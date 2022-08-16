Read full article on original website
Local councilman invites community to city-wide cleanup in Brookstown
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – There will be a community cleanup in Brookstown on Saturday, Aug. 29. Metropolitan Councilman Darryl Hurst is inviting residents to help beautify the city from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at East Brookstown Park. The park is located at 4900 E. Brookstown Drive.
Teacher shortages force EBR Head Start to ‘stagger’ opening its centers
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Teacher shortages are forcing the Head Start Program in East Baton Rouge Parish to “stagger” opening its centers. The mayor’s office said the following centers are scheduled to open on Sept. 6:. Freeman Matthews. New Horizon. LaBelle Aire. Charlie Thomas. Progress...
EBR, Livingston officials propose plan to clean Comite River
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – After almost six decades since the Comite River was last cleaned, local officials have now proposed projects to get it done. East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks announced Thursday a proposal to clean the Amite River at the border of the two parishes. According to an official press release, an agreement was made to clean the Comite River from its mouth at the Amite River to the Comite River Diversion Canal in East Baton Rouge Parish.
Louisiana DOTD starting new aviation program
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) Aviation branch is launching a new program called Fly Louisiana to bring tourism to Louisiana airports. Fly Louisiana was designed to urge pilots and aviation enthusiast to visit airports throughout the state. The program supports general...
EBR school board approves budget to hire armed school resource officers
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Parish School System will soon hire 26 armed school resource officers for middle and high schools. Superintendent Dr. Sito Narcisse proposed hiring school resources officers with local law enforcement rather than in-house. This will cost the school system nearly four million dollars.
Ecosystems of public safety explained during ‘Mayors Stopping Crime: A Week of Action’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– During the week of August 15, The Democratic Mayor’s Association is participating in a special week of activity known as Mayors Stopping Crime: A Week of Action. Though it’s a nationwide event, in Baton Rouge local leaders are using it as an opportunity to...
Alumni, community members on their vision for Capitol High School
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Capitol High School alumni, teachers, students, and community members were given a chance to voice their vision for the future of the school. For years, Capitol High School has been running as a recovery school. This means they’ve been running under their own board. But next year it will return to the East Baton Rouge Parish School System.
Run, drink, run: False River Beer Mile registration opens
NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) – Four beers in four laps. Registration has opened for the False River Beer Mile happening on Oct. 15. Beers will be given out at the starting line and can’t be consumed before the race. Before each lap, runners will drink a 12oz beer within the 10-meter drinking zone.
Louisianans urged to prepare for ‘heart of hurricane season’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Although it’s been a quiet hurricane season so far this year, emergency preparedness officials are telling Louisianans to stay alert and get prepared as the “heart of hurricane season” begins. The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) updated its hurricane season forecast,...
Southern University wellness summit shares mental health resources to students, staff
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Southern University and Athletes for Hope took over the Bluff Friday to host a wellness summit for students and staff, focusing on mental health. “To come out and share your story, and say, ‘Hey, I’m not ok.’ But we have to know that not...
Residents trade in guns for Circle-K gas cards
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Local residents traded guns for gas cars during the “Guns for Gas” Initiative. A non-profit organization, TRUCE, partnered with the Mayor’s Office and Law enforcement to solve both problems of high gas prices and high gun violence. The “Gas for Guns”...
Pointe Coupee Animal Shelter urges people to ‘save a life’ and adopt
NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) — All month long we’ve been trying to help local rescues clear their shelters. One way to see a tail wag at maximum speed is by connecting fur friends and people. The Pointe Coupee Parish shelter is preparing for next weekend’s Clear the Shelters...
Unemployment rate in Louisiana sets another record low
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The unemployment rate in Louisiana has reached a record low for the second month in a row, according to the Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC). The state’s department of labor reports a 3.6% unemployment rate and a total of 2,027,635 individuals employed in July. LWC...
Mother, 2 young children accused of arson at Siegen Lane retail store
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The St. George Fire Prevention Bureau is asking for the public’s help in finding a mother and her two young children accused of arson at a retail store on Siegen Lane on Aug. 13. According to officials, the St. George Fire Department (SGFD)...
New Roads police warn local businesses of increase in counterfeit bills
NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) – After counterfeit bills were found on the side of the road, the New Roads Police Department is warning local business owners that they are making their way around the city. The police say that approximately 20 bills were found on the side of the...
Livingston Parish mother claims school ‘lost’ child, transfers daughter to another school
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A Livingston Parish mother transferred her daughter to another school after she says a school lost her child. Kristie Cook said that her daughter 5-year-old Lynleigh was so excited to attend her first day of kindergarten. However, after day one of school, now she wishes her daughter never attended Walker Elementary.
Man admits to falsifying documents for boat inspection, arrested
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man was arrested by state wildlife and fisheries agents after allegedly filing false public records for a boat inspection. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) said its agents arrested Chad M. Milton, 43, of Hammond following an investigation. Agents found that...
Fentanyl and meth dealer from Ascension Parish sentenced to over 11 years in prison
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Christopher John Scieneaux, age 39, of Donaldsonville, recently found out how long he will be spending in jail. Chief Judge Shelly D. Dick recently sentenced Scieneaux to 140 months after the 39-year-old was found guilty of Possession with the Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Fentanyl.
Firefighters extinguish early morning fire at grocery store in Baker
BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) – Multiple fire departments were called to an overnight blaze at a grocery store on Baker Blvd. Firefighters with the Baker City Fire Department, Baton Rouge Fire Department and Zachary Fire Department all responded to a fire around 2 a.m. at the Baker Boulevard Grocery located at 3306 Baker Blvd.
No injuries reported in vehicle fire on I-10W at College Drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — All lanes on I-10 West at College Drive is open after a vehicle fire blocked lanes Friday afternoon. Traffic officials said congestion has reached the I-10/I-12 split. Traffic cameras showed an 18-wheeler on fire on the interstate. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said there...
