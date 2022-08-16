ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

numberfire.com

Travis d'Arnaud not in Braves' Saturday lineup

Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. d'Arnaud is being replaced behind the plate by William Contreras versus Astros starter Cristian Javier. In 308 plate appearances this season, d'Arnaud has a .259 batting average with a .759 OPS, 12 home runs,...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Harold Castro sent to Detroit's bench on Friday

Detroit Tigers infielder Harold Castro is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Los Angeles Angels. Castro will sit on the bench after Jonathan Schoop was moved to first base and Willi Castro was positioned at second. Per Baseball Savant on 243 batted balls this season, Castro has produced a...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

William Contreras on Braves' bench Thursday

Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Jacob deGrom and the New York Mets. Travis d'Arnaud will start at catcher and hit fifth. d'Arnaud has a $2,900 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.2 FanDuel points. Per...
ATLANTA, GA
Washington, DC
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
numberfire.com

Andrew Knizner kept off Cardinals' Thursday lineup

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Antonio Senzatela and the Colorado Rockies. What It Means:. Yadier Molina will catch for Adam Wainwright and bat eighth. Molina has a $2,400 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Austin Barnes behind the plate for Dodgers on Saturday

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes is batting ninth in Saturday's lineup against the Miami Marlins. Barnes will catch at home after Will Smith was chosen as Saturday's designated hitter, Justin Turner was positioned at third base, and Hanser Alberto was rested. numberFire's models project Barnes to score 7.7 FanDuel...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Brent Rooker not in Royals' Saturday lineup

Kansas City Royals outfielder Brent Rooker is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Rooker is being replaced at designated hitter by Salvador Perez versus Rays starter Drew Rasmussen. In 22 plate appearances this season, Rooker has a .105 batting average with a .385 OPS, 1...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Person
Nelson Cruz
Person
Lane Thomas
numberfire.com

Lane Thomas not in Nationals' Saturday lineup

Washington Nationals outfielder Lane Thomas is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Thomas is being replaced in right field by Joey Meneses versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. In 371 plate appearances this season, Thomas has a .234 batting average with a .675 OPS, 11 home...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Bradley Zimmer sitting in Game 2 Saturday for Philadelphia

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bradley Zimmer is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the New York Mets. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Zimmer is being replaced in center field by Matt Vierling versus Mets starter David Peterson. In 91 plate appearances this season, Zimmer has a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Eric Hosmer held out for Red Sox on Thursday

Boston Red Sox first baseman Eric Hosmer is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander JT Brubaker and the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Red Sox appear to be giving Hosmer a routine breather. Bobby Dalbec will take over on first base and bat eighth. Dalbec is numberFire's...
BOSTON, MA
#Washington Nationals#The Chicago Cubs
numberfire.com

Mookie Betts leading off for Dodgers on Friday

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Miami Marlins. Betts will start in right field on Friday and bat first versus left-hander Jesus Luzardo and the Marlins. Joey Gallo returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Betts for 13.2 FanDuel points...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Luke Maile catching for Guardians on Saturday

Cleveland Guardians catcher Luke Maile is batting eighth in Saturday's lineup against the Chicago White Sox. Maile will start behind the plate after Austin Hedges was rested at home versus Chicago's right-hander Johnny Cueto. numberFire's models project Maile to score 7.1 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Charlie Blackmon in Rockies' Saturday lineup

Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon is starting Saturday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Blackmon is getting the nod at designated htiter, batting second in the order versus Giants starter Alex Cobb. Our models project Blackmon for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.7 RBI and...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

JJ Bleday batting in cleanup spot for Marlins on Saturday

Miami Marlins outfielder JJ Bleday is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Bleday will take over in center field after Peyton Burdick was rested in Los Angeles. In a matchup against right-hander Dustin May, our models project Bleday to score 9.2 FanDuel points at the salary of...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Edmundo Sosa in Game 2 lineup Saturday for Cardinals

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Edmundo Sosa is starting Saturday in the team's game against the New York Mets. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Sosa is getting the nod at shortstop, batting eighth in the order versus Mets starter David Peterson. Our models project Sosa for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Darin Ruf hitting fifth in New York's Saturday Game 2 matchup

New York Mets utility-man Darin Ruf is starting in Saturday's Game 2 contest against the Philadelphia Phillies. Ruf will take over designated hitting duties after Dan Vogelbach was given a breather on the road. In a matchup against left-hander Bailey Falter, Ruf's FanDuel salary stands at $2,400.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Jorge Alfaro starting Friday night for San Diego

San Diego Padres catcher Jorge Alfaro is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Alfaro is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Nationals starter Paolo Espino. Our models project Alfaro for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Marlins' Miguel Rojas batting second on Friday

Miami Marlins infielder Miguel Rojas is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Rojas will start at shortstop on Friday and bat second versus left-hander Tyler Anderson and the Dodgers. Joey Wendle returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Rojas for 9.0 FanDuel points on...
MIAMI, FL

