A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
A Coast Guard Cutter Had to Fire 22 Times to Take Down This Massive Devil FishYana BostongirlBrielle, NJ
Mandatory Boil Water Advisory for Warren Township and the Borough of WatchungMorristown MinuteWatchung, NJ
Family Donates Revolutionary War SwordGregory VellnerWashington Crossing, PA
Did Trump Use Ivana’s Grave for Tax Breaks? He’s Trying.Morristown MinuteBedminster Township, NJ
Listen To Music and Sip Some Wine At Terhune Orchards Before It’s Gone!
Terhune Orchards, located right on the border of Lawrenceville, NJ and Princeton, NJ, is hosting an event that you’re not gonna want to miss before it ends. Every weekend the orchard has live music that you can bring all of your family and friends to listen to while sipping on some of their award-winning wines.
A new Pandora Diner opening soon in Burlington County, NJ
The old Peter's Diner, on Black Horse Pike in Williamstown, which unfortunately went out of business earlier this year, is reportedly under new ownership and prepping for a reopening in just a few weeks. Peter's Diner, at the Malaga Road intersection along Black Horse Pike across from Walmart will soon...
Scarecrow Competition at Peddler’s Village in Lahaska, PA Kicks Off in September
If you're dreading the end of summer, don't worry, the fall fun starts at Peddler's Village soon, according to the #1 tourist destination in the Philadelphia region's website. The 43rd annual Scarecrows in the Village kicks off Monday, September 5th. If you've never been to see them, it's a must.
Cheers! Parks on Tap Returns to Philly This Fall
The Parks on Tap traveling beer garden is back for another round! If you love beer gardens, wine and cocktails, local eats, great company, and gorgeous local parks, you won't want to miss this. Starting up again on August 31, they'll be hitting the road again for five weeks, traveling...
Famous New Jersey deli expanding into Westfield
If you're a fan of great deli as am I then you know all about the Millburn Deli. But did you know that they're expanding into Westfield?. Owners Andrew Morgan and Rich Nemet told NJ.com that they signed a lease to open at 142-44 E. Broad St. They will be...
Monmouth County, NJ favorites announce two new ice cream beers
Friday, Aug. 19 is National Soft Serve Ice Cream Day, and if there’s one establishment I would trust to know how to celebrate it, it’s Jersey Freeze. Maybe I’m biased because I was born and raised in Freehold, NJ, but there’s nowhere else I’d rather go for some soft serve ice cream on a warm summer evening.
Another Friendly’s just closed down in NJ
There was Haddon Township. There was Cherry Hill. There was Mount Laurel. They all lost a Friendly’s restaurant location in recent years. Now it’s happening to Marlton. The family-friendly casual restaurant known for their ice cream had a location there since 1983. It was in the Marlton Commons shopping center. Thirty-nine years of the Jim Dandy and the Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Sundae.
This Doggy Hotel Is Opening a 2nd Location Coming to Middletown NJ!
If you're ever looking for dog boarding when you go on vacation, here's a great option coming to Monmouth County!. According to NJ.com, Hotel for Dogs will be opening its second location this fall! The location at 09 Route 36 in Middletown will be replacing the now-closed Betsy Ross Farm Market building.
thesandpaper.net
Get Ready to Party in Irish Style at Manahawkin Lake Park
Yard signs have been popping up throughout the area, so it’s time to get in some step-dancing lessons. That’s right. It’s almost time to party – with some green, orange and white hues, of course – at the annual Ocean County Irish Festival. Scheduled again...
Central Jersey Jazz Festival kicks off in Flemington on Sept. 9
On Friday, Sept. 9, jazz will be heard on Stangl Road in Flemington when the 2022 Central Jersey Jazz Festival kicks off with performances from 6:30 to 10 p.m. The Central Jersey Jazz Festival, a three-day annual event, makes its first stop in Flemington on Stangl Road, with performances from jazz band Blues People and jazz singer Marion Cowings, featuring tap dancer AC Lincoln.
All Star Wars Fans Will Be Migrating To Philadelphia, PA This October
If you’re asking me, Star Wars has got to have some of the most die-hard fans out of any fan base there is on the planet. The people who like the Star Wars franchise don’t just like Star Wars, they absolutely love it. I just got into it myself and personally, when I saw this Lightsaber Pub Crawl in Philadelphia being advertised, I knew I had to get all the details and go.
Checkers Restaurant May Be Opening in Hamilton Township, NJ
A fast food restaurant may be coming to Hamilton Township that would be the first of its kind in Mercer County, according to TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville. The restaurant is Checkers Drive-In. Have you ever heard of it? It has all your favorite fast food items and more. You can get burgers, hot dogs, chicken tenders, chicken wings, fries with different toppings, mozzarella sticks, funnel cake fries, and sundaes. Yum. Great drunk foods. Lol. Great anytime foods.
Historic Bucks County Estate Makes List of Best Wedding Venues in the Philadelphia Region
The Bensalem estate has stood in Bucks County since 1794. A well-known Bensalem estate has recently made a list for the best wedding venues in and around the Philadelphia area. Staff writers at Philadelphia Magazine, in collaboration with Walden Green, wrote about the beautiful Bucks County spot. The Andalusia Historic...
The state’s most unique doughnut shop is expanding to Westfield, NJ
Your sweet tooth just got a whole lot sweeter. There’s a new doughnut shop opening its third location in Westfield and it’s the most unique dessert place New Jersey has seen. MOCHIMOLY opened its doors in Millburn and Park Ridge earlier this year and they are already expanding.
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick Share Music and Memories at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, NJ
This has been a summer of bucket list concerts for me and April. We have had the chance to check out shows with several "bucket list" acts. The Who, Elton John, and now Rod Stewart. We never had a chance to see Rod and at 77 years of age who knows? He didn't bill this as a "final" tour but as he approaches 80 we felt we better check him out since he's coming to Jersey.
New Jersey Monthly
How a Couple Meticulously Designed a Multigenerational Home in Spring Lake
It’s fair to say that Lisa and Dominick Paragano do nothing by accident; the couple is fastidious, considering every detail and each angle of any project or challenge. It makes sense, then, that when designing and building their Shore home, they meticulously and deliberately planned it down to the final nail. The result is spot-on.
Popular NYC Eatery Carnegie Diner Heads To North Jersey
One of New York City’s most iconic eateries, the Carnegie Diner, is making its North Jersey debut. Originally opened near Carnegie Hall in Midtown Manhattan, the diner’s newest location is at the Harmon Meadow shopping center at 700 Plaza Drive in Secaucus, its website says. The new 6,600-square-foot...
Legendary Millburn Deli is opening another N.J. location
One of New Jersey’s favorite sandwich shops is gearing up for an expansion. Millburn Deli, a staple in the Garden State’s sandwich scene dating back many decades, is opening a location in Westfield.
Popular Newtown, PA Italian Restaurant Expanding
A popular Italian restaurant in Newtown is expanding, according to The Patch. Piccolo Trattoria in the Newtown Shopping Center is about to become bigger inside and get a brand new dining area outside, similar to its Pennington, NJ location. Right now, the restaurant sits second to the end of the...
Martians Are Taking Over This Mercer County Town!
This Mercer County, NJ town is bracing for an invasion of “Martians” that are coming soon. Ok, so maybe not real Martians, but there are sculptures of Martians that will be taking over the town within the next few weeks and for good reason. It was 84 years...
