WMBF
2 men caught, jailed for sneaking contraband into Marlboro County prison using drone
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two Pee Dee area men face multiple charges after being caught sneaking contraband into Evans Correctional Institution with a drone. On Monday, the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division responded to Evans Correctional Institution in reference to a drone sighting. Officers at Evans...
WECT
CCSO traffic stop leads to narcotics arrest of Chadbourn woman
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office announced Aug. 19 that a traffic stop conducted on Aug. 13 led to a narcotics arrest in Whiteville. Per their release, a CCSO K-9 Deputy was patrolling Lebanon Church Road when they completed a traffic stop. The driver, 42-year-old Kimberly Diane Wilson gave consent for the officer to search her vehicle.
wpde.com
Autopsy results in on 2 killed in back-to-back Florence County murders
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Autopsy results are in on the bodies of two men killed Tuesday night just outside of Timmonsville. The murders happened within just a few hours apart and 13 miles away from each other in the Greater Timmonsville area, but the homicides aren't linked, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff's Office.
Man shot in the arm in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was shot in the arm in a shooting in Florence County Thursday evening, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. According to police, the shooting happened on Old Number 4 highway near Scranton. Florence County Sheriff’s Office officials said the investigation is ongoing. No further information was immediately […]
THE CONFESSION: ‘That’s not how we supposed to do things’ Sheriff admits mistakes in recordings with victim’s mother
Peavy said she recorded conversations because she doesn’t trust the sheriff, “He's lied the whole time,” Peavy said in an interview with Queen City News Chief Investigator Jody Barr in July.
wfxb.com
Juvenile Killed in Conway Shooting Identified by Coroner
The Horry County Coroner has identified the juvenile that was killed in the shooting in Conway on Saturday afternoon we’ve been updating you about throughout the week. Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard identified the boy as 14 year old Christopher Garrett. Garrett was shot multiple times in a wooded area near his home on Bear Bluff Road. According to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, a 13 year old boy was also shot at but was not hit or injured during the incident. The suspect was detained, had a detention hearing yesterday and will remain in custody for 10 days until the next hearing. The suspect is charged with murder in connection to the death of the 14 year old and attempted murder for allegedly shooting at the 13 year old. Horry County Police are handling the investigation.
wpde.com
Person in custody possibly in connection to Florence County homicide, deputy says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A person has been arrested Wednesday night in the area of Highway 76 at I-95 in Florence County possibly in connection with a homicide that happened near Timmonsville, according to Chief Deputy Tommy Sullivan with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Major Mike Nunn...
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies man killed in Sumter motorcycle crash
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Coroner has released the name of a man killed in a motorcycle crash Wednesday night around 11:40. Absonnell McKnight, 41, of Rembert, was involved in a crash at the intersection of Broad Street and Bultman Drive, according to Coroner Robbie Baker. McKnight was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
richmondobserver
Rockingham, Aberdeen police seek suspected shoe store looters
ROCKINGHAM — Police are asking for help identifying the individuals they say are responsible for stealing from a local retailer. The Rockingham Police Department on Wednesday posted cellphone video of men appearing to load a car with stolen merchandise. Investigators say the items were taken from Hibbett Sports in...
WECT
Man charged with stealing from several vehicles in Tabor City
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a man for allegedly stealing from several vehicles in Tabor City. Per a CCSO release, the incidents happened between July 18 and August 1. One incident involved two guns being stolen from a person’s vehicles, while another just had money and an air freshener stolen. Surveillance footage showing what the sheriff’s office say is the suspect was gathered in connection to the theft of a handgun from another vehicle. The Tabor City Police Department noticed someone matching the description of a previous victim, but a suspect wasn’t arrested until August 6.
Family of elderly SC woman killed in robbery speaks out
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was denied bond after being accused of killing 86-year-old Essie Benekin and setting her home on fire in the Pineville community. “That’s my sister, I miss my sister. I don’t have a sister anymore,” said Daisy Green, Benekin’s sister. An affidavit released shows a cigarette butt, a glove, […]
wfxb.com
One Found Dead After Shooting in Florence County
One person was found dead after a shooting in Florence County on Tuesday evening. The victim was found dead inside of a vehicle on the side of River Bend Drive in the Timmonsville area. The victim was identified as 22 year old Malik Zimmerman of Timmonsville and he died of a single gunshot wound. Zimmerman was found by a person passing by who observed him inside his vehicle. The investigation is ongoing and no further details are available at this time.
WMBF
Florence County deputies investigate two separate homicides in one night; victims identified
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County coroner released the names of two people who were found dead within hours of each other on Tuesday night in the Timmonsville area. RELATED COVERAGE:. Deputies were first called to Riverbend Road, where a passerby spotted a man sitting in his...
WIS-TV
Pastor asks burglars to ‘repent’ after stealing catalytic converters
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department says catalytic converter (CAT) thefts are increasing in-city. “To steal from a church, that’s just dirty. There’s plenty of jobs people can take up, even side hustles,” said Jason Banar, pastor to the First Assembly of God in Sumter.
heraldadvocate.com
Shoplifting case is a group effort
The Bennettsville Police Department filed the following reports:. –Police were dispatched to Walmart at 8:21 a.m. about threats. Central Communications advised the complainant was in the Garden Center and a male subject had been making threats outside of it. Police were advised the subject was leaving the scene on a bicycle. It was noted in the report the subject was involved in domestic violence the prior day. As police approached Michael Blue, 23, of Bennettsville, he proceeded to flee from the scene. He was able to leave the Walmart parking lot, cross the grassed area and enter the Fitness World parking lot. He refused to stop. He then crossed Hwy 9 on his bike and crossed into the Northeastern Technical College parking lot. Then he dropped the bicycle and fled on foot to the Marlboro Way Doctor’s Office building. He attempted to hide in the bushes. He was found and placed in handcuffs without incident. He was arrested for failure to stop on command and arrest warrants from the previous day’s incident. The complainant said she saw Blue traveling on a bicycle while she was on the way to Walmart. As the complainant entered the store, she saw that Blue had followed her. Out of fear from what happened the previous day, she called law enforcement. The complainant noted no incident took place directly between Blue and the complainant other than him following her to Walmart.
wfxb.com
Driver in Deadly Florence Crash Out on Bond
The 71 year old driver who was charged for her involvement in a crash that killed Florence Paramedic Sara Weaver and motorcyclist Cedric Gregg appeared in court over the weekend. Jacqueline Williams received a $100,000 bond and was released from the Florence County Detention Center Saturday morning. She was emotional as the judge set her bond. Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office have charged her with two counts of reckless homicide and say she drove her vehicle around several emergency vehicles that had created a safety barrier in the southbound lane of Pamplico Highway killing both victims and injuring a Florence Police Officer and a South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper. Under South Carolina law, reckless homicide is a felony punishable by a fine of between $1,000 and $5,000 and up to 10 years in prison. The investigation into the incident continues and additional charges and arrests are possible.
WMBF
Horry County coroner identifies victim in fatal teen shooting
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified the juvenile victim in the fatal shooting on Saturday. Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said 14-year-old Christopher Noah Garrett was shot multiple times in a wooded area near his home in Conway. Horry County police said the shooting took place...
wpde.com
Deputies learning of more victims in crash that killed Florence medic, motorcyclist
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Investigators said they're learning of more victims in a crash Tuesday night on Pamplico Highway where Florence County EMS medic Sara Weaver and a motorcyclist Cedric Gregg, who had been hurt in a wreck, were struck and killed by a car. The Florence County Sheriff's...
WMBF
Increase in drug arrests prompts 15th Circuit solicitor to crack down on offenders
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said drug-related arrests and cases are keeping his office busy. Just within the past couple of days, the solicitor’s office has announced that two men will face lengthy prison sentences in connection to drug charges. Corey Rutledge was sentenced...
WMBF
Coroner: Driver in fatal crash into Florence County building identified
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A van versus building crash in Florence County left one man dead Wednesday night, troopers said. Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the victim as Nathan Hammond, 44, of Florence. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision occurred just after 10:20 p.m....
