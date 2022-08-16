ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hightstown, NJ

94.5 PST

Cheers! Parks on Tap Returns to Philly This Fall

The Parks on Tap traveling beer garden is back for another round! If you love beer gardens, wine and cocktails, local eats, great company, and gorgeous local parks, you won't want to miss this. Starting up again on August 31, they'll be hitting the road again for five weeks, traveling...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Hightstown, NJ
Government
City
Hightstown, NJ
94.5 PST

Famous New Jersey deli expanding into Westfield

If you're a fan of great deli as am I then you know all about the Millburn Deli. But did you know that they're expanding into Westfield?. Owners Andrew Morgan and Rich Nemet told NJ.com that they signed a lease to open at 142-44 E. Broad St. They will be...
WESTFIELD, NJ
94.5 PST

Another Friendly’s just closed down in NJ

There was Haddon Township. There was Cherry Hill. There was Mount Laurel. They all lost a Friendly’s restaurant location in recent years. Now it’s happening to Marlton. The family-friendly casual restaurant known for their ice cream had a location there since 1983. It was in the Marlton Commons shopping center. Thirty-nine years of the Jim Dandy and the Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Sundae.
HADDON TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jennifer Aniston
thesandpaper.net

Get Ready to Party in Irish Style at Manahawkin Lake Park

Yard signs have been popping up throughout the area, so it’s time to get in some step-dancing lessons. That’s right. It’s almost time to party – with some green, orange and white hues, of course – at the annual Ocean County Irish Festival. Scheduled again...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Central Jersey Jazz Festival kicks off in Flemington on Sept. 9

On Friday, Sept. 9, jazz will be heard on Stangl Road in Flemington when the 2022 Central Jersey Jazz Festival kicks off with performances from 6:30 to 10 p.m. The Central Jersey Jazz Festival, a three-day annual event, makes its first stop in Flemington on Stangl Road, with performances from jazz band Blues People and jazz singer Marion Cowings, featuring tap dancer AC Lincoln.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
94.5 PST

All Star Wars Fans Will Be Migrating To Philadelphia, PA This October

If you’re asking me, Star Wars has got to have some of the most die-hard fans out of any fan base there is on the planet. The people who like the Star Wars franchise don’t just like Star Wars, they absolutely love it. I just got into it myself and personally, when I saw this Lightsaber Pub Crawl in Philadelphia being advertised, I knew I had to get all the details and go.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
94.5 PST

Checkers Restaurant May Be Opening in Hamilton Township, NJ

A fast food restaurant may be coming to Hamilton Township that would be the first of its kind in Mercer County, according to TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville. The restaurant is Checkers Drive-In. Have you ever heard of it? It has all your favorite fast food items and more. You can get burgers, hot dogs, chicken tenders, chicken wings, fries with different toppings, mozzarella sticks, funnel cake fries, and sundaes. Yum. Great drunk foods. Lol. Great anytime foods.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Music#Entertain#Live Music#Music Festival#House To House#Art#Hightstown Porchfest#Porch Host
105.7 The Hawk

Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick Share Music and Memories at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, NJ

This has been a summer of bucket list concerts for me and April. We have had the chance to check out shows with several "bucket list" acts. The Who, Elton John, and now Rod Stewart. We never had a chance to see Rod and at 77 years of age who knows? He didn't bill this as a "final" tour but as he approaches 80 we felt we better check him out since he's coming to Jersey.
HOLMDEL, NJ
New Jersey Monthly

How a Couple Meticulously Designed a Multigenerational Home in Spring Lake

It’s fair to say that Lisa and Dominick Paragano do nothing by accident; the couple is fastidious, considering every detail and each angle of any project or challenge. It makes sense, then, that when designing and building their Shore home, they meticulously and deliberately planned it down to the final nail. The result is spot-on.
SPRING LAKE, NJ
Daily Voice

Popular NYC Eatery Carnegie Diner Heads To North Jersey

One of New York City’s most iconic eateries, the Carnegie Diner, is making its North Jersey debut. Originally opened near Carnegie Hall in Midtown Manhattan, the diner’s newest location is at the Harmon Meadow shopping center at 700 Plaza Drive in Secaucus, its website says. The new 6,600-square-foot...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.5 PST

Popular Newtown, PA Italian Restaurant Expanding

A popular Italian restaurant in Newtown is expanding, according to The Patch. Piccolo Trattoria in the Newtown Shopping Center is about to become bigger inside and get a brand new dining area outside, similar to its Pennington, NJ location. Right now, the restaurant sits second to the end of the...
NEWTOWN, PA
94.5 PST

94.5 PST

Princeton, NJ
94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey.

 https://wpst.com

