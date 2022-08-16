Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Stray Lafayette dog living like a rock star with Bon Jovi band member's family
Talk about a rags to riches story. A dog picked up roaming the streets of Lafayette has gone from living on a prayer to living the life of a rock star after being adopted into the family of a Bon Jovi band member. The terrier-mix dog, about 7 years old...
Rhythms on the River 2022 Fall Schedule Revealed
Rhythms on the River has announced the schedule for its fall 2022 season and it's another good one.
Fire in Youngsville, La. resulted in one death
Firefighters from Youngsville, Milton, and Broussard Fire Departments responded to a residential fire at 812 Austin Road, Youngsville, La. at 10:15 a.m. August 20.
brproud.com
70th Annual Delcambre Shrimp Festival promises ‘Best five days of your life’
DELCAMBRE, La. (KLFY) – Festival season is kicking off in Delcambre with the Shrimp Festival happening this weekend. It was first known as the Iberia Parish Shrimp Festival and Agricultural Fair in 1950. It didn’t get its name changed until 1974. A five-day festival that brought crowds from near and far for the last 70 years.
Top 10 Mexican Restaurants in Lafayette
Here are the Top-Rated Mexican Restaurants in Lafayette (Acadiana)
EAT LAFAYETTE: The Ruins at Parc Lafayette
The next stop during the 'Eat Lafayette' campaign was at The Ruins, which is in Parc Lafayette at the corner of Kaliste Saloom and Camilia Boulevard.
18-wheeler crash on I-10 East
According to the Lafayette Police Department, I-10 eastbound is shut down due to a major accident.
nomadlawyer.org
New Iberia: 7 Best Places To Visit In New Iberia, Louisiana
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In New Iberia Louisiana. New Iberia, Louisiana is a city in the state of Louisiana. The population is around 65,000 and is the parish seat of Iberia Parish. 21 miles southeast of Lafayette and is part of the Lafayette-Acadiana metropolitan area. There are many things...
theadvocate.com
Made in Acadiana: Richard family back in the smoked meat business in Church Point
What are some of the up-and-coming food products made in Acadiana? As part of the Made in Acadiana series, we’re focusing on local items that have recently gone to market and the compelling stories behind them. It’s an idea we launched in 2019 and decided to revisit because food is such an important part of life in South Louisiana.
Stalled 18-wheeler caught on fire in Lafayette Parish
A portion of University Ave was closed this morning after an 18-wheeler caught fire. The 18-wheeler was stalled when the fire started.
Roof Blows Off New Iberia Business
As severe storms rolled through Acadiana, the roof was torn off at approximately 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Good Samaritan describes rescuing crash victims on Kaliste Saloom in Lafayette
UPDATE: 08/20/22 1:06 PM: A major crash on Kaliste Saloom Road in Lafayette late Friday could have been worse if not for the help of dozens of good Samaritans who stopped to help the victims trapped inside two vehicles. One person, Joshua Johnson of Opelousas, says he was leaving dinner with his wife and kids […]
Old Vogue Downtown Selling Entire Inventory—Everything Must Go
The "New" Old Vogue Costume & Theatrical Rentals located at 422 Rue Jefferson in Lafayette is selling its entire inventory to the general public.
One injured at Acadiana Mall shooting
Lafayette Police Department Officers are on the scene of a shooting at The Acadiana Mall.
First Louisiana University to Allow Pets in Dorms Has Dogs, Cats
How different would your college experience have been had you been able to have your pet live with you in the dorm? These students get to find out.
Lafayette man dies in Broussard crash
The accident happened at about 5:30 p.m. on U.S. 90 at Cason Road, a spokesman said. It was a major crash, involving a truck pulling a trailer and a passenger car.
999ktdy.com
Police: Physical Altercation Led to Shooting in Barber Shop Near Acadiana Mall Food Court, One Person Injured
UPDATE (4:00 p.m.):. According to Senior Cpl. Matthew Benoit, a male victim was shot during a physical altercation at a barbershop near the food court in the Acadiana Mall. After responding to a 911 call about a reported shooting around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, police were able to determine that the shooting took place in a business near the Acadiana Mall food court. Individuals were involved in a fight in the barbershop when one person reportedly produced a firearm and shot another individual.
cenlanow.com
EBRSO deputy comforts girl at crash scene in Gardere area
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was recently photographed “calming a scared little girl involved in” a single-vehicle accident. The accident took place in the Gardere neighborhood on Tuesday, August 16. A deputy nicknamed “Deputy Deeds,” responded to...
Shooting on Perry Ln. injures one
Opelousas Police are investigating a shooting that took place on Wednesday, Aug 17.
Opelousas police respond to late-night shooting
Police responded to a late-night call around 10 p.m. on the 900 block of Perry Lane in relation to shots being fired.
