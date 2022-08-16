ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, WV

WVNews

Fairmont, West Virginia, hosts Tomato Festival, Palatine Park Legends Series

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Main Street Fairmont at Palatine Park offered a host of activities for Marion County residents Saturday, with a Hometown Market, Tomato Festival and the Palatine Parks Legends Series rocking Fairmont throughout the day. The day began with Main Street Fairmont’s Hometown Market, which was...
WVNews

Saturday Salutes

— All those involved in the “Move the Mountain” project in which about 3 million square feet of earth was flattened adjacent to W.Va. 279 to create space for the West Virginia AeroTech Park. The AeroTech Park is the future home of the airport’s modernized terminal building, plus will provide plenty of development-ready space for continued growth and expansion.
WVNews

Donna Louise Revill

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Donna Louise Revill, 71, of Hepzibah, passed away on Wednesday,…
WVNews

Two from Toth pushes Lincoln over Preston in opener, 3-0

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lilly Toth scored two goals, one in each half, and the Lincoln Cougars opened their 2022 campaign with a 3-0 win over the Preston Knights. “She played phenomenal,” Lincoln coach Ryan Gump said. “The first goal she had was a class goal. I couldn’t ask for anything better. She controlled the middle the whole game.”
WVNews

WVU's Jasir Cox displays savvy approach on and off the field

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The common view of the transfer portal is one of players hurling themselves headlong into the wormhole without any clear idea of what lies in wait on the other side. WVU safety Jasir Cox shatters that conception. Following a career at North Dakota State in which...
WVNews

Joyce Arlene Spatafore

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Joyce Arlene Spatafore, age 72, of Bridgeport, West Virginia, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on August 18, 2022. She was born December 7, 1949, in Grafton, West Virginia, to the late William Howard Lynch and Mary “Louise” Ellison Harris.
WVNews

Shorthanded Cougars no match for Preston

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Entering Friday’s game with only 13 players presented a significant challenge for the Lincoln boys soccer team. Add in players that either got hurt as the game progressed or suffered from cramps due to temperatures in the mid 80s, and the Cougars faced an even taller task versus a Preston team with 22 players.
WVNews

County commission hands out four mini-grants

KINGWOOD — Preston commissioners approved four mini-grants Tuesday. Unlike other recent grant awards that came from federal stimulus monies, these will be paid from local funds and coal severance tax receipts. A total of $39,582 was awarded Tuesday. All the votes on funding were unanimous.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV

