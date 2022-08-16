Read full article on original website
How Hogs Could Fit Two Feature Backs in One-Back Offense
Sam Pittman said Saturday Rocket Sanders and Dominique Johnson feature backs.
swimswam.com
Olympic Medalist, World Champion Kieran Smith Announces Decision To Turn Pro
After a massively successful NCAA career, Smith has opted to turn and forgo his final season of NCAA eligibility. After an immensely successful four-year career at the University of Florida, 2022 world champion Kieran Smith is turning professional and forgoing his final year of NCAA eligibility.
swimswam.com
Florida Flexes With Josh Liendo Addition and a Legendary NCAA Record in Reach
The Florida Gators were the 200 free relay NCAA Champions last season. Even after graduating two legs, they could be even faster this year. The University of Florida has become 'the university of freestylers' over the last 15 years of men's collegiate swimming.
swimswam.com
2022 Pac-12 1650 Free Champion Caroline Pennington To Transfer To Florida
Pennington, who has a best time of 15:48.69 in the 1650 free, will add to Florida's growing strength in the distance freestyle discipline. Carolina Pennington, the 2022 Pac-12 champion in the 1650 free, has announced her transfer to the University of Florida. She made this announcement by putting Florida's swimming and diving team account in her Instagram bio. A few weeks ago, she entered the transfer portal.
swimswam.com
2020 ACC Champion Colton Paulson Transfers to Notre Dame for 5th Year
Paulson scored 51 points at the 2022 ACC Championships which would have been the second most on Notre Dame's roster. 2020 ACC Champion in the 200 free Colton Paulson has announced he will be transferring to Notre Dame to use his COVID-19 fifth year.
swimswam.com
Canadian Olympian Josh Liendo Set To Join University of Florida This Season
Three-time World Championship medalist and Canadian Record holder Josh Liendo has announced his commitment to the University of Florida. One of the top young talents in men's swimming has announced his collegiate commitment. Josh Liendo, a 2021 Canadian...
swimswam.com
SwimSwam Pulse: 71% Believe Regan Smith Made The Right Move By Turning Pro
The majority of SwimSwam readers believe Regan Smith made the correct decision in opting to turn pro and join Bob Bowman in Arizona.
First Impressions – Good and Bad – From Victory Over Buccaneers
Two rookies, return man Kyle Philips and punter Ryan Stonehouse, were among those who had good nights in the 13-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
swimswam.com
Queens (NC) Releases First NCAA Division I Swimming Schedule For 2022-3
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Queens University of Charlotte associate athletic director for strategic planning and leadership development/director of swimming Jeff Dugdale has released schedules for the seven-time national champion men’s and women’s swimming programs. He does so with a new exciting challenge ahead: fully competing at the NCAA Division I level.
swimswam.com
North Carolina HS State Runner-Up Mason Hetzell Commits to UNC-Wilmington
North Carolina State runner-up Mason Hetzell will remain in-state, arriving at UNC-Wilmington ahead of the 2023-2024 season.
swimswam.com
Ohio High School State Finalist Max Christensen Commits to Villanova
Ohio native Max Christensen plans to arrive in Villanova, Pennsylvania and join the Wildcats ahead of the 2023-2024 season.
