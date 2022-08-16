Read full article on original website
Gamespot
GameStop Will Have PS5 Bundles In Stores Multiple Days This Week
Following a period of frequent PS5 restocks in July that made us think the elusive console was starting to be "easy" to secure, August has been pretty darn dry. PlayStation 5 restocks have not been available at major retailers really at all for last few weeks. If you're still looking for one, you'll have a chance to pick up the PS5 at your local GameStop store very soon.
Gamespot
Nintendo Switch Exclusives On Sale For $40 Right Now
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Nintendo Switch exclusives don’t often go on sale for lower than $50, so the current batch of deals are definitely worth checking out. Multiple retailers are offering huge discounts on some incredibly popular Switch titles, with Breath of the Wild, Mario Golf: Super Rush, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and more listed for just $40. If you don’t mind spending a bit more than $40, you’ll find a few other great deals worth your time. In fact, there's also a great deal on Splatoon 3 preorders--giving you a chance to save on the highly anticipated game before it even launches.
Gamespot
The Best Nintendo Switch Deals: Consoles, Exclusive Games, And More
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The Nintendo Switch is home to some incredible games, but they don't seem to go on sale as often as their peers on Xbox and PlayStation. Whether you're hunting down a popular Pokemon game or looking for a classic title that launched years ago, it's not uncommon to pay full price. Thankfully, that's not the case with everything. Right now, a bunch of different retailers are currently offering discounts on more than a dozen highly reviewed Switch games. Even better--tons of accessories (such as controllers and carrying cases) are also on sale.
Gamespot
Xbox Series S Deal Comes With Free Game, Including Madden 23
We've seen numerous Xbox Series S deals in recent months, but a new promotion that just went live may very well be the best yet. Multiple retailers are offering a free digital game of your choice with the purchase of the Xbox Series S. The Microsoft Store, Amazon, and GameStop are all offering this deal, but the eligible games up for grabs are a bit different depending on where you shop.
WWE・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gamespot
You Can Play These 3 Games For Free This Weekend On Xbox
This week’s Xbox Free Play Days offerings are here, giving Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold members a chance to try out a trio of games for free over the next few days. The first two games-- wacky sandbox destruction game Just Die Already and co-op looter shooter Outriders-- are playable for free from Thursday, August 18 through Sunday, August 21 until 11:59 PM PT (3 AM ET, Monday, August 22).
Gamespot
MultiVersus Was July 2022's Best-Selling Game In The US; Switch Outsells PS5
The NPD Group has released its latest monthly sales chart, showing which games and consoles sold the best in the US for July 2022 and shining a light on the overall health of the industry. In total, spending across games, hardware, and accessories dropped by 9% to $4.18 billion. So...
FIFA・
Gamespot
Sega Genesis Mini 2 Preorders Are Now Live, All 60 Games Revealed
Preorders for the Sega Genesis Mini 2 are now live, and if you've been waiting to see if the console is worth picking up based on the strength of its library alone, you can check out the full collection of games below. The first wave of games revealed for the miniature-sized console included a number of gems, such as Sega CD versions of Shining Force and Sonic the Hedgehog, platformer VectorMan 2, and the intense cult-classic Alien Soldier. A number of unreleased and brand new ports are also available, making this an attractive collectible for completionists.
Gamespot
Genesis Mini 2 | Full Game List
Welcome To The Next Level! Here's the full list of 60 (+1) games coming to Genesis Mini 2, including all-new ports, previously unreleased, and SEGA CD titles!
Gamespot
Kena: Bridge Of Spirits Anniversary Edition Comes To PC, PS5, And PS4 On September 27
Kena: Bridge of Spirits is crossing over to PC via Steam next month, bringing with it several updates that will also be available on the PlayStation editions of the game. The Steam edition of the game and its big update will be available on September 27, and adds a New Game+ mode, more Charmstones to collect, the Spirit Guide Trials game mode, an enhanced photo mode, and more.
Gamespot
Preorder Splatoon 3 For Just $49 With This Exclusive Promo Code
The wait is almost over--Splatoon 3 is set to release for Nintendo Switch on September 9. If you know you’ll be picking up a copy on day one, consider checking out this new preorder deal from SuperShop that lets you snag the game for just $49 when using promo code GSNSPTN.
Gamespot
Diablo 4's Paid Battle Pass And Shop Will Be For Cosmetics Only, With Seasons Modeled After Diablo 3
Seasons, live events, paid cosmetics, and a battle pass are all coming to Diablo IV, and will not in any way be pay-to-win, Blizzard has confirmed. The news comes in Blizzard's latest Diablo IV quarterly update, where the developer dives deep into its post-launch plans for Diablo IV and attempts to assuage players' fears over microtransactions.
Gamespot
Pokemon Sword And Shield Has Free Victini For Everyone Right Now
If you're looking to add a particularly rare Pokemon to your collection, now is a great time to grab the V-for-Victory pocket monster Victini. Available in Pokemon Sword and Shield, all you have to do is enter a code in the game and the little legendary will be all yours.
Gamespot
Previous PlayStation Exclusive Death Stranding Is Coming To PC Game Pass
After numerous bouts of teasing from the PC Game Pass Twitter, Death Stranding has officially been confirmed to be coming to the service. Recently, the PC Game Pass Twitter changed its profile picture to a shot that is very clearly from Kojima Productions' Death Stranding. It later did so a second time, before officially confirming that the previously Playstation-exclusive game is coming to PC Game Pass on August 23.
Gamespot
Pokemon Go Zacian Raid Guide: Best Counters, Weaknesses, Raid Hours, And More Tips
Zacian will soon be coming back to a Pokemon Go Gym near you for a limited-time appearance in five-star raid battles. This Legendary Pokemon returns after a long absence alongside Pokemon Go’s Pokemon World Championship event. We haven’t seen Zacian in raids inabout a year since it was initially released, so new players and those who might be coming back from a break are likely ready to battle the Warrior Pokemon and add it to their collections. Veterans will also have the opportunity to earn more Candy and Candy XL to power up the ones they may already have.
Gamespot
Death Stranding Is Coming To PC Game Pass On August 23
Following a few days of teases, the official PC Game Pass account confirmed Death Stranding is coming to the service. We won't have to wait very long to get our hands on it, either, as it arrives next week. Recently, the PC Game Pass Twitter changed its profile picture to...
Gamespot
GTA 6 DLC Plan Sounds Great… If It's True
Known GTA tipster Tez2 shared new rumors in a post on GTAForums in response to a comment about the reports of the world of GTA 6 "expanding over time." Tez2 said this means "Rockstar will go back to how they were planning future content before GTA Online success boomed."In other words, Rockstar was allegedly working on single-player DLC for Grand Theft Auto V but the studio ended these projects and shifted its focus to GTA Online.In a since deleted tweet, Tez2 urged Online players to dial 505-555-0175 in-game for “the first hint of GTA 6”. Unfortunately, as pointed out by Twitter user NoughtAFazeMom, the number simply leads to hold music. Which ironically fits the situation we’re all in anyway as we sit around on hold, waiting for Rockstar to drop a trailer or an information filled blog post.
Gamespot
Apex Legends' Prime Gaming Loot Drop Features Scouting-Themed Cosmetics For Vantage
Apex Legends' monthly Prime Gaming loot drop arrived today, unveiling a trio of cosmetics for Season 14's debut legend, Vantage. The loot drop is only available to Prime Gaming subscribers with an active subscription who have connected their EA and Prime Gaming accounts. August's Apex Legends Prime Gaming loot drop...
Gamespot
Them's Fightin' Herds - Console Release Date Announcement Trailer
Learn more about the seven playable characters of Them's Fightin' Herds, a 2D fighting game featuring a cast of adorable animals designed by acclaimed cartoon producer Lauren Faust. The console release will launch with online crossplay support with GGPO rollback netcode on all platforms!
Gamespot
Spider-Man Remastered PC Patch Notes Include Bug Fixes, Visual Improvements, And More
The first patch for Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered for PC is out now, bringing multiple fixes and improvements to the action game. A second, more substantial patch is coming later. The August 18 patch for Spider-Man fixes crashes related to ray-tracing and adds visual improvements to HBAO+. The update also fixes...
Gamespot
Elden Ring Sales Reach Over 16 Million Worldwide
Elden Ring sales have reached a new milestone, as publisher Bandai Namco has confirmed that it has sold 16.6 million units as of June. This figure solidifies Elden Ring's position as developer From Software's best-selling game ever, as fans can't seem to get enough of the dark fantasy action-RPG. According...
