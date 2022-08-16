Read full article on original website
Delta plans to bring larger planes to Lewiston
Delta Airlines plans to use larger planes for its service to and from the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport. The Lewiston Tribune reports that beginning October 6th, the 76-seat Embraer ERJ-175 plane will replace the 50-seat CRJ-200 aircrafts that are currently being used on the route. The Embraers have a...
Sentencing delayed for man convicted of killing Lewiston resident
The sentencing for a man convicted of killing a Lewiston resident has been delayed. Clyde Ewing was scheduled to be sentenced yesterday (Thur) but it was continued pending the completion of a mitigation report. If the report is completed before his next scheduled sentencing Sept. 22nd, the sentencing could be moved up.
Kendrick man charged in shooting incident
A Kendrick man charged with aggravated battery made an initial appearance yesterday ( Wed) at the Nez Perce County Courthouse. 20-year-old Wyatt Roetcisoender was charged with aggravated battery for the shooting of 45-year-old Travis Welles of Juliaetta, on Tuesday north of Juliaetta. According to court documents, the Nez Perce County...
