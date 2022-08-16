WWE SEC Report Lists ‘Material Weaknesses’ In Company’s ‘Commitment To Integrity And Ethical Values’

The Big 10 Conference scored a record $8 billion dealk for TV rights yesterday, and that announcement has WWE executives excited about their own TV rights. It was announced yesterday that the NCAA football conference had signed a seven-year deal with FOX, CBS and NBC worth over $8 billion. According to PWInsider, that news of the deal had several high-level executives happy and believing that it’s an indication that co-CEO Nick Khan’s viewpoint on the matter are correct.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO