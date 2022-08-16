ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elwood, IN

Elwood police to install bulletproof windshields to cruisers

By Nikki DeMentri
WRTV
WRTV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IS2X5_0hJYza8s00

ELWOOD — The Elwood Police Department announced this week that they plan to install bulletproof windshields to all of their cruisers.

The announcement comes just a little more than two weeks after Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz was killed in the line of duty.

This week, the city’s Board of Works and Public Safety unanimously approved the purchase of the windshields at their weekly meeting.

Elwood Police Chief Jason Brizendine tells WRTV the full fleet – all 17 patrol cars – will be outfitted with the windshields. The process will take about 30 days to complete. He adds the cost ranges from $1,800-$2,200 depending on the car or SVU.

Brizendine said the department is purchasing the windshields through Dana Safety Supply.

On July 31, Shahnanvaz was shot and killed during a traffic stop. Court documents show the defendant shot the 24-year-old through the windshield of his patrol car before he was even able to grab his weapon and respond.

TOP STORIES: Inflation relief checks will start rolling out next week: State Auditor
| 'A hero': Woman dies after going into Brownsburg creek to save granddaughters who went in after puppy | My Inner Baby ordered to close its doors by City of Noblesville | Carmel business owner shocked after receiving $117,683 power bill | Chief: Richmond police officer 'fighting for life' after suspect shot her during traffic stop

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elwood, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Elwood, IN
City
Noblesville, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Brownsburg, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Windshields#Cruisers#Bulletproof#Svu#Dana Safety Supply
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
FOX59

Silver Alert: Muncie Police search for missing 16-year-old

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 16-year-old that has gone missing from Muncie, Indiana. Authorities said that Haylee Cummings was last seen Tuesday, August 9 at 7:00 a.m. At the time she was wearing a light colored shirt, yellow and white pants with flowers and checkered Vans shoes. She […]
MUNCIE, IN
truecrimedaily

Indiana man accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend and her kids after claiming she owed him money

MARION COUNTY, Ind. (TCD) -- A 27-year-old man allegedly kidnapped his ex-girlfriend and her two juvenile children because he believed she owed him money. According to a statement, on Friday, Aug. 12, at 6:19 a.m., the Boone County Sheriff’s Office received a call from someone at a rest area off Interstate 65 saying they saw three people who had been kidnapped out of Lawrence, Indiana. Deputies arrived at the scene and found 26-year-old Bridgette Cesnik and her two children "being held against their will" by Jacob Gibson.
LAWRENCE, IN
WRTV

WRTV

31K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy