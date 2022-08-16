Read full article on original website
Related
Ken Jennings Tells 'Jeopardy!' Fan to 'Settle Down' Over Amy Schneider Rant
Schneider was the first openly transgender woman to qualify for the "Jeopardy!" Tournament of Champions.
Harrowing footage shows man recording in building opposite World Trade Centre on 9/11
Harrowing footage captured on 11 September 2001 shows smoke billowing from the World Trade Centre as a man living opposite the towers explains he’s being evacuated from his home. In a recently resurfaced clip shared on TikTok, a man can be seen talking to the camera moments before leaving...
TMZ.com
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Arrive in Georgia for Weekend Wedding Festivities
It's party time for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez -- the newlyweds just touched down in Georgia -- and are taking in the sights and sounds before their weekend bash. Ben and Jen were spotted in Savannah Thursday hitting local shops and walking with at least one of their kids ... a pretty low-key stroll considering what's still to come.
‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can’t Stop Trying To Police Black People
The latest instance of a "Karen" going wild on video came in the form of a privileged white woman trying to police how loudly a Black woman minding her own business is allowed to laugh. The post ‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can’t Stop Trying To Police Black People appeared first on NewsOne.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TMZ.com
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Wedding Prep Includes Piano, Fireworks Display
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are doing their second 'wedding' in style ... with a waterside reception complete with a live piano performance and firework display. Ben's sprawling estate in Riceboro, Georgia is shaping into full-wedding form Friday, and the latest images show tables and chairs set along a body of water with what looks like a special table for the bride and groom right next to the piano.
Ioane “John” King, ‘Spartacus’ Actor, Dies at 49
Ioane “John” King, who started as an extra on the Starz historical drama Spartacus before being elevated to the recurring fan-favorite role of Rhaskos, died on Aug. 15. He was 49. The actor’s passing was announced by his family on a Facebook page devoted to his battle with adenocarcinoma cancer. The message noted that the New Zealander died surrounded by friends and family.More from The Hollywood ReporterSheldon Mittleman, Longtime House Counsel for MCA/Universal, Dies at 89Wolfgang Petersen, German Commander of 'Das Boot,' Dies at 81Bill Robinson, Rep for Carol Burnett, James Garner and Many More, Dies at 92 His family had...
TMZ.com
Drake Producer Gordo Set To Play 'Honestly Nevermind' Tracks During 5-Hour Set
Gordo is riding the waves in 2022 ... the same ones he delivered to Drake to make his latest album "Honestly Nevermind" the record-breaker it is today. The surprise release saw The Artist Formerly Known as DJ Carnage produce five tracks -- "Currents," "Massive," "Calling My Name," "Tie That Binds" and album jewel "Sticky," where in the latter visual, Drake displayed a ton of exclusive drip.
TMZ.com
'Top Gun: Maverick' Beats 'Infinity War' as 6th Highest Grossing Movie
Tom Cruise keeps on winning -- his smash hit blockbuster movie, "Top Gun: Maverick," just reached new heights by tapping on the Marvel box office door ... and taking out Thanos. The sky-high sequel hit a massive benchmark this week, topping "Avengers: Infinity War" to become the #6 highest grossing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TMZ.com
Guess Who This Novice Rider Turned Into!
Before this horse lover with braids turned into a model and fashion designer, she was the youngest of 3 siblings, hanging out at the horse stables and growing up in Los Angeles. This hazel-eyed beauty was featured in "Teen Vogue" as a young teenager and walked herself right onto the...
TMZ.com
Tank, Jamie Foxx, Pleasure P, OT Genasis, Throw R&B Money Party In L.A.
Tank and Jamie Foxx co-hosted a live performance of "R&B Money Show" last night, which capped Tank's album release career and brought out some energetic moments along the way. The R&Blowout went down inside The Peppermint Club in West Hollywood with impromptu appearances from Pleasure P, J Valentine, Jon B and even OT Genasis ... who happily blessed the audience with his hilariously bad singing.
TMZ.com
Frank Grillo Rips L.A. Crime After Boxing Trainer Shot Dead
Actor Frank Grillo is speaking out about the senseless murder of his beloved boxing trainer ... and he's not pulling punches when it comes to what he views as L.A.'s crime problem. Grillo, who played Crossbones in Marvel's 'Captain America' films, was visibly upset as he spoke about the death...
TMZ.com
Michael Bublé Says His 4th Child's Name is Close to TMZ Photog's Name
Michael Bublé admits his new baby is ready to pop any day now ... and -- MAJOR COINCIDENCE -- he dropped a big hint about the kid's name because of our photog!!!. We got the singer in NYC Wednesday -- he's got a show at Madison Square Garden Thursday, but his night won't be over.
TMZ.com
Bill Maher Says Online Shopping is Killing Us Environmentally and Psychologically
Bill Maher has a warning ... online shopping is taking a not-so-hidden toll on America ... and he makes a case that going OG shopping is better for your head and the planet. The "Real Time" host went scorched earth on people who like to order 9 pairs of pants to find the one that fits just right ... only to return the other 8. Those boxes go somewhere ... yep, landfills, oceans ... not good.
Comments / 0