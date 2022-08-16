Read full article on original website
2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023ChannelocityVirginia State
Conquer (or Increase) your fear of flying at the Virginia Skydiving CenterThe Planking TravelerPetersburg, VA
3 great pizza places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Video, audio, and records being released of Richmond Police tear gassing BLM protestors in June 2020KnowGoodWriterRichmond, VA
Popular Virginia ice cream chain closes one location and opens anotherKristen WaltersVirginia State
NBC12
Car crash in Chesterfield leads to natural gas leak
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police and EMS are on the scene of a car into a building in the 1100 block of East Briar Patch Drive. Officials say the crash has caused a natural gas leak. They are asking people to avoid the area. A juvenile is now being charged...
Body identified following recovery from Appomattox River near Hopewell City Marina
The Hopewell Police Department has confirmed that it has recovered a body from the Appomattox River, near the Hopewell City Marina.
Prince George Police looking for larceny suspect in car vacuum coin theft
Police believe the person pictured may have been involved in the damage of a coin-operated vehicle vacuum and subsequent theft of the coins inside.
Richmond fire truck hits parked car, causes thousands in damage
A man is dealing with thousands of dollars in damage after his car was hit by a fire truck responding to a call.
NBC12
James River Regional Cleanup to include seven localities across central Va.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The James River Advisory Council (JRAC) is holding the 23rd Annual James River Regional Cleanup in September. The cleanup spans over 75 miles of the James River. There will be 12 different cleanup sites in seven different localities, including:. Appomattox and Buckingham Counties. Chesterfield County.
Richmond police asking for help identifying man caught on cameras in the Fan
According to the Richmond Police Department, a man has been captured on several doorbell cameras around the Fan. Third Precinct detectives believe the man may be trying to break into homes in the area.
foxrichmond.com
Police identify man killed in Wednesday afternoon shooting
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police have identified the man killed in Wednesday afternoon’s shooting. Officers were called around 3:10 p.m. to the 2300 block of Halifax Avenue for a person shot. At the scene, police found Jeremy Cornelius, 43, of Richmond, with apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken...
One person hospitalized after crash near Westchester Commons in Chesterfield
According to the Chesterfield Police Department, the crash took place on the 600 block of Watkins Center Parkway and involved two vehicles, one of which ended up overturned. One person has been taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Disabled vehicle on I-95 South causing backups in Henrico, Hanover
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the vehicle is at mile marker 86, south of the Sliding Hill Road exit. The southbound left shoulder is currently closed.
NBC12
Memorial and recovery ride held for two cyclists hit by alleged drunk driver
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Hundreds of bikes pedaled out of Crump Park in Henrico for a 21-mile ride to help heal from the loss of fellow cyclist Jonah Holland and the injury of Natalie Rainer, who is still recovering in the hospital. “You know, she was such a vibrant individual....
Lady N'awlins owner to close Richmond restaurant: 'It’s been a rocky road'
The Fan District restaurant will operate for limited hours until it closes for good on Sunday, September 4.
Richmond Police horse retires to forever home
A horse from the Richmond Police's Mounted Unit has retired and the next steps are being taken to place him in his forever home.
Richmond Police identify victim in Halifax Avenue shooting
Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Detective A. Darnell at (804) 646-3927 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Richmond Police looking for fugitive wanted out of multiple counties
Goochland County Sheriff's Office is currently seeking the public's help in locating a fugitive wanted out of multiple counties.
NBC12
Police search for missing man with ties to Richmond
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - Charlottesville police are searching for a missing man with ties to Richmond. John Milton Harris III, 60, was last seen on July 1 and reported missing on July 9. Multiple searches for him have been conducted, police said. “At the time of his disappearance, Harris was...
Petersburg Police bike patrol hopes to reduce crime, build relationships
A four-person bike patrol and substation opened on Friday and it comes at a time when police headquarters could soon be at a new location.
‘We’re very vulnerable out there’: Friend of cyclists hurt in Henrico crash has message for drivers
A close friend of Natalie Rainer is speaking out after she was injured in a car accident while riding her bike on Saturday. She is currently in the hospital while Jonah Holland, another rider involved in the accident died at the scene.
PHOTOS: Eagle Scouts build agility course for dogs at Colonial Heights Animal Services
Earlier this year, Eagle Scout Wyatt Melesky came up with an idea for how to help the dogs at the Colonial Heights Animal Services. He was able to bring his vision to life in late July.
WHSV
Petersburg police chief addresses shooting death of teen
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Since Sunday, Petersburg Police Chief Travis Christian has been trying to find the person or people responsible for the death of Le’Quan Smith. “To see someone of that age lose their life to a senseless act of violence such as this is bothersome to us,” Christian said.
NBC12
Petersburg police opening sub-station
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police are opening a new sub-station that will be used by officers patrolling the downtown area. The sub-station will be located inside Market Street Lofts along Hinton Street and is an effort to expand community policing. “Data indicates that community-oriented policing does reduce crime,” said...
