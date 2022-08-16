Read full article on original website
Rudy Giuliani Appears Before Grand Jury in Georgia
Rudy Giuliani is appearing before a Georgia grand jury right now. It’s unknown whether Giuliani will invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination but his attorney Bob Costello suggested that he would not answer questions about his communications with former President Trump. Earlier this week, Giuliani was told that he was a target of Fulton County District Attorney Fanny Willis’ probe into Trump. Willis’ office has also informed 16 other Trump-supporting operatives that they were also targets in that investigation.
Preliminary Report On Co-Pilot Death in North Carolina Released
A preliminary report by the NTSB says a co-pilot who fell to his death after exiting an aircraft mid-flight in North Carolina may have been ‘sick’ and was ‘visibly upset’ before his exit. According to the FAA, two people, a pilot-in-charge and a second-in-charge were on the flight when it departed the Rayford-West Airport but only one person was on the plane when it landed. According to police, the body of 23 year old Charles Crooks was discovered hours later in the backyard of a home in Fuquay-Varina. The plane was being operated as a skydiving flight and had already flown two skydiving runs and was on the way to pick up a third group. The plane made an emergency landing at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport and had substantial damage to the landing gear lifts and the airframe structure. It has been retained for further examination and the incident is still under investigation.
California Man Visits Myrtle Beach Shelter, Adopts Dog Who Never Had a Visitor
We’ve partnered with the Maguire Law Firm to bring you Carolina Kindness stories each Wednesday. Have a story to share with us? Email us at carolinakindness@wfxb.com. A dog’s journey from Myrtle Beach to California. WFXB received a report from Kind Keeper Animal Animal Rescue about a special adoption. Leanne Dornseif says a dog that has been at their shelter for 8 months, Emila, has been adopted. “We never thought it would take her so long to find a home! In the 8 months that she was here she never even had a visitor until Tim (her adopter) finally came and visited her, ” says Dornseif. The adopter, Tim, lives in California. Now there will be a cross country road trip to get her there. Donations are being collected for the trip. You can follow the journey on Facebook and donate to the cause and in helping others like Emila find a forever home.
