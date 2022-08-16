Read full article on original website
St. Louis Cardinals place catcher Yadier Molina on restricted list
The Cardinals placed Yadier Molina on the restricted list Saturday in order for the veteran catcher to return to his
Travis d'Arnaud not in Braves' Saturday lineup
Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. d'Arnaud is being replaced behind the plate by William Contreras versus Astros starter Cristian Javier. In 308 plate appearances this season, d'Arnaud has a .259 batting average with a .759 OPS, 12 home runs,...
Harold Castro sent to Detroit's bench on Friday
Detroit Tigers infielder Harold Castro is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Los Angeles Angels. Castro will sit on the bench after Jonathan Schoop was moved to first base and Willi Castro was positioned at second. Per Baseball Savant on 243 batted balls this season, Castro has produced a...
William Contreras on Braves' bench Thursday
Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Jacob deGrom and the New York Mets. Travis d'Arnaud will start at catcher and hit fifth. d'Arnaud has a $2,900 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.2 FanDuel points. Per...
Andrew Knizner kept off Cardinals' Thursday lineup
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Antonio Senzatela and the Colorado Rockies. What It Means:. Yadier Molina will catch for Adam Wainwright and bat eighth. Molina has a $2,400 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him...
Washington Nationals issue 5-year ban for fans who crossed line heckling Willson Contreras
The Washington Nationals believe they have a bright future thanks to the historic return from the Juan Soto trade. Unfortunately
Austin Barnes behind the plate for Dodgers on Saturday
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes is batting ninth in Saturday's lineup against the Miami Marlins. Barnes will catch at home after Will Smith was chosen as Saturday's designated hitter, Justin Turner was positioned at third base, and Hanser Alberto was rested. numberFire's models project Barnes to score 7.7 FanDuel...
Brent Rooker not in Royals' Saturday lineup
Kansas City Royals outfielder Brent Rooker is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Rooker is being replaced at designated hitter by Salvador Perez versus Rays starter Drew Rasmussen. In 22 plate appearances this season, Rooker has a .105 batting average with a .385 OPS, 1...
Brad Miller handling designated hitting duties for Rangers on Friday night
Texas Rangers infielder Brad Miller is batting seventh in Friday's lineup against the Minnesota Twins. Miller will bat in the Rangers' designated hitting spot after Mark Mathias was benched on Friday night. numberFire's models project Miller to score 8.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
Lane Thomas not in Nationals' Saturday lineup
Washington Nationals outfielder Lane Thomas is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Thomas is being replaced in right field by Joey Meneses versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. In 371 plate appearances this season, Thomas has a .234 batting average with a .675 OPS, 11 home...
Bradley Zimmer sitting in Game 2 Saturday for Philadelphia
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bradley Zimmer is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the New York Mets. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Zimmer is being replaced in center field by Matt Vierling versus Mets starter David Peterson. In 91 plate appearances this season, Zimmer has a...
Eric Hosmer held out for Red Sox on Thursday
Boston Red Sox first baseman Eric Hosmer is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander JT Brubaker and the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Red Sox appear to be giving Hosmer a routine breather. Bobby Dalbec will take over on first base and bat eighth. Dalbec is numberFire's...
Mookie Betts leading off for Dodgers on Friday
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Miami Marlins. Betts will start in right field on Friday and bat first versus left-hander Jesus Luzardo and the Marlins. Joey Gallo returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Betts for 13.2 FanDuel points...
Luke Maile catching for Guardians on Saturday
Cleveland Guardians catcher Luke Maile is batting eighth in Saturday's lineup against the Chicago White Sox. Maile will start behind the plate after Austin Hedges was rested at home versus Chicago's right-hander Johnny Cueto. numberFire's models project Maile to score 7.1 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
Charlie Blackmon in Rockies' Saturday lineup
Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon is starting Saturday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Blackmon is getting the nod at designated htiter, batting second in the order versus Giants starter Alex Cobb. Our models project Blackmon for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.7 RBI and...
JJ Bleday batting in cleanup spot for Marlins on Saturday
Miami Marlins outfielder JJ Bleday is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Bleday will take over in center field after Peyton Burdick was rested in Los Angeles. In a matchup against right-hander Dustin May, our models project Bleday to score 9.2 FanDuel points at the salary of...
Edmundo Sosa in Game 2 lineup Saturday for Cardinals
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Edmundo Sosa is starting Saturday in the team's game against the New York Mets. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Sosa is getting the nod at shortstop, batting eighth in the order versus Mets starter David Peterson. Our models project Sosa for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1...
Darin Ruf hitting fifth in New York's Saturday Game 2 matchup
New York Mets utility-man Darin Ruf is starting in Saturday's Game 2 contest against the Philadelphia Phillies. Ruf will take over designated hitting duties after Dan Vogelbach was given a breather on the road. In a matchup against left-hander Bailey Falter, Ruf's FanDuel salary stands at $2,400.
Jorge Alfaro starting Friday night for San Diego
San Diego Padres catcher Jorge Alfaro is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Alfaro is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Nationals starter Paolo Espino. Our models project Alfaro for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
Marlins' Miguel Rojas batting second on Friday
Miami Marlins infielder Miguel Rojas is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Rojas will start at shortstop on Friday and bat second versus left-hander Tyler Anderson and the Dodgers. Joey Wendle returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Rojas for 9.0 FanDuel points on...
