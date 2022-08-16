Elwood police to install bulletproof windshields to cruisers

ELWOOD — The Elwood Police Department announced this week that they plan to install bulletproof windshields to all of their cruisers.

The announcement comes just a little more than two weeks after Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz was killed in the line of duty.

This week, the city’s Board of Works and Public Safety unanimously approved the purchase of the windshields at their weekly meeting.

Elwood Police Chief Jason Brizendine tells WRTV the full fleet – all 17 patrol cars – will be outfitted with the windshields. The process will take about 30 days to complete. He adds the cost ranges from $1,800-$2,200 depending on the car or SVU.

Brizendine said the department is purchasing the windshields through Dana Safety Supply.

On July 31, Shahnanvaz was shot and killed during a traffic stop. Court documents show the defendant shot the 24-year-old through the windshield of his patrol car before he was even able to grab his weapon and respond.