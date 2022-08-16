Read full article on original website
Related
newstalk941.com
This Week Cookeville Planning Considers Subdivisions, Monterey Street Committee Meets
This week in the Upper Cumberland the Cookeville Planning Commission will meet Monday. A preliminary Plat for 132 lots along East Spring Street the largest development being considered. Members will gather at the Cookeville Municipal Building at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Cookeville Regional Medical Center Committees will meet in a...
newstalk941.com
Cookeville Swears In Next City Council, Wheaton Officially Second Female Mayor
A packed house celebrated the swearing-in of the members of the next Cookeville City Council Thursday night. Former Vice-Mayor Laurin Wheaton was the highest vote-getter in the August 4th election. Wheaton was officially voted into the role Thursday night, making her the second-ever female Mayor of Cookeville. The only other female mayor was Jean Davis, who served from 1994 to 1998.
newstalk941.com
Local Matters With Ben Rodgers: Newly Elected City Of Cookeville Council Member And Vice-Mayor
Meet newly elected City Of Cookeville Council Member & Vice-Mayor Luke Eldridge. Covering the issues that matter to you. Every weekday. On today’s Local Matters…Ben Rodgers sits down with newly elected City Of Cookeville Council Member, and Vice-Mayor, Luke Eldridge. They discuss his background and what made him decide to run for City Council, the homeless population in Cookeville, and the ways to work with them and help them out, as well as the point in his life where he realized that public service was the right path for him.
newstalk941.com
Sparta Aldermen Approve Contract For Sludge Removal
Sparta moving forward with a $50,000 project to remove sludge from its water treatment plant. City Administrator Brad Hennessee said the city contracted with a company to use a vacuum hose. “Last year is the first year that we actually used this type of method to dewater the lagoon,” Hennessee...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newstalk941.com
Gainesboro Alderman Candidate Said He Will Contest Election Results
A candidate in the Gainesboro Aldermen race plans to contest the certified August election results. Fifth Place Candidate Dennis White said after seeking legal consultation, he will take the appropriate steps to represent himself Monday. “I’ve asked an attorney, and he told me that if I do this I can...
newstalk941.com
New Commissioners Want To Further Discuss Issues Around Park View School
Nine new Putnam County Commissioners will face a big decision out of the gates: what to do about the Park View School Project. The school board has indicated that an additional $15 million will be needed to construct the upper grade wing. Elected Commissioner Terry Randolph said the county needs the additional classrooms, but when to build is the main question.
newstalk941.com
Jackson BOE To Engage Negotiations On Security Project Work
The Jackson County School Board voted Thursday night to allow its architect to engage negotiations with the lowest bidder for a system-wide secure school entrance project. That after the prices of work came in almost double than what was pre-approved. School Board Chair Mark Brown said the projects need to move forward considering the current entrances.
newstalk941.com
Human Error Leads To County Voters Participating In Gainesboro Election
Candidates for Gainesboro Aldermen have until the beginning of next week to challenge the certification of the August election after the state acknowledged human error in balloting. Voters in the Jackson County Utility District precinct receive either a city or county ballot depending on their address. Jackson County Election Administrator...
RELATED PEOPLE
newstalk941.com
Womack: Serving The City Has Been A Joy
Outgoing Cookeville City Council Member Charles Womack will participate in his last council meeting Thursday night. Womack first began his service to the city in 1998. He said what’s kept him running for office since then are the people. “It’s a joy to work with them, it’s a joy,”...
newstalk941.com
Jackson Schools Reach Agreement On Tri-County TCAT Building
An agreement reached between the Jackson County School Board, Macon County School Board and TCAT on the Tri-County TCAT location. Jackson County Director of Schools Kristy Brown said the contract extends the use of the building for another two to three years. It is used for vocational classes such as wielding and culinary arts.
newstalk941.com
State Reps Present Idea Of ATV Routes In Fentress County
State Representatives Kelly Keisling and John Mark Windle presented the idea of creating off-road vehicle routes to the Fentress County Commission Tuesday night. Keisling said the state is currently performing a safety study for 5.2 miles of state route and 4.5 of county roads in the Laurel Creek area. Once the study is complete, Windle said they intend to return before the commission to seek its approval.
bbbtv12.com
Caryville to get new Police Chief
Last Week Caryville Police Chief Brian Keeton announced his resignation, effective August 26th, as he prepares to take over as Sheriff of Scott County. Keeton won the election for Scott County Sheriff earlier this month and will depart Caryville after eight years with the PD. The town’s Board of Aldermen appointed Michael Owens to serve as interim chief and indicated they will begin a search for a new chief of police immediately.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TBI working with Oak Ridge Police Department to investigate possible homicide
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Friday they were working alongside the Oak Ridge Police Department to investigate a possible homicide. They said that on Thursday night, Oak Ridge police officers responded to a call at a home on the 300 block of Benedict Avenue. When they arrived, they said they found a man dead inside of the home.
Two injured in Oak Ridge crash, Oak Ridge Police report
The Oak Ridge Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Friday evening.
These two cities in TN named the best markets for house flipping in the United States
Looking to flip a house? One study says those looking to get into the house flipping business should pay close attention to two cities in Tennessee.
Loudon County couple getting sporadic mail delivery amid staff shortage
The United States Postal Service says it has staffing issues and that is impacting mail delivery in Loudon County. From budget cuts to stolen mail and issues with COVID, the postal service has had a rough year, to say the least.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
crossvillenews1st.com
CROSSVILLE WOMAN INITIALLY USES WIFE’S NAME WHEN ARRESTED FOR SHOPLIFTING AT WALMART
On August 17, 2022 at 3:14 p.m. City Units were dispatched to 168 Obed Plaza (Walmart) in reference to a shoplifter. Nikol Lawyer, the Manager, already had the female subject in the office. The woman identified herself by name and date of birth as Geraldine Hennessey (DOB 02-25-69). Nikol Lawyer stated that Ms. Hennessey was on camera shoplifting on 08-12-22, 08-13-22, and 08-17-22. The total amount Ms. Hennessey stole was $125.62. Ms. Hennessey stated that she had swapped tags on the items she took. The police asked Ms. Hennessey if they could search her purse and she agreed. Ms. Hennessey had multiple clothing items concealed in her purse. Prior to leaving to be transported Ms. Hennessey was asked if she had anything illegal or stolen and she denied having anything. Due to her wearing a medical device they did not search her, but placed Ms. Hennessey in to custody and transported her to Cumberland County Justice Center.
Motorcyclist killed, ejected over Center Hill Dam during crash
A 28-year-old woman is dead after she was ejected from her motorcycle on the Center Hill Dam in Dekalb County on Saturday.
newstalk941.com
Kayak Fishing Tournament Happening In Jackson County This Weekend
Central Tennessee Kayak Anglers hosting its final fishing tournament of the season at Cordell Hull Lake this weekend. Tournament Director Garrad Johnson said the Cordell Hull Classic is usually one of the largest events out of the club’s 10 fishing tournaments. “Our club actually started in 2016-2017,” Johnson said....
newstalk941.com
Putnam Celebrates Oldest Living Native: Jane Vailes Turns 107
A celebration was held for Putnam County’s oldest living native Friday afternoon. Jane Vailes turned 107 this week, and she said her life motto is “you rest, you rust.”. “I stay busy and that means a whole lot to me,” Vailes said. “Because as long as I stay busy the longer I’m contended to stay on this earth.”
Comments / 0