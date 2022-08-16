ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopewell, VA

NBC12

Car crash in Chesterfield leads to natural gas leak

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police and EMS are on the scene of a car into a building in the 1100 block of East Briar Patch Drive. Officials say the crash has caused a natural gas leak. They are asking people to avoid the area. A juvenile is now being charged...
CHESTERFIELD, VA
NBC12

James River Regional Cleanup to include seven localities across central Va.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The James River Advisory Council (JRAC) is holding the 23rd Annual James River Regional Cleanup in September. The cleanup spans over 75 miles of the James River. There will be 12 different cleanup sites in seven different localities, including:. Appomattox and Buckingham Counties. Chesterfield County.
VIRGINIA STATE
foxrichmond.com

Police identify man killed in Wednesday afternoon shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police have identified the man killed in Wednesday afternoon’s shooting. Officers were called around 3:10 p.m. to the 2300 block of Halifax Avenue for a person shot. At the scene, police found Jeremy Cornelius, 43, of Richmond, with apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Police search for missing man with ties to Richmond

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - Charlottesville police are searching for a missing man with ties to Richmond. John Milton Harris III, 60, was last seen on July 1 and reported missing on July 9. Multiple searches for him have been conducted, police said. “At the time of his disappearance, Harris was...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Petersburg police chief addresses shooting death of teen

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Since Sunday, Petersburg Police Chief Travis Christian has been trying to find the person or people responsible for the death of Le’Quan Smith. “To see someone of that age lose their life to a senseless act of violence such as this is bothersome to us,” Christian said.
PETERSBURG, VA
NBC12

Petersburg police opening sub-station

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police are opening a new sub-station that will be used by officers patrolling the downtown area. The sub-station will be located inside Market Street Lofts along Hinton Street and is an effort to expand community policing. “Data indicates that community-oriented policing does reduce crime,” said...
PETERSBURG, VA

