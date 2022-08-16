Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WHIZ
The Goats of The Muskingum County Fair
ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Muskingum County Fair is goat-ally awesome!. There’s rides, plenty of delicious food, cute animals to visit and plenty of fun!. Among the animals and livestock at the fair were goats, with Pygmy to dairy among the breeds being shown in the barn!. Peyton Joy,...
WHIZ
Pee-Wee Sheep Show at the Muskingum County Fair
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The 176th Muskingum County Blue Ribbon Fair featured the Pee-Wee Sheep Show on Thursday, August 18th. Director of the County Sheep Committee, Michele Potts says that the event highlights kids and parents alike to have fun while being surrounded by animals. The show is for kids who aren’t quite old enough to join 4-H but still want to have a chance to raise animals Potts also told us.
WHIZ
Power of the Purse
ZANESVILLE, OH- The Power of the Purse continues to make an impact on our community after fifteen years. Today at the Muskingum County Community Foundation the event organizers announced that the around 100 purses auctioned off brought in around 75-thousand dollars. The money was given to several non-profits, Eastside Community Ministry, Christ’s Table, the Muskingum County Community Foundation, the Fieldhouse Foundation and Habitat for Humanity. Organizer for Power of the Purse, Marlene Henderson, spoke about why this event is important.
WHIZ
The Barn Hosts Kay Garber Memorial Poker Ride
ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Barn hosted the Kay Garber Memorial Ride today. Community members and former co-workers of Garber’s participated in the event. Motorcyclists took to the streets from The Barn on Linden Avenue beginning at 11 am for a very special Poker Run. Ride participant and one...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WHIZ
Local Veteran Celebrates 98th Birthday
ZANESVILLE, Oh – A local veteran celebrated a very special milestone today!. William McClelland spent the afternoon at the Zanesville VFW celebrating his 98th birthday!. McClelland, a World War II veteran, had one wish for the special day: he wanted to sit down and enjoy a drink with his fellow veterans.
WHIZ
Goat Dress Up Competition at the Blue Ribbon Fair
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A goat dress up competition was held in the sheep barn to see who showcased the best outfits. President of the goat committee Julie Morrow says that the event is something that some kids plan for all year. “We’ve had everything from Dolly Parton and Kenny...
WHIZ
Pet of the Week: Meet Gizmo
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Animal Shelter Society’s been giving homeless pets both big and small a second chance since 1959. This week they’re looking for a home for one of their smallest residents, Gizmo. He’s just about three months old and is a Terrier Beagle Mix full of energy who’d bring joy to just about any home.
WHIZ
Andrew “Pete” D. Beckert
Andrew “Pete” D. Beckert, 74 of Nashport, died, Thursday, August 11th 2022, at his home. He was born Saturday, September 27, 1947, in Zanesville, the son of Andrew and Dorothy (Brown) Beckert. Pete was a Certified Master Plumber for many years. During that time he spent countless hours...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WHIZ
Robert E. Duffey
Robert E. Duffey, 79 of Cambridge, passed away peacefully on August 16, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Bob was born in Zanesville, Ohio on March 24, 1943. He is the son of the late Edward E. and L. Pauline (Mehaffey) Duffey and his step-mother, Thelma Bucey Duffey. He was a lifelong area farmer and cowboy, an apprentice carpenter, a member of the Buggy Wheel Riding Club, a founding member of the Cassell Station Volunteer Fire Department and he worked for Champion Spark Plug. He was owner / operator of BD Trucking in Cambridge. He was an Adams Township Trustee, a proud member of the NRA, and on the board of the Guernsey County Farm Bureau. He was a member of the New Concord United Methodist Church. He enjoyed fishing, raising horses, farming, watching westerns, traveling out west to their second home in Nevada, his ford trucks, working in his garage and teaching his grandchildren, telling stories, helping others and he never met a stranger, but most especially he enjoyed spending time with his family.
WHIZ
Ohio University To Name Football Field After Former Coach
Ohio University is naming their football field in Peden Stadium after former head coach Frank Solich. He is the winningest coach in the history of the Mid-American Conference. Solich coached the Bobcats football team from 2005 to 2021, compiling a record of 115 wins and 82 losses. He transformed the program into one of sustained success.
WHIZ
Audrey Parsons
Audrey F. Parsons, 80 of Cambridge, passed away peacefully at her home on August 17, 2022. Audrey was born in Belmont on October 18, 1941. She is the daughter of the late Harold Steen and Josephine Gatten. Audrey is survived by her family, friends, and her beloved dog Tillie. In...
WHIZ
Local High School Sports Scores: 8/17/22
Goal scorers: (Heath) Allie Dunlap 5, Brielle Keck 2, Kerilyn Davis 1. Goal scorers: Bishop Rosecrans: Sydney Maxwell 2, Chloe Zemba 1, Caitlyn Wilson 1. John Glenn: Riley Zamensky 1. Zanesville: 0 Dover: 1. A late Dover goal spoiled the Lady Devils soccer opener in Sulsberger Stadium. Next up is...
Comments / 1