-19 booster shot are underway in Jacksonville. Four hundred people in Jacksonville and across the U.S. are enrolled in the clinical study, which is different from previous trials because participants will receive the actual vaccine versus half of the participants getting a placebo and the other half getting the actual vaccination.
News4Jax.com
Week 0 high school football pick: Can Jackson beat Brunswick in opener?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The high school football regular season begins in a small way Friday night. Jackson opens the regular season a week early as it visits Brunswick. The rest of the local Florida teams won’t get started playing regular season games until next week. With the return of football, that means the return of weekly predictions. News4JAX sports editor Justin Barney reveals his weekly picks.
News4Jax.com
What is a sea breeze and why do they create thunderstorms?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s a normal occurrence in Florida for the afternoon sea breeze to develop along the coast and push inland throughout the afternoon, producing thunderstorms. What is a sea breeze? By definition, it’s the flow from the sea toward the land that typically peaks in intensity...
News4Jax.com
Nearly 300 students still on UNF housing waitlist
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Many freshmen at the University of North Florida moved into their dorm Friday while hundreds of others are still looking for a place to live this fall. A UNF spokesperson said the demand is greater than the supply, but it’s trying to get as many students into housing as possible -- a problem universities are facing nationwide.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News4Jax.com
Sheriff candidate T.K. Waters responds after report questions his voter registration location
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville sheriff candidate T.K. Waters is speaking out about where he lives and where he’s registered to vote after a report on Thursday that said Waters is registered to vote in the Nocatee area within Duval County but doesn’t currently live there. It’s a...
News4Jax.com
More than 1,000 pounds of marijuana seized by FHP so far in 2022
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – State troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol are doing more than looking for traffic violations -- they are making big drug busts. The latest involved a driver who they say sped through Jacksonville with nearly 60 pounds of marijuana. According to an arrest report, a trooper...
News4Jax.com
18th Annual Jacksonville Tattoo Convention
Head down to the 18th Annual Jacksonville Tattoo Convention happening August 19-21, 2022!. Come and find your artists at Jacksonville Tattoo Convention.
News4Jax.com
FDLE: Help find missing 17-year-old from Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. – A Florida missing child alert has been issued for a 17-year-old girl from Lake City. Dalia Martinez-Lopez was last seen in the 400 block of South East Woodhaven Street in Lake City. She was wearing a black shirt and glasses. If you’ve seen her please contact Columbia County Sheriff’s Office 386-758-1095.
News4Jax.com
Judge orders Jacksonville Beach to place referendum on ballot, reversing a city council decision
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Just one day after the Jacksonville Beach city council voted down putting the Volunteer Life Saving Corps issue on the ballot, a judge stepped in to reverse that vote. On Monday, volunteer lifeguards rallied outside Jacksonville Beach city hall, urging the council to allow voters...
News4Jax.com
Man rams into NS Mayport’s main gate, charged with DUI
MAYPORT, Fla. – Military police officers responded to a security incident at the main gate of Naval Station Mayport Friday afternoon. Officers had to activate a concrete barrier to keep an authorized vehicle from entering the base. The driver, identified as Jason Tavares, 40, was allegedly drunk when he...
News4Jax.com
Good News: Couple retrieves stolen U-Haul, unclear if all of the belongings are in place
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The search is over for a couple’s stolen U-Haul that was taken from a local hotel. According to the family, a resident saw the U-Haul Friday afternoon next to their house and called the police. The couple said they drove to Normandy Boulevard to retrieve...
News4Jax.com
Arizona absorbs highest cuts from Lake Mead drought
A once-in-a-lifetime drought in the West continues to impact the Colorado River by dropping water levels at an extraordinary rate. This has a huge impact on the nation’s largest reservoirs -- Lake Mead and Lake Powell. The Bureau of Reclamation, which decides where the water goes and how much...
Comments / 0