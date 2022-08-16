Read full article on original website
nwestiowa.com
Arrest on warrants leads to more charges
PRIMGHAR—A 61-year-old Primghar man faces more charges after his initial arrest about 8:40 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, on O’Brien County warrants. The additional charges against James Duane McClain stemmed from his arrest on warrants for fifth-degree theft and second-degree criminal mischief, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Two Sioux Falls residents jailed for pot
LARCHWOOD—Two Sioux Falls, SD, residents were cited about 2:10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, near Larchwood on drug-related charges. The citing of 31-year-old Colby Jacob Davis and 28-year-old Shelby Jewel Rene Lunn stemmed from the stop of a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee on the 1000 mile of Highway 9 about four miles northwest of Larchwood for a registration violation, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Rock Valley man arrested for meth pipe
IRETON—A 39-year-old Rock Valley man was arrested about 4:55 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15, near Ireton on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia; driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked; and driving without required high-risk insurance. The arrest of Rigoberto Chilel Ramirez stemmed from the stop of...
amazingmadison.com
Madison man arrested after leaving crash scene
A Madison man was arrested Wednesday evening after leaving the scene of a crash. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office reports that just before 9:30 Wednesday night, a crash happened on Highway 34, near its intersection with Highway 19. Sheriff Tim Walburg said that 21-year-old Ryan Wogalter of Florida was driving west on Highway 34 when he was struck from behind by 21-year-old Melvin Lopez-Perez of Madison, who was also driving west. The crash caused Wogalter to swerve in the roadway. After the crash, Walburg said that Lopez-Perez left the scene. He was later found and arrested on various charges, including DWI 2nd, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Careless Driving, Leaving the Scene of an accident, and Ingestion of a Controlled Substance. Lopez-Perez’s vehicle was towed away from the scene of the crash.
nwestiowa.com
Orange City woman charged for meth, more
SHELDON—A 24-year-old Orange City woman was arrested about 1:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, in Sheldon on charges of unlawfully acting with, entering into a common scheme, designing with or conspiring with one or more persons, to manufacture, deliver or possess with intent to deliver a controlled substance — methamphetamine; fifth-degree theft; providing false identification information; and failure to affix a drug stamp.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Falls woman cited for marijuana
LARCHWOOD—A 26-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, woman was cited about 6:05 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, near Rock Rapids on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-offense defrauding a drug/alcohol test using synthetic urine/urine additives, operating a nonregistered vehicle, and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance.
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon man arrested for OWI after crash
SHELDON—A 64-year-old rural Sheldon man was arrested about 12:10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Kenneth Erwin Boone stemmed from the stop of a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado pickup at the intersection of Pine Street and North Eighth Avenue after it struck an unoccupied vehicle, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Brandon man jailed on driving violations
ROCK RAPIDS—A 71-year-old Brandon, SD, man was arrested about 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, on charges of driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked; driving without required high-risk insurance; and interference with official acts. The arrest of Dale Allen Hilbrands stemmed a deputy stopping to provide...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center man arrested for second OWI
ROCK VALLEY—A 56-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 1:15 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, near Rock Valley on a charge of second-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Jaime Carrillo Montano stemmed from the stop of a 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt on Garfield Avenue near the 340th Street intersection about six miles southeast of Rock Valley, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Sibley man jailed for threatening officer
ORANGE CITY—A 20-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 10:45 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, in Orange City on a charge of first-degree harassment. The arrest of Christian Larry Alokoa stemmed from a report of a disturbance outside an apartment in Orange City, according to the Orange City Police Department. Officers...
nwestiowa.com
Alvord pair charged for domestic assault
ALVORD—An Alvord couple was arrested about 12:15 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, on assault charges. The arrest of 50-year-old Dustin Eugene Grimstead and 52-year-old Rowena Brown Coe stemmed from an altercation at their residence at 101 Fourth St. in Alvord, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office. Coe told...
nwestiowa.com
Rock Valley man arrested for firing gun
ROCK VALLEY—A 37-year-old Rock Valley man was arrested about 9:35 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, on charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon resulting in reasonable apprehension of injure and/or provoking fear; assault while participating in a felony; second-degree harassment; first-offense domestic abuse assaulting displaying or using weapon; assault; and reckless use of a firearm.
nwestiowa.com
Teen hurt when he strikes rear of pickup
ROCK VALLEY—One person received minor injuries in a two-vehicle accident about 6:05 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the intersection of Highway 18 and Garfield Avenue, one mile east of Rock Valley. Seventeen-year-old Eric Wayne Nilles of Boyden was driving east on Highway 18 when his 2005 Chevrolet Impala struck...
nwestiowa.com
Little Rock man arrested for meth, pot
LITTLE ROCK—A 41-year-old Little Rock man was arrested about 8:15 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, on charges of possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine — third or subsequent offense, possession of a controlled substance — marijuana — third or subsequent offense, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance.
Southern Minnesota News
Tractor operator charged with 4th felony DWI in Murray County
A man driving a tractor through Lake Wilson earlier this month was charged with his fourth felony DWI. Richard Allan Mortensen, 68, of Chandler, was charged last week in Murray County. He also faces a gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation charge. A criminal complaint says a Murray County deputy saw...
2 men found dead at camper, S.D. sheriff’s office says
The Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office says two men were found dead in a pasture near Buffalo Ridge Thursday.
kiwaradio.com
George Man Allegedly Assaulted Girlfriend, Locked Her In Car
Rock Rapids, Iowa — A George man has been arrested on two felony counts after an incident at a George home on Saturday. According to criminal complaints filed with the Lyon County Clerk of Court’s office, 35-year-old Bruce Justin Struecker is charged with two counts of domestic abuse assault/impeding air or blood flow, which is a class D felony and one count of false imprisonment, which is a serious misdemeanor.
nwestiowa.com
Three Sheldon men arrested for fighting
SHELDON—Three Sheldon residents were arrested Saturday, Aug. 13, on a charge of disorderly conduct — fighting/violent behavior. The arrests of 25-year-old Heraldo Jhoy Najarro De Leon, 39-year-old Dimas Ismael Gonzalez Amador and 18-year-old Dimas Ismael Gonzalez Garcia stemmed from an incident at a party Gonzalez Amador and Gonzalez Garcia were throwing at their unit in Deluxe Apartments at about 1 a.m., according to the Sheldon Police Department.
KELOLAND TV
Motorcyclist cited for reckless driving after crashing into semi
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A motorcyclist was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after crashing into a semi-truck Thursday. Sioux Falls Police say the semi was turning onto the I-229 on-ramp when the motorcycle hit the passenger side of the truck. “We had several witnesses that...
nwestiowa.com
Ireton woman injured, cited in accident
IRETON—A 27-year-old rural Ireton woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident about 7:05 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, on Dipper Avenue, three miles west of Ireton. Jade Lynn Charlotte Vlotho was driving south when she lost control of her 2015 Dodge Durango, which entered the east ditch and rolled, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
