Ioane “John” King, who started as an extra on the Starz historical drama Spartacus before being elevated to the recurring fan-favorite role of Rhaskos, died on Aug. 15. He was 49. The actor’s passing was announced by his family on a Facebook page devoted to his battle with adenocarcinoma cancer. The message noted that the New Zealander died surrounded by friends and family.More from The Hollywood ReporterSheldon Mittleman, Longtime House Counsel for MCA/Universal, Dies at 89Wolfgang Petersen, German Commander of 'Das Boot,' Dies at 81Bill Robinson, Rep for Carol Burnett, James Garner and Many More, Dies at 92 His family had...

