New York fashion merchants Unfashional and Callista Couture will open stores on Lincoln Road in Miami Beach, commercial real estate firm Terranova Corp. said Thursday. Unfashional, which operates in New York’s Soho and Meatpacking District, will take 1,558 square feet at 817 Lincoln Road and an additional 1,675 square feet at 815 Lincoln Road as a pop-up space, Terranova said.

MIAMI BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO