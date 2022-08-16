Read full article on original website
Gio Urshela sent to Minnesota's bench on Saturday
Minnesota Twins infielder Gio Urshela is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Texas Rangers. Urshela will take a seat after Jose Miranda was moved to third base, Byron Buxton was named Saturday's designated hitter, and Nick Gordon was positioned in center field. Per Baseball Savant on 286 batted balls...
Travis d'Arnaud not in Braves' Saturday lineup
Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. d'Arnaud is being replaced behind the plate by William Contreras versus Astros starter Cristian Javier. In 308 plate appearances this season, d'Arnaud has a .259 batting average with a .759 OPS, 12 home runs,...
Harold Castro sent to Detroit's bench on Friday
Detroit Tigers infielder Harold Castro is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Los Angeles Angels. Castro will sit on the bench after Jonathan Schoop was moved to first base and Willi Castro was positioned at second. Per Baseball Savant on 243 batted balls this season, Castro has produced a...
William Contreras on Braves' bench Thursday
Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Jacob deGrom and the New York Mets. Travis d'Arnaud will start at catcher and hit fifth. d'Arnaud has a $2,900 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.2 FanDuel points. Per...
Andrew Knizner kept off Cardinals' Thursday lineup
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Antonio Senzatela and the Colorado Rockies. What It Means:. Yadier Molina will catch for Adam Wainwright and bat eighth. Molina has a $2,400 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him...
Austin Barnes behind the plate for Dodgers on Saturday
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes is batting ninth in Saturday's lineup against the Miami Marlins. Barnes will catch at home after Will Smith was chosen as Saturday's designated hitter, Justin Turner was positioned at third base, and Hanser Alberto was rested. numberFire's models project Barnes to score 7.7 FanDuel...
Brent Rooker not in Royals' Saturday lineup
Kansas City Royals outfielder Brent Rooker is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Rooker is being replaced at designated hitter by Salvador Perez versus Rays starter Drew Rasmussen. In 22 plate appearances this season, Rooker has a .105 batting average with a .385 OPS, 1...
Brad Miller handling designated hitting duties for Rangers on Friday night
Texas Rangers infielder Brad Miller is batting seventh in Friday's lineup against the Minnesota Twins. Miller will bat in the Rangers' designated hitting spot after Mark Mathias was benched on Friday night. numberFire's models project Miller to score 8.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
Eric Hosmer held out for Red Sox on Thursday
Boston Red Sox first baseman Eric Hosmer is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander JT Brubaker and the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Red Sox appear to be giving Hosmer a routine breather. Bobby Dalbec will take over on first base and bat eighth. Dalbec is numberFire's...
Michael Chavis moving to Pirates' bench Thursday
Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Michael Chavis is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Josh Winckowski and the Boston Red Sox. Bligh Madris will take over on first base for Chavis while Ben Gamel serves as the Pirates' designated hitter. Greg Allen will be in right field while Tucupita Marcano makes a start in left field and leads off the order.
Josh Bell starting for San Diego Saturday night
San Diego Padres infielder Josh Bell is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Bell is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting sixth in the order versus Nationals starter Josiah Gray. Our models project Bell for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5...
Max Muncy hitting sixth in Dodgers' Saturday lineup
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy is starting in Saturday's contest against the Miami Marlins. Muncy will operate second base after Gavin Lux was left on the bench against Marlins' lefty Braxton Garrett. numberFire's models project Muncy to score 9.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,400.
Miami's Jacob Stallings resting on Saturday night
Miami Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Stallings will take a break after Nick Fortes was shifted behind the plate, Jesus Aguilar was named Saturday's designated hitter, and Lewin Diaz was positioned at first base. Per Baseball Savant on 206 batted...
Cody Bellinger in center field for Los Angeles on Saturday night
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger is batting eighth in Saturday's lineup against the Miami Marlins. Bellinger will take over in center field after Trayce Thompson was moved to left and Chris Taylor was given the night off. In a matchup versus Miami's left-hander Braxton Garrett, our models project Bellinger...
Jorge Alfaro starting Friday night for San Diego
San Diego Padres catcher Jorge Alfaro is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Alfaro is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Nationals starter Paolo Espino. Our models project Alfaro for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
San Francisco's Evan Longoria receives Saturday off
San Francisco Giants third baseman Evan Longoria is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Longoria will rest on Saturday night after J.D. Davis was picked as San Francisco's starting third baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 125 batted balls this season, Longoria has recorded a 12.8% barrel rate...
Mookie Betts leading off for Dodgers on Friday
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Miami Marlins. Betts will start in right field on Friday and bat first versus left-hander Jesus Luzardo and the Marlins. Joey Gallo returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Betts for 13.2 FanDuel points...
Joey Wendle leading off in Miami's Saturday lineup
Miami Marlins infielder Joey Wendle is starting in Saturday's contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Wendle will operate third base after Jon Berti was shifted to second and Charles Leblanc was benched. In a matchup against right-hander Dustin May, our models project Wendle to score 9.6 FanDuel points at the...
JJ Bleday batting in cleanup spot for Marlins on Saturday
Miami Marlins outfielder JJ Bleday is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Bleday will take over in center field after Peyton Burdick was rested in Los Angeles. In a matchup against right-hander Dustin May, our models project Bleday to score 9.2 FanDuel points at the salary of...
Lane Thomas a late add to Nationals' Saturday lineup
Washington Nationals outfielder Lane Thomas has been added to the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Thomas was originally slated to begin Saturday's contest on the bench. However, Luke Voit has been scratched from the lineup. As a result, Thomas is back in, starting in right field and batting seventh in the order versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove.
