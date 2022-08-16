Read full article on original website
Clayton News Daily
Former Georgia bookkeeper sentenced to prison for theft from employers
ATHENS — The former bookkeeper for several Georgia real estate businesses who admitted to stealing more than $600,000 from her employers was sentenced to prison this week for her crimes. Suzanne Brooks, 41, of Bogart, was sentenced to serve 46 months in prison to be followed by three years...
wuga.org
Morning headlines: Environmental authorities reviewing Rivian plans
State and federal environmental agencies are looking at plans for the proposed Rivian plant in Walton and Morgan counties. The AJC reports state environmental regulators are now reviewing site plans to ensure they will not harm local water quality. That filing was revealed during a public meeting this week at the Athens Technical College campus in Monroe. The meeting, which allowed public comment, was one in a series of events the state is hosting to address concerns about different aspects of the project — from environmental and quality of life impacts to workforce development and local business engagement.
allongeorgia.com
Georgia DDS: Advice for Those with Lost Licenses
Advice from Georgia Dept of Driver Services for anyone with lost driver license:. If you survived Summer, but your driver’s license did not, remember this tip from the Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS). Most customers are able to replace a lost license or Identification Card without coming into one of our offices by using DDS Online Services or the free mobile app DDS 2 GO. There is no extra fee for using DDS remote services. In fact, most transactions completed remotely include a five dollar discount!
wuga.org
Athens News Matters: Air-Conditioning is Not a Luxury in Many Georgia Prisons
To keep our cool in this record hot summer, most of us are probably choosing to spend more time in air-conditioned spaces. But many people in Georgia prisons don’t have that option. Meanwhile, the federal Department of Justice is still investigating Georgia prisons, trying to get to the root of persistent violence there. As GPB’s Grant Blankenship explains, they might take a look at the heat.
Kemp will hand out up to $1.2B in cash to poorer Georgians
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says he will spend up to $1.2 billion on payments of $350 apiece to poorer Georgians. More than 3 million people who were benefitting from Medicaid, subsidized child health insurance, food stamps or cash welfare assistance as of July 31 will get the money. A Kemp spokesperson said […]
3 women arrested, charged with defrauding Louisiana disaster relief program
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Three individuals are behind bars for falsifying documents to collect refunds on personal property destroyed in a natural disaster. According to the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR), Starr Carbo, Johnnie Mae Ricard, and Erica Williams, all of Westwego, are charged in connection with fraudulently preparing and submitting Natural Disaster Claim […]
2 arrested for selling drugs out of Ga. car dealership, deputies say
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men after receiving multiple tips regarding illegal drug activity occurring at a local car dealership. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Thursday, deputies served a search warrant at So Easy Auto...
Dollar General faces nearly $1.3M in penalties for Georgia store issues
NEW YORK — Dollar General faces nearly $1.3 million in penalties after government inspectors visited three of the chain's stores in Georgia earlier this year and found worker-safety violations, federal regulators said Monday. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said its inspectors found obstructed exit routes, boxes of merchandise...
allongeorgia.com
Ga DHS: Call for Georgians to Join Network of Community Responders, Help Meet the Needs of Georgia Families
Today, Governor Brian P. Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp, Department of Human Services Commissioner Candice Broce, and Promise686 CEO Andy Cook called on Georgia residents to mobilize and engage in an online platform where generous Georgians can financially support or volunteer their time to meet the needs of vulnerable children. These children, and the families caring for them, face tangible needs such as clothing, cribs, diapers, car seats, laundry assistance, and similar requests.
Georgia 4th-grader grows 109 pound watermelon
Madelynn Murphy, a fourth-grade 4-H’er from Appling County, earned a sweet victory in the 2022 Georgia 4-H Watermelon Growing Contest with a girthy melon weighing in at 109.5 pounds. The conclusion of the contest was held on National Watermelon Day, August 3. The contest, which offers students the opportunity...
Despite being ordered for release, man spends 18 extra days in Georgia jail
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Curtis Lee Fletcher, 50, was arrested in January 2018 and charged with burglary. Fletcher got out on probation in 2019 after pleading guilty to one count of criminal damage. He ended up back in jail last year on a probation violation. Last month, a judge terminated the balance of his probation […]
wtoc.com
Renters, home purchasing assistance opportunities
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - With prices rising for day to day expenses — there is help to pay for housing in both Georgia and South Carolina. If you are looking to buy a house, you can come to the Empowerment Center in Garden City Thursday at 11 a.m. for their event and get your questions answered.
Newnan Times-Herald
Help with rent, utilities available through state program
Individuals and families whose finances have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for help with rent and utilities. The GRA program provides up to 18 months of rental and utility assistance paid directly to participating landlords and service providers on behalf of tenants. Community Action for...
wfxg.com
Judge rules Georgia's ban on food, drink and gifts for voters to remain in effect
ATLANTA (WFXG) - A federal judge has ruled that Georgia's ban on providing food, drink and gifts within 150 feet of a polling location will remain in effect for now. The ban is just one piece of a 98-page bill containing dozens of changes to state voting law, including shortening the time to request a mail ballot, rolling back the pandemic-driven expansion of ballot drop boxes and reducing early voting before runoff elections.
wtoc.com
Overnight fire destroys processing plant for Vidalia onions
TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - An overnight fire in Tattnall County destroys one farm’s processing plant for Vidalia onions. Some flames are still popping up from the fire they’ve been battling since the middle of the night. Firefighters got to Dry Branch Farm just before 3 a.m. to...
Ohio counties awarded $650M in CVS, Walmart, Walgreens suit
CLEVELAND (AP) — A federal judge in Cleveland awarded $650 million in damages Wednesday to two Ohio counties that won a landmark lawsuit against national pharmacy chains CVS, Walgreens and Walmart, claiming the way they distributed opioids to customers caused severe harm to communities. U.S. District Judge Dan Polster...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Georgia homicide suspect arrested in Galt
On Thursday the Galt Police Department arrested a suspect wanted for a homicide in Georgia. The Galt Police Department announced the arrest on its Facebook page. On Thursday, August 18th, at approximately 2 p.m., Galt PD Officers were requested to assist the US Marshalls Fugitive Task Force with serving an arrest warrant on an outstanding homicide suspect from Georgia.
fox5atlanta.com
Toddler hospitalized when driver backed into them, Georgia State Patrol says
HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. - Georgia State Patrol is investigating after a car backed into a 2-year-old child, sending them to a hospital. The child was rushed to Floyd Medical Center where they are considered stable. Georgia State Patrol said the crash report is not complete and didn't mention any charges.
Nearly 200 Georgia prison employees arrested on job-related charges
ATLANTA (AP) — Nearly 200 Georgia state prison employees have been arrested for job-related crimes since the beginning of 2020, according to a list obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Of the 195 Georgia Department of Corrections employees arrested through June 30, 143 are state certified police officers, mostly corrections...
nowhabersham.com
Suspect in 28-year-old murder case captured in Northeast Georgia
The suspect in a 1994 Atlanta murder case is behind bars after being captured in Northeast Georgia. Deputies arrested Muhammed Bilal El-Amin during a traffic stop in Oconee County earlier this week, the FBI says. During his arrest, Oconee County Sheriff’s deputies learned the man they arrested was operating under...
