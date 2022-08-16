ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

digg.com

Why Bitcoin Is Digital Real Estate

The properties of bitcoin reflect many of real estate's value offers on top of fundamentally more secure custody.
REAL ESTATE
digg.com

Two Of Ukraine’s Largest Tech Retailers Now Accept Bitcoin

Ukrainian tech retailers Techno Їzhak and Stylus now accept bitcoin online and in-store as demand for bitcoin as a daily currency grows amid war efforts.
RETAIL
digg.com

Why Bitcoin Could Never Have Been Invented In a University

An invention like Bitcoin couldn't be created in universities, but a shift toward interdisciplinary study can make further breakthroughs possible.
BITCOIN
digg.com

Bitcoin’s Quiet Revolution: The New Renaissance

Bitcoin offers the opportunity to present a new version of reality inextricably tied to a new way of determining value, especially for artists.
MARKETS
digg.com

Bitcoin Is ESG, ESG Is Not

Bitcoin is capable of reducing energy costs for consumers as opposed to the opposite-of-intended effects that renewables have.
MARKETS
digg.com

How A Third-Party SMS Service Was Used to Take Over Signal Accounts

Unknown attackers targeted Signal users after they broke into the systems of communications services company Twilio.
TECHNOLOGY
digg.com

The Ethereum Merge: Risks, Flaws And The Pitfalls Of Centralization

Ethereum's switch to proof-of-stake is scheduled for mid-September. What are the possible risks? How does it work compared to Bitcoin's proof-of-work consensus?.
MARKETS
digg.com

The Countries With The Largest Military Spending, Visualized

The US and China both combined spent over $1 trillion in military spending last year. It's estimated that military expenditure reached $2.1 trillion in 2021, and data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute shows how much each nation spends. In 2021, the US spent around 37.9 percent of the...
FOREIGN POLICY
digg.com

Russia's Version Of Starbucks Reopens With A New Name And Logo

A restaurateur and rapper duo unveiled Stars Coffee on Thursday, reopening the chain of coffee shops in Russia formerly owned by Starbucks, the latest major company rebranding after a months-long Western corporate exodus from the country.
FOOD & DRINKS
digg.com

How To Make An Air Vortex Cannon

Here's how you can literally shoot rings of air.
digg.com

‘Spanish Stonehenge’ Emerges From Drought-hit Dam

Officially known as the Dolmen of Guadalperal, the circle of dozens of megalithic stones is believed to date back to 5000 BC.
SCIENCE
digg.com

Ukraine Spent $54M in Crypto on Drones and Other Military Expenses

The Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine said that the country spent its crypto donations on drones and military software among other expenses.
MILITARY
digg.com

'Dead Island 2' Is Back?

Amazon listing leaks new 2023 release date ahead of potential Gamescom reveal.
VIDEO GAMES
digg.com

Gambling And The Cost Of Living Crisis: A Perfect Storm In The Making

During economic hardship, people tend to gamble more rather than less. When you add addictive betting products into the equation, it spells disaster.
GAMBLING

