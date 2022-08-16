Read full article on original website
Steve Martin Is Ready to Retire After Only Murders in the Building
Steve Martin is busier than ever, but he says he's ready to slow down. Martin, now 76, currently stars in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, alongside Martin Short and Selena Gomez. The series has already been renewed for a third season. Meanwhile, the actor is also on tour with Short, with whom he's performed live shows since 2015. He also has a 12th book coming out, as well as a documentary about his life and career.
Better Call Saul Creators Have 'No Plans' to Continue Breaking Bad Universe
Next week's Better Call Saul finale is set to be the end of the Breaking Bad universe. Speaking at the Television Critics Association press tour, Better Call Saul co-creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould put a pretty definitive end to the crime, drug, and drama-filled world that saw Bob Odenkirk's Jimmy McGill turn into Saul Goodman, the eventual lawyer for Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul).
Lauren Ambrose Cast as Adult Van in Yellowjackets Season 2
Showtime has announced that Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under, Servant) will join the cast of Yellowjackets Season 2 as a series regular, playing the adult version of Van. Liv Hewson, who plays teenage Van, has also been promoted to series regular. Yellowjackets centers on a New Jersey high school girls'...
Tales of the Walking Dead Creators Are Planning a Musical Episode
Tales of the Walking Dead, the upcoming anthology spinoff of The Walking Dead, has an entire musical episode already written, showrunner Channing Powell revealed in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "We did come up with a musical episode, that just for production reasons was going to be a little bit...
Hilary Swank Works a Cold Case in ABC's Alaska Daily Teaser
Oscar-winning actress Hilary Swank plays an investigative journalist searching for the truth in ABC's new drama series Alaska Daily. In a teaser trailer released Thursday, Swank's Eileen Fitzgerald relocates from New York to Anchorage, Alaska and begins investigating a case that went cold long ago. The Alaska Daily teaser sees...
Ken Jennings Tells 'Jeopardy!' Fan to 'Settle Down' Over Amy Schneider Rant
Schneider was the first openly transgender woman to qualify for the "Jeopardy!" Tournament of Champions.
Jeopardy! EP Asked Mayim Bialik to Stop Thanking 'Imaginary' Johnny Gilbert
Speaking on the "Inside Jeopardy!" podcast, executive producer Michael Davies discussed his role with the game show and some of the changes he's made since taking on the position following the departure of Mike Richards earlier this year. Davies explained that the first change he made was the direction in...
Linda Evangelista reveals her face, jaw and neck were taped on cover of British Vogue: ‘Creating dreams’
Linda Evangelista has revealed that her face, jaw and neck were taped for her British Vogue cover shoot while opening up about the lasting physical and mental impacts of the CoolSculpting procedure that she says left her “permanently disformed”.The supermodel, 57, who appears on the September issue of British Vogue, discussed the editing, retouching and makeup artistry tricks that went into the photo shoot in the accompanying interview.“That’s not my jaw and neck in real life - and I can’t walk around with tape and elastics everywhere,” Evangelista said of the photos, which see her face taped by makeup...
Melanie Lynskey's Psychic Predicted Yellowjackets' Success
Before Showtime's Yellowjackets earned seven Emmy nominations, there was a period of time when the drama's destiny was uncertain. But according to star Melanie Lynskey, who plays Shauna on the hit series, her psychic never had any doubts. In an interview with InStyle published Tuesday, Lynskey said, "This sounds so...
Worried Ben Affleck Chain Smokes Outside Hospital With Wife Jennifer Lopez After His Mom Sustains Leg Injury
A worried Ben Affleck was seen chain-smoking outside a Savannah, Ga., hospital after his mom was rushed by ambulance to seek medical attention for sustaining a leg injury hours before the actor and Jennifer Lopez's three-day wedding festivities were set to begin. Article continues below advertisement. Christopher Anne Boldt's injury...
Ioane “John” King, ‘Spartacus’ Actor, Dies at 49
Ioane “John” King, who started as an extra on the Starz historical drama Spartacus before being elevated to the recurring fan-favorite role of Rhaskos, died on Aug. 15. He was 49. The actor’s passing was announced by his family on a Facebook page devoted to his battle with adenocarcinoma cancer. The message noted that the New Zealander died surrounded by friends and family.More from The Hollywood ReporterSheldon Mittleman, Longtime House Counsel for MCA/Universal, Dies at 89Wolfgang Petersen, German Commander of 'Das Boot,' Dies at 81Bill Robinson, Rep for Carol Burnett, James Garner and Many More, Dies at 92 His family had...
Physical Renewed for Season 3 at Apple TV+
Apple TV+ has renewed Physical for a third season, the streamer announced on Thursday. The half-hour dramedy stars Rose Byrne as Sheila Rubin, who embarks upon a journey of self discovery through aerobics. "I am thrilled for the opportunity to continue telling Sheila's story in creative collaboration with Rose Byrne...
Subscribe to Primetimer's Recommended newsletter and get our guide to the very best series, movies and specials in your inbox every Friday. Half-hour Animated Comedy (10 episodes) | TV-MA What'sLittle Demon About?. After killing some bullies with hellacious powers she didn't know she had, 13 year-old Chrissy Feinberg is shocked...
Debra Messing Doesn't Want to Revisit Will & Grace for Another 30 Years
Debra Messing doesn't want to do another Will & Grace revival, but she might reconsider in 30 years. Messing played Grace Adler in the popular sitcom, which ran on NBC from 1998 to 2006. A decade later, in 2017, the series was revived, but the actress tells People the revival "was supposed to be only 10 episodes, and then it turned into three seasons."
House of the Dragon Will Be Influenced by Game of Thrones, But Not 'Fan Servicey'
Game of Thrones fans may be anxiously awaiting the premiere of the prequel spinoff House of the Dragon, but they shouldn't expect the new HBO series to be filled with fan service to the original. According to executive producers Miguel Sapochnik and Ryan Condal, House of the Dragon will be influenced by Game of Thrones' tone and voice rather than filled with "Easter eggs" for fans to find.
Hotties Brings Romance to the Kitchen, Untold Charts the Manti Te'o Hoax
Hulu blends the dating and cooking competition formats in Hotties, a new series that sees blind dates face off in spicy food challenges. Also today: Netflix’s Untold looks at the headline-making story of Manti Te’o and his fake girlfriend, drama series Leonardo debuts stateside, Tim Dillon lands his first Netflix special, and more. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this Tuesday:
Never Have I Ever Takes an 'If It Aint Broke' Approach to Season 3
Never Have I Ever Season 3 is unapologetically familiar, bringing back everything we know and love about the show. Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) is once again dealing with boy drama, vacillating between love interests, stirring chaos, and bumping heads with her mom. She's still obsessed with sex but not having sex, and she remains blissfully unaware Ben (Jaren Lewison) is in love with her. And of course, she continues to make poor choices for selfish reasons.
Revisiting The View's Very First Episode
The View's 25th season has come to a close, and we’re celebrating by looking back at where it all began. In this episode of The View in Review, we revisit The View’s very first episode and discuss how far the show has come since Barbara Walters & Co. made their daytime debut 25 years ago this week. We also break down the Season 26 co-host announcements and tease what’s to come in September.
Selling The OC Trailer Introduces New Realtors and New Drama
The Oppenheim Group expands to Orange County in the new trailer for Selling The OC, a spinoff of Selling Sunset. Selling The OC is not short on drama, as a fresh set of realtors compete to establish themselves at the Oppenheim Group's new office on the Orange County coast. The just-released trailer sees the agents spreading rumors, starting fights, burning bridges, and partying together, all while selling multi-million dollar homes.
Yellowjackets Season 2 Adds Elijah Wood in Recurring Guest Role
Elijah Wood has been cast in Yellowjackets Season 2. Wood joins newcomers Simone Kessell and Lauren Ambrose in the Showtime drama's sophomore season. Wood will appear in a season-long guest role as Walter, a citizen detective who challenges Misty (Christina Ricci) in unexpected ways. Yellowjackets follows the story of a...
