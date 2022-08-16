Ohio native Max Christensen plans to arrive in Villanova, Pennsylvania and join the Wildcats ahead of the 2023-2024 season. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

VILLANOVA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO