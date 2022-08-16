Read full article on original website
Related
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Fear Returns to Crypto Markets as Bitcoin Plunges Most in 2 Months
Price Point: After almost reaching highs of $25,000 earlier this week, bitcoin has dropped to $21,400, and crypto traders suffered $600 million of liquidations of leveraged bets because of margin calls. Market Moves: Is Filecoin network's incentive plan sustainable? CoinDesk's Jimmy He dives in. Chart of The Day: The U.S....
CoinDesk
The BlackRock Trust: Crypto Legitimacy or the Beginning of the End for Bitcoin?
After BlackRock, the largest asset manager in the world, announced on Aug. 11 that it will launch a private bitcoin trust for its clients, some crypto enthusiasts said the move could legitimize the digital asset in the eyes of more traditional investors. BlackRock’s new private trust will make bitcoin available...
CoinDesk
Bankrupt Lender Celsius CEO Owes Creditors Transparency, Crypto Lawyer Says
The U.S. Trustee overseeing the Celsius Network bankruptcy is right to seek an independent examiner because the crypto lender’s CEO hasn’t been forthright with information. Sasha Hodder, founder of Hodder Law Firm, told CoinDesk TV Friday there needs to be more “transparency” from Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky, including...
CoinDesk
CFTC Commissioner: Crypto Market Needs Clear Guidelines on Its Regulator
Two bills in the U.S. Congress could set the direction for regulating the crypto industry in the coming months, said Kristin N. Johnson, a commissioner at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Johnson, who was sworn in earlier this year, told CoinDesk TV on Wednesday the agency wants to give...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CoinDesk
CME Group Adds to Crypto Offerings With Ether Options
Derivatives marketplace Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) plans to start offering options for ether (ETH) futures on Sept. 12, the company said in a statement Thursday. The offering will add to CME's existing crypto products, which include bitcoin and ether futures, and bitcoin options. The overwhelming majority of ether options trading...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Tumbles Below $22K; and Crypto Lender Hodlnaut Faces Singapore Police ‘Actions’
"The Hash" team discusses that bitcoin (BTC), the biggest cryptocurrency by market cap, is falling to its lowest price since July 27. Plus, Singaporean crypto lender Hodlnaut discloses massive layoffs and pending “police proceedings” in a Friday blog post. I.D.E.A.S. 2022 by CoinDesk facilitates capital flow and market...
CoinDesk
HUSD Stablecoin Returns to $1 Peg After Liquidity Problems
The HUSD stablecoin, which is issued by Stable Universal, has returned to its $1 peg after dropping 8% on Thursday. In a tweet on Friday, HUSD said the fall in value was connected to several account closures, including market maker accounts. The coin's market cap, which slumped to $136.3 million on Thursday, is now back at $160 million.
CoinDesk
New Galaxy Crypto Fund on Path to Raise $100 Million by Year End
Galaxy Digital Holdings' (GLXY.TO) Galaxy Liquid Alpha Fund aims to use active management to gain exposure to a larger, more diversified group of crypto tokens. The fund opened with just internal capital during what may end up being the depths of the bear market in the second quarter. The timing could turn out to be propitious, giving the fund the opportunity to put together an early record of outperformance, Portfolio Manager Chris Rhine and Global Head of Asset Management Steve Kurz told CoinDesk.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Sinks Below $23K; South Korea's Bumpy Crypto Path Forward
Prices: Bitcoin rose slightly to break a four-day losing streak; ether also climbed. Insights: South Korea has growing crypto community that is still trying to make sense of the Terra debacle and other issues affecting the industry. Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry...
CoinDesk
New Auditor for Stablecoin Issuer Tether Confirms Slashing of Commercial Paper Holdings
BDO Italia has reaffirmed stablecoin issuer Tether's consolidated reserves report that showed a 58% quarterly decline in commercial paper holdings to $8.5 billion as of June 30. Tether also confirmed its expectation that commercial papers will be down to $200 million by the end of August and zero before the...
CoinDesk
Crypto Custodian Copper to Connect to Solana for DeFi Access
Cryptocurrency custodian Copper said it will support decentralized finance (DeFi) connectivity with the Solana blockchain. The link will allow Copper’s customers to connect with decentralized applications (dapps) and enables them to transact securely using the firm’s CopperConnect multi-party computation (MPC) technology, Copper said in a statement Thursday. Decentralized...
CoinDesk
Blockchain Protocol Algorand Leads $22M Investment Round in Tokenization Firm Koibanx
Koibanx, a Latin American asset tokenization company, raised a $22 million Series A funding round, the company said Thursday. The investment round was led by blockchain protocol Algorand Inc. and included the participation of Borderless Capital, Kalonia Venture Partners, G2 and Innogen Capital, among others. Funds will be...
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Fifth Day of Declining Bitcoin Price Has Some Traders Looking Out Below
Price Point: Bitcoin was lower for a fifth straight day, dashing hopes that the largest cryptocurrency might soar past $25,000. Some traders are starting to worry about a move below $22,000. Market Moves: A bullish trendline on bitcoin’s price chart has been breached on the downside, potentially a result of...
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Kraken’s Anti-Woke Stance: An Experiment in Crypto Workplace Culture
After debate about the role of politics in the workplace erupted surrounding cryptocurrency exchange Kraken, CEO Jesse Powell offered a severance package to employees who weren’t ready to leave politics at the door. More than a month after the offer, less than 1% of employees have accepted. “Opinionated” hosts...
CoinDesk
South Africa's Central Bank Greenlights Financial Institutions to Serve Crypto Clients
South African financial institutions will now be allowed to deal with funds linked to digital assets and shouldn't indiscriminately block all crypto clients, the country's central bank said. Banks in the country "may act as a conduit for funds" tied to crypto asset service providers and "may play a role...
CoinDesk
Buzz Over Potential Ethereum Hard Fork Token Fizzles as Price Tanks
Earlier this month, some cryptocurrency exchanges rushed to list ETHPOW, the token of a potential, duplicate Ethereum protocol, betting that crypto traders would want to speculate on the token's price even before its launch. After more than a week of trading, their expectations have fizzled as crypto traders’ appetite have...
CoinDesk
‘Consumer Business Is Dead’ for Crypto Lender Celsius, Bankruptcy Expert Says
Retail customers of bankrupt crypto lender Celsius Network are likely to recover just a portion of their funds at best and “the consumer business is dead” for Celsius, Thomas Braziel, founder of investment firm 507 Capital, said. Recoveries could be “between 50 to 60 cents on the dollar,”...
CoinDesk
Market Wrap: Bitcoin Pauses Losing Streak but the Trend Is Still Not Bullish
Bitcoin’s price (BTC) increased 0.3% on Thursday, ending a streak of four consecutive negative days. Average trading volume was higher than usual. Prices initially declined 0.5% as U.S. equity markets opened in New York at 9:30 a.m. ET. Ether’s (ETH) price rose 1.5% as the second-largest cryptocurrency by market...
CoinDesk
E-Commerce Giant Mercado Libre Introduces Cryptocurrency in Brazil, Plans Wider Latin America Use
This article is adapted from CoinDesk Brasil, a partnership between CoinDesk and InfoMoney, one of Brazil's leading financial news publications. Follow CoinDesk Brasil on Twitter. Mercado Libre (MELI), Latin America’s largest e-commerce company by market cap, started rolling out its own cryptocurrency in Brazil, the firm said Thursday. The...
CoinDesk
Market Wrap: Bitcoin’s Price Plummets on Global Inflation Concerns
BTC Sells off Sharply in Response to Global Inflation Fears. Bitcoin (BTC) sold off sharply in Friday trading, and was recently trading below $21,500, down more than 8% over the last 24 hours. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization is down 13% for the week. The decline started during overnight...
Comments / 0