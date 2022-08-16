ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larchwood, IA

nwestiowa.com

Arrest on warrants leads to more charges

PRIMGHAR—A 61-year-old Primghar man faces more charges after his initial arrest about 8:40 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, on O’Brien County warrants. The additional charges against James Duane McClain stemmed from his arrest on warrants for fifth-degree theft and second-degree criminal mischief, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
PRIMGHAR, IA
nwestiowa.com

Two Sioux Falls residents jailed for pot

LARCHWOOD—Two Sioux Falls, SD, residents were cited about 2:10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, near Larchwood on drug-related charges. The citing of 31-year-old Colby Jacob Davis and 28-year-old Shelby Jewel Rene Lunn stemmed from the stop of a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee on the 1000 mile of Highway 9 about four miles northwest of Larchwood for a registration violation, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Rock Valley man arrested for meth pipe

IRETON—A 39-year-old Rock Valley man was arrested about 4:55 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15, near Ireton on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia; driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked; and driving without required high-risk insurance. The arrest of Rigoberto Chilel Ramirez stemmed from the stop of...
ROCK VALLEY, IA
amazingmadison.com

Madison man arrested after leaving crash scene

A Madison man was arrested Wednesday evening after leaving the scene of a crash. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office reports that just before 9:30 Wednesday night, a crash happened on Highway 34, near its intersection with Highway 19. Sheriff Tim Walburg said that 21-year-old Ryan Wogalter of Florida was driving west on Highway 34 when he was struck from behind by 21-year-old Melvin Lopez-Perez of Madison, who was also driving west. The crash caused Wogalter to swerve in the roadway. After the crash, Walburg said that Lopez-Perez left the scene. He was later found and arrested on various charges, including DWI 2nd, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Careless Driving, Leaving the Scene of an accident, and Ingestion of a Controlled Substance. Lopez-Perez’s vehicle was towed away from the scene of the crash.
MADISON, SD
Larchwood, IA
Iowa Crime & Safety
Lyon County, IA
Lyon County, IA
Larchwood, IA
nwestiowa.com

Orange City woman charged for meth, more

SHELDON—A 24-year-old Orange City woman was arrested about 1:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, in Sheldon on charges of unlawfully acting with, entering into a common scheme, designing with or conspiring with one or more persons, to manufacture, deliver or possess with intent to deliver a controlled substance — methamphetamine; fifth-degree theft; providing false identification information; and failure to affix a drug stamp.
SHELDON, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Falls woman cited for marijuana

LARCHWOOD—A 26-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, woman was cited about 6:05 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, near Rock Rapids on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-offense defrauding a drug/alcohol test using synthetic urine/urine additives, operating a nonregistered vehicle, and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Sheldon man arrested for OWI after crash

SHELDON—A 64-year-old rural Sheldon man was arrested about 12:10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Kenneth Erwin Boone stemmed from the stop of a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado pickup at the intersection of Pine Street and North Eighth Avenue after it struck an unoccupied vehicle, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
SHELDON, IA
nwestiowa.com

Brandon man jailed on driving violations

ROCK RAPIDS—A 71-year-old Brandon, SD, man was arrested about 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, on charges of driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked; driving without required high-risk insurance; and interference with official acts. The arrest of Dale Allen Hilbrands stemmed a deputy stopping to provide...
BRANDON, SD
Ann Mitchell
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center man arrested for second OWI

ROCK VALLEY—A 56-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 1:15 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, near Rock Valley on a charge of second-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Jaime Carrillo Montano stemmed from the stop of a 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt on Garfield Avenue near the 340th Street intersection about six miles southeast of Rock Valley, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
ROCK VALLEY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sibley man jailed for threatening officer

ORANGE CITY—A 20-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 10:45 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, in Orange City on a charge of first-degree harassment. The arrest of Christian Larry Alokoa stemmed from a report of a disturbance outside an apartment in Orange City, according to the Orange City Police Department. Officers...
ORANGE CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Alvord pair charged for domestic assault

ALVORD—An Alvord couple was arrested about 12:15 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, on assault charges. The arrest of 50-year-old Dustin Eugene Grimstead and 52-year-old Rowena Brown Coe stemmed from an altercation at their residence at 101 Fourth St. in Alvord, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office. Coe told...
ALVORD, IA
nwestiowa.com

Rock Valley man arrested for firing gun

ROCK VALLEY—A 37-year-old Rock Valley man was arrested about 9:35 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, on charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon resulting in reasonable apprehension of injure and/or provoking fear; assault while participating in a felony; second-degree harassment; first-offense domestic abuse assaulting displaying or using weapon; assault; and reckless use of a firearm.
ROCK VALLEY, IA
#Smoking Marijuana
nwestiowa.com

Teen hurt when he strikes rear of pickup

ROCK VALLEY—One person received minor injuries in a two-vehicle accident about 6:05 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the intersection of Highway 18 and Garfield Avenue, one mile east of Rock Valley. Seventeen-year-old Eric Wayne Nilles of Boyden was driving east on Highway 18 when his 2005 Chevrolet Impala struck...
ROCK VALLEY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Little Rock man arrested for meth, pot

LITTLE ROCK—A 41-year-old Little Rock man was arrested about 8:15 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, on charges of possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine — third or subsequent offense, possession of a controlled substance — marijuana — third or subsequent offense, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance.
LITTLE ROCK, IA
Southern Minnesota News

Tractor operator charged with 4th felony DWI in Murray County

A man driving a tractor through Lake Wilson earlier this month was charged with his fourth felony DWI. Richard Allan Mortensen, 68, of Chandler, was charged last week in Murray County. He also faces a gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation charge. A criminal complaint says a Murray County deputy saw...
MURRAY COUNTY, MN
kiwaradio.com

George Man Allegedly Assaulted Girlfriend, Locked Her In Car

Rock Rapids, Iowa — A George man has been arrested on two felony counts after an incident at a George home on Saturday. According to criminal complaints filed with the Lyon County Clerk of Court’s office, 35-year-old Bruce Justin Struecker is charged with two counts of domestic abuse assault/impeding air or blood flow, which is a class D felony and one count of false imprisonment, which is a serious misdemeanor.
GEORGE, IA
nwestiowa.com

Three Sheldon men arrested for fighting

SHELDON—Three Sheldon residents were arrested Saturday, Aug. 13, on a charge of disorderly conduct — fighting/violent behavior. The arrests of 25-year-old Heraldo Jhoy Najarro De Leon, 39-year-old Dimas Ismael Gonzalez Amador and 18-year-old Dimas Ismael Gonzalez Garcia stemmed from an incident at a party Gonzalez Amador and Gonzalez Garcia were throwing at their unit in Deluxe Apartments at about 1 a.m., according to the Sheldon Police Department.
SHELDON, IA
KELOLAND TV

Motorcyclist cited for reckless driving after crashing into semi

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A motorcyclist was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after crashing into a semi-truck Thursday. Sioux Falls Police say the semi was turning onto the I-229 on-ramp when the motorcycle hit the passenger side of the truck. “We had several witnesses that...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Ireton woman injured, cited in accident

IRETON—A 27-year-old rural Ireton woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident about 7:05 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, on Dipper Avenue, three miles west of Ireton. Jade Lynn Charlotte Vlotho was driving south when she lost control of her 2015 Dodge Durango, which entered the east ditch and rolled, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
IRETON, IA

