Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Fairmont, West Virginia, hosts Tomato Festival, Palatine Park Legends Series
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Main Street Fairmont at Palatine Park offered a host of activities for Marion County residents Saturday, with a Hometown Market, Tomato Festival and the Palatine Parks Legends Series rocking Fairmont throughout the day. The day began with Main Street Fairmont’s Hometown Market, which was...
WVNews
Hundreds turn out to enjoy “Italian Bred” at Robinson Grand in Clarksburg, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — More than 500 people came to the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center on Saturday evening to enjoy “Italian Bred,” a one-person show by Candice Guardino. Sitting in her dressing room half an hour before the start of her show, Guardino said she...
WVNews
Saturday Salutes
— All those involved in the “Move the Mountain” project in which about 3 million square feet of earth was flattened adjacent to W.Va. 279 to create space for the West Virginia AeroTech Park. The AeroTech Park is the future home of the airport’s modernized terminal building, plus will provide plenty of development-ready space for continued growth and expansion.
WVNews
Event held in Clarksburg, West Virginia, to mark arrival of first enslaved Africans in North America
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Kelly Miller Community Center was the site of an event Saturday morning marking Aug. 20, 1619, as the generally accepted date when the first enslaved Africans reached what would become the United States. “We are here today to recognize the day that the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNews
Harrison County (West Virginia) Schools' Family Day kicks off upcoming school year
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Students and their families learned last-minute back-to-school information from administrators and teachers Saturday during Harrison County Schools’ eighth annual Family Day at Meadowbrook Mall. “It’s a good kickoff for the school year,” Harrison County Superintendent Dora Stutler said. “We got to see students...
WVNews
2022 Liberty Mountaineers
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Following a 4-6 year in 2021, it’s back to basics for the Libe…
WVNews
Hulley scores a hat trick as Grafton overwhelms Poca
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The only hat trick in Grafton junior midfielder Landen Hulley’s career was during a scrimmage. That is, until Saturday’s game versus Poca.
WVNews
Speech and hearing screenings will be done at schools
KINGWOOD — Preston County Schools will be conducting the fall speech and audiology screenings and rechecks in the schools. Speech and hearing screenings are scheduled to take place Aug. 29 through Oct. 12.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WVNews
Donna Louise Revill
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Donna Louise Revill, 71, of Hepzibah, passed away on Wednesday,…
WVNews
Vickie_Huffman-340x450.jpg
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - “I’m pleased to announce that we have completed the search process…
WVNews
Two from Toth pushes Lincoln over Preston in opener, 3-0
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lilly Toth scored two goals, one in each half, and the Lincoln Cougars opened their 2022 campaign with a 3-0 win over the Preston Knights. “She played phenomenal,” Lincoln coach Ryan Gump said. “The first goal she had was a class goal. I couldn’t ask for anything better. She controlled the middle the whole game.”
WVNews
WVU's Jasir Cox displays savvy approach on and off the field
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The common view of the transfer portal is one of players hurling themselves headlong into the wormhole without any clear idea of what lies in wait on the other side. WVU safety Jasir Cox shatters that conception. Following a career at North Dakota State in which...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WVNews
Linc 24 shot on goal.JPG
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lilly Toth scored two goals, one in each half, and the Lincoln …
WVNews
Preston 17 centers the ball with Linc 43 defending.JPG
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Entering Friday’s game with only 13 players presented a signifi…
WVNews
Joyce Arlene Spatafore
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Joyce Arlene Spatafore, age 72, of Bridgeport, West Virginia, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on August 18, 2022. She was born December 7, 1949, in Grafton, West Virginia, to the late William Howard Lynch and Mary “Louise” Ellison Harris.
WVNews
Shorthanded Cougars no match for Preston
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Entering Friday’s game with only 13 players presented a significant challenge for the Lincoln boys soccer team. Add in players that either got hurt as the game progressed or suffered from cramps due to temperatures in the mid 80s, and the Cougars faced an even taller task versus a Preston team with 22 players.
WVNews
County commission hands out four mini-grants
KINGWOOD — Preston commissioners approved four mini-grants Tuesday. Unlike other recent grant awards that came from federal stimulus monies, these will be paid from local funds and coal severance tax receipts. A total of $39,582 was awarded Tuesday. All the votes on funding were unanimous.
Comments / 0