Louisiana State

brproud.com

EBR, Livingston officials propose plan to clean Comite River

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – After almost six decades since the Comite River was last cleaned, local officials have now proposed projects to get it done. East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks announced Thursday a proposal to clean the Amite River at the border of the two parishes. According to an official press release, an agreement was made to clean the Comite River from its mouth at the Amite River to the Comite River Diversion Canal in East Baton Rouge Parish.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana DOTD starting new aviation program

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) Aviation branch is launching a new program called Fly Louisiana to bring tourism to Louisiana airports. Fly Louisiana was designed to urge pilots and aviation enthusiast to visit airports throughout the state. The program supports general...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

EBR school board approves budget to hire armed school resource officers

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Parish School System will soon hire 26 armed school resource officers for middle and high schools. Superintendent Dr. Sito Narcisse proposed hiring school resources officers with local law enforcement rather than in-house. This will cost the school system nearly four million dollars.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Alumni, community members on their vision for Capitol High School

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Capitol High School alumni, teachers, students, and community members were given a chance to voice their vision for the future of the school. For years, Capitol High School has been running as a recovery school. This means they’ve been running under their own board. But next year it will return to the East Baton Rouge Parish School System.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Run, drink, run: False River Beer Mile registration opens

NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) – Four beers in four laps. Registration has opened for the False River Beer Mile happening on Oct. 15. Beers will be given out at the starting line and can’t be consumed before the race. Before each lap, runners will drink a 12oz beer within the 10-meter drinking zone.
NEW ROADS, LA
brproud.com

Louisianans urged to prepare for ‘heart of hurricane season’

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Although it’s been a quiet hurricane season so far this year, emergency preparedness officials are telling Louisianans to stay alert and get prepared as the “heart of hurricane season” begins. The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) updated its hurricane season forecast,...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Residents trade in guns for Circle-K gas cards

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Local residents traded guns for gas cars during the “Guns for Gas” Initiative. A non-profit organization, TRUCE, partnered with the Mayor’s Office and Law enforcement to solve both problems of high gas prices and high gun violence. The “Gas for Guns”...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Unemployment rate in Louisiana sets another record low

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The unemployment rate in Louisiana has reached a record low for the second month in a row, according to the Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC). The state’s department of labor reports a 3.6% unemployment rate and a total of 2,027,635 individuals employed in July. LWC...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Man admits to falsifying documents for boat inspection, arrested

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man was arrested by state wildlife and fisheries agents after allegedly filing false public records for a boat inspection. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) said its agents arrested Chad M. Milton, 43, of Hammond following an investigation. Agents found that...
HAMMOND, LA
brproud.com

Firefighters extinguish early morning fire at grocery store in Baker

BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) – Multiple fire departments were called to an overnight blaze at a grocery store on Baker Blvd. Firefighters with the Baker City Fire Department, Baton Rouge Fire Department and Zachary Fire Department all responded to a fire around 2 a.m. at the Baker Boulevard Grocery located at 3306 Baker Blvd.
BAKER, LA
brproud.com

No injuries reported in vehicle fire on I-10W at College Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — All lanes on I-10 West at College Drive is open after a vehicle fire blocked lanes Friday afternoon. Traffic officials said congestion has reached the I-10/I-12 split. Traffic cameras showed an 18-wheeler on fire on the interstate. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said there...
BATON ROUGE, LA

