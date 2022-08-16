Read full article on original website
Lancaster PD: Car stolen with 1-year-old inside found safe, searching for suspect
LANCASTER, Ohio — Police are asking for information on the suspect who stole a car with a 1-year-old child inside in Lancaster on Friday. The car was stolen from the Circle K parking lot on the 900 block of East Main Street and later found safe with the child inside about half a mile away on North Mount Pleasant Avenue near East Mulberry Street.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Police discusses uptick in Kia and Hyundai car theft
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Breaking in and stealing Kia and Hyundai cars is becoming the new game for teens. Columbus Police joins Good Day Columbus to take a deeper look into the problem. Since January 1st, police say 2,190 Kia and Hyundai vehicles have been taken. That's a 484%...
Man killed in Hilltop shooting, found inside vehicle
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting in the Hilltop neighborhood Friday night, according to Columbus police. Officers responded to reports of a shooting near Westgate Park at the 3000 block of Wicklow Road around 10:20 p.m. Police say they received multiple 911 calls of vehicles chasing each other and shooting […]
sciotopost.com
Breaking: Crash on US-23 in Pickaway County
Pickaway – Emergency squads are being called around 4:20 pm on Saturday to a 2-vehicle crash on US-23 Southbound in the area of Little Walnut. According to early reports, the crash occurred at the intersection of Little Walnut and US-23 between two vehicles. Harrison fire has been requested to the scene.
sciotopost.com
Update – Two Car Crash in Pickaway, Grove City Juvenile Injured
Pickaway -A two-vehicle crash occured in the area of Mattville road and 762 in Pickaway County around 2 pm. At approximately 2 pm two vehicles collided at OH-762 and Matville Rd. A 2009 Toyota Camry traveling South failed to stop at a stop sign, before crossing SR-762 and colliding with a Chevy 2500.
cwcolumbus.com
Family feels violated after robbers run down Clintonville man and steal his tools
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Clintonville father of four is being treated at the hospital after robbers hit him and then dragged him with their vehicle. Columbus Police are investigating the hit-skip that happened about 4 a.m. Friday. Witnesses said some guys were stealing tools from a work van...
sciotopost.com
Update: Stolen Car with 1 1/2 Year old in Lancaster
Lancaster – A vehicle was stolen out of Lancaster that has a 1 1/2-year-old inside. News broke just recently of a BOLO (Be on the lookout) for a 2008 Black Ford Taurus that was last seen going northbound on Cherry street in the city. The vehicle is described as having a dent in the hood and missing the mirror on the passenger side. A license plate is HZF8240. A child was reported to be in the back seat.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Police search for missing Piketon teen
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — The Piketon Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl. Madison Sutton was reported missing. She is described as having brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen, reports say, leaving Piketon High School today. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked...
Hand grenade ‘inert training device’ in Nelsonville
NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Streets have re-opened in Nelsonville after a suspected hand grenade was found to be an inert training device. The city closed Myers Street after what was thought to be a hand grenade was found in a car. Myers Street between Watkins and Monroe Streets was closed, the Nelsonville Police Department said […]
sciotopost.com
Hocking County Wanted -Search for Man Who Fled Traffic Stop
HOCKING – On Friday, August 19, 2022, Corey James Kelly, 32-year old, fled from a traffic stop, along Chieftain Drive, Logan. Kelly is wanted for weapon violations from another state. Hocking County Sheriff’s Office, Hocking County EMS (Drone Unit), Logan Police Department, and Ohio Department Natural Resources Officer were unable to locate Kelly in a wooded area.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
VIDEO: Details emerge that Chillicothe’s meter maid beat victim unconscious, pistol whipping her 7 times
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Police have released additional information about the city’s top meter maid who was arrested after he allegedly beat his ex-girlfriend unconscious. Gerald Logan, 55, was arrested for domestic violence last week after the mother of his child reported to police she had been hospitalized from a beating at the hands of Logan.
Woman missing from west Columbus found
UPDATE: Columbus police said Faith Trischler has been found. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for an 18-year-old woman they said is a missing endangered adult. Faith Trischler has blonde hair with red streaks and blue tips and blue eyes. Faith is approximately 5-feet, 7-inches tall, and weighs approximately 180 pounds. Faith was […]
sciotopost.com
Breaking: Man Hit by Car, Possible Bar Fight in Orient
Orient – Law enforcement and EMS are heading to the scene of a person hit by a car and a possible bar fight in Orient around 10:40 pm on Saturday. According to early reports, a call came in of a man down hit by a car and for law enforcement to, “step it up” because there was a possible fight going on at the Tavern 62 bar located at 9250 on US-62 in Orient.
WSAZ
Hocking County accident under investigation
ATHENS, OH. (WSAZ) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that happened Thursday in Hocking County. It happened on US 33 near SR-374 just after 11:30 p.m. on August 18. Troopers said Arthur William Harris, 74, of Columbus, Ohio, was driving eastbound when he struck a truck...
17-year-old injured in Lexington Avenue shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating a shooting that left a 17-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. Police were dispatched to the 2000 block of Lexington Avenue around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers found a 17-year-old boy boy suffering from a gunshot wound. A second […]
sciotopost.com
WANTED: Second Chase by Law Enforcement in Days for Same Man
Hocking – A wanted man for several felonies out of Franklin and a National warrant out of California for Weapons violations has run from police in Southern Ohio areas twice in just days. Corey J Kelly met Southern Ohio officers first when on the 13th Chief Murphy with the...
Accused Columbus shooter arrested for killing 25-year-old woman
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man accused of killing a 25-year-old woman on the city’s north side was arrested Thursday, police said. Joseph Mendoza, 37, is accused of fatally shooting Mirracclle Anderson Morris, who police found unresponsive on the evening of Aug. 10, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Medical crews pronounced Morris […]
cwcolumbus.com
Delaware County Sheriff's Office still seeking help identifying Zoombezi Bay thief
POWELL, Ohio (WSYX) — The Delaware County Sheriff's office is asking for the public's help to identify a suspect who stole multiple bags at Zoombezi Bay and has used one of the stolen credit cards at a Kroger grocery store. Police say the suspect has multiple tattoos on both...
sciotopost.com
19 Year Old Killed in Athens County Crash
Athens – Troopers from the Athens Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a single vehicle crash that took the life of Vinton County man. The crash occurred approximately 05:45 a.m. on Thursday, August 18, 2022. Ethan Cole Fout, age 19 of McArthur, Ohio was traveling northbound on State Route 93 approximately ½ mile north of milepost 1 in Washington Township, Hocking County. He was driving a 2000 Ford F-250 pick-up when it drove off the right side of the road. He attempted to re-enter the road and over-corrected, sliding left of center and off the left side of the road striking a tree before coming to rest. He was not wearing his safety belt and was ejected from the vehicle.
OVI crash hospitalizes Ohio highway trooper, sees man arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio State highway trooper was hospitalized Thursday morning after being hit by a suspected drunk driver. Around 1:18 a.m., 39-year-old Warsame A. Warsame, of Columbus, was driving eastbound on State Route 161 west of Interstate-270 in Franklin County. His Honda Accord then hit an Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser driven […]
