Read full article on original website
Related
Joe Biden has now been in Delaware for 150 days: President has spent more time at his home away from the White House than Trump, Obama and Bush
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden interrupted his summer vacation to return to the White House and celebrate passage of the Inflation Reduction Act - which he hailed as one of the most significant laws in our history.'. After five and a half hours he was on his way again, this...
Fact check: Altered image of Donald Trump at golf tournament adds fat, wrinkles
A photo of Donald Trump at a golf tournament has been digitally altered to add extra fat and wrinkles to his face.
Head of House GOP's campaign strategy tells midterm candidates to stop talking about Trump and focus on policy issues, report says
Rep. Tom Emmer told Republican candidates to avoid discussing Donald Trump and focus on inflation, crime, and the Mexico border, according to CNN.
Comments / 0