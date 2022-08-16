ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rinse. Wash. Repeat. An early start across Georgia

Wet weather will get an early start across southeast Georgia. Hot and humid today with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing around noon for southeast Georgia. Showers and storms will continue to push into northeast Florida around 2 p.m. Strong to isolated storms with hail, local flooding, lots of lightning and gusty wind will be the main hazards through 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Cloudy skies with patchy fog overnight.
GEORGIA STATE
News4Jax.com

Food giveaway to be held Saturday in Clay County

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – Catholic Charities Jacksonville is hosting a free food giveaway this Saturday, August 20. It’s their first time serving Clay County and the beginning of a continued effort to fight food insecurity in the county. Catholic Charities has partnered with Saint Luke Catholic Church and Feeding...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

‘They spent their entire lives in cages’: Local animal rescue organization helps to transport 60 beagles to safe shelters across US

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An animal rescue organization based out of Jacksonville is currently taking part in the largest dog rescue operation in US history. Florida Urgent Rescue (FUR), which is based out of Jacksonville, is one of more than 60 animal rescue organizations assisting the U.S. Humane Society’s efforts of transporting the animals to safer shelters across the county where they can be put up for adoption.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Wendy's pulls lettuce from sandwiches amid E. coli outbreak

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The fast-food chain Wendy’s says it is pulling lettuce from sandwiches in its restaurants in Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania after people eating them there reported falling ill. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday it is trying to determine whether romaine lettuce is...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Monkeypox#Central Florida#Diseases#General Health
News4Jax.com

Clinical trials for new ‘game changing’ Moderna COVID-19 booster begins in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Clinical trials for a new Moderna COVID-19 booster shot are underway in Jacksonville. Four hundred people in Jacksonville and across the U.S. are enrolled in the clinical study, which is different from previous trials because participants will receive the actual vaccine versus half of the participants getting a placebo and the other half getting the actual vaccination.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Week 0 high school football pick: Can Jackson beat Brunswick in opener?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The high school football regular season begins in a small way Friday night. Jackson opens the regular season a week early as it visits Brunswick. The rest of the local Florida teams won’t get started playing regular season games until next week. With the return of football, that means the return of weekly predictions. News4JAX sports editor Justin Barney reveals his weekly picks.
BRUNSWICK, GA
News4Jax.com

What is a sea breeze and why do they create thunderstorms?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s a normal occurrence in Florida for the afternoon sea breeze to develop along the coast and push inland throughout the afternoon, producing thunderstorms. What is a sea breeze? By definition, it’s the flow from the sea toward the land that typically peaks in intensity...
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Nearly 300 students still on UNF housing waitlist

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Many freshmen at the University of North Florida moved into their dorm Friday while hundreds of others are still looking for a place to live this fall. A UNF spokesperson said the demand is greater than the supply, but it’s trying to get as many students into housing as possible -- a problem universities are facing nationwide.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

More than 1,000 pounds of marijuana seized by FHP so far in 2022

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – State troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol are doing more than looking for traffic violations -- they are making big drug busts. The latest involved a driver who they say sped through Jacksonville with nearly 60 pounds of marijuana. According to an arrest report, a trooper...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

FDLE: Help find missing 17-year-old from Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. – A Florida missing child alert has been issued for a 17-year-old girl from Lake City. Dalia Martinez-Lopez was last seen in the 400 block of South East Woodhaven Street in Lake City. She was wearing a black shirt and glasses. If you’ve seen her please contact Columbia County Sheriff’s Office 386-758-1095.
LAKE CITY, FL
News4Jax.com

Man rams into NS Mayport’s main gate, charged with DUI

MAYPORT, Fla. – Military police officers responded to a security incident at the main gate of Naval Station Mayport Friday afternoon. Officers had to activate a concrete barrier to keep an authorized vehicle from entering the base. The driver, identified as Jason Tavares, 40, was allegedly drunk when he...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Arizona absorbs highest cuts from Lake Mead drought

A once-in-a-lifetime drought in the West continues to impact the Colorado River by dropping water levels at an extraordinary rate. This has a huge impact on the nation’s largest reservoirs -- Lake Mead and Lake Powell. The Bureau of Reclamation, which decides where the water goes and how much...
ARIZONA STATE

