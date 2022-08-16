The Bennettsville Police Department filed the following reports:. –Police were dispatched to Walmart at 8:21 a.m. about threats. Central Communications advised the complainant was in the Garden Center and a male subject had been making threats outside of it. Police were advised the subject was leaving the scene on a bicycle. It was noted in the report the subject was involved in domestic violence the prior day. As police approached Michael Blue, 23, of Bennettsville, he proceeded to flee from the scene. He was able to leave the Walmart parking lot, cross the grassed area and enter the Fitness World parking lot. He refused to stop. He then crossed Hwy 9 on his bike and crossed into the Northeastern Technical College parking lot. Then he dropped the bicycle and fled on foot to the Marlboro Way Doctor’s Office building. He attempted to hide in the bushes. He was found and placed in handcuffs without incident. He was arrested for failure to stop on command and arrest warrants from the previous day’s incident. The complainant said she saw Blue traveling on a bicycle while she was on the way to Walmart. As the complainant entered the store, she saw that Blue had followed her. Out of fear from what happened the previous day, she called law enforcement. The complainant noted no incident took place directly between Blue and the complainant other than him following her to Walmart.

BENNETTSVILLE, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO