ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
CoinDesk

The BlackRock Trust: Crypto Legitimacy or the Beginning of the End for Bitcoin?

After BlackRock, the largest asset manager in the world, announced on Aug. 11 that it will launch a private bitcoin trust for its clients, some crypto enthusiasts said the move could legitimize the digital asset in the eyes of more traditional investors. BlackRock’s new private trust will make bitcoin available...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Bankrupt Lender Celsius CEO Owes Creditors Transparency, Crypto Lawyer Says

The U.S. Trustee overseeing the Celsius Network bankruptcy is right to seek an independent examiner because the crypto lender’s CEO hasn’t been forthright with information. Sasha Hodder, founder of Hodder Law Firm, told CoinDesk TV Friday there needs to be more “transparency” from Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky, including...
BUSINESS
CoinDesk

CFTC Commissioner: Crypto Market Needs Clear Guidelines on Its Regulator

Two bills in the U.S. Congress could set the direction for regulating the crypto industry in the coming months, said Kristin N. Johnson, a commissioner at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Johnson, who was sworn in earlier this year, told CoinDesk TV on Wednesday the agency wants to give...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Citigroup#Cryptocurrency#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Treasury#Trade Solutions#Tts#Ibm#Digital Assets#Regtech#Lextego
CoinDesk

CME Group Adds to Crypto Offerings With Ether Options

Derivatives marketplace Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) plans to start offering options for ether (ETH) futures on Sept. 12, the company said in a statement Thursday. The offering will add to CME's existing crypto products, which include bitcoin and ether futures, and bitcoin options. The overwhelming majority of ether options trading...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

HUSD Stablecoin Returns to $1 Peg After Liquidity Problems

The HUSD stablecoin, which is issued by Stable Universal, has returned to its $1 peg after dropping 8% on Thursday. In a tweet on Friday, HUSD said the fall in value was connected to several account closures, including market maker accounts. The coin's market cap, which slumped to $136.3 million on Thursday, is now back at $160 million.
MARKETS
CoinDesk

New Galaxy Crypto Fund on Path to Raise $100 Million by Year End

Galaxy Digital Holdings' (GLXY.TO) Galaxy Liquid Alpha Fund aims to use active management to gain exposure to a larger, more diversified group of crypto tokens. The fund opened with just internal capital during what may end up being the depths of the bear market in the second quarter. The timing could turn out to be propitious, giving the fund the opportunity to put together an early record of outperformance, Portfolio Manager Chris Rhine and Global Head of Asset Management Steve Kurz told CoinDesk.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
CoinDesk

First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Sinks Below $23K; South Korea's Bumpy Crypto Path Forward

Prices: Bitcoin rose slightly to break a four-day losing streak; ether also climbed. Insights: South Korea has growing crypto community that is still trying to make sense of the Terra debacle and other issues affecting the industry. Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Crypto Custodian Copper to Connect to Solana for DeFi Access

Cryptocurrency custodian Copper said it will support decentralized finance (DeFi) connectivity with the Solana blockchain. The link will allow Copper’s customers to connect with decentralized applications (dapps) and enables them to transact securely using the firm’s CopperConnect multi-party computation (MPC) technology, Copper said in a statement Thursday. Decentralized...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Blockchain Protocol Algorand Leads $22M Investment Round in Tokenization Firm Koibanx

Koibanx, a ​​Latin American asset tokenization company, raised a $22 million Series A funding round, the company said Thursday. The investment round was led by blockchain protocol Algorand Inc. and included the participation of Borderless Capital, Kalonia Venture Partners, G2 and Innogen Capital, among others. Funds will be...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Buzz Over Potential Ethereum Hard Fork Token Fizzles as Price Tanks

Earlier this month, some cryptocurrency exchanges rushed to list ETHPOW, the token of a potential, duplicate Ethereum protocol, betting that crypto traders would want to speculate on the token's price even before its launch. After more than a week of trading, their expectations have fizzled as crypto traders’ appetite have...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
CoinDesk

Market Wrap: Bitcoin Pauses Losing Streak but the Trend Is Still Not Bullish

Bitcoin’s price (BTC) increased 0.3% on Thursday, ending a streak of four consecutive negative days. Average trading volume was higher than usual. Prices initially declined 0.5% as U.S. equity markets opened in New York at 9:30 a.m. ET. Ether’s (ETH) price rose 1.5% as the second-largest cryptocurrency by market...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Market Wrap: Bitcoin’s Price Plummets on Global Inflation Concerns

BTC Sells off Sharply in Response to Global Inflation Fears. Bitcoin (BTC) sold off sharply in Friday trading, and was recently trading below $21,500, down more than 8% over the last 24 hours. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization is down 13% for the week. The decline started during overnight...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy